Here Are the Best Target Black Friday Movie, TV, and Video Game Deals

Ah, Thanksgiving. A time for family and loved ones. A time to eat the best food on the planet. A time to express gratitude for all that’s bounteous in your life. And, of course… a time to run out the clock until all the incredible Black Friday deals are live! If you’re trying to stock up on some new TVs, video game goodies, or blu-rays, we’ve got the intel you need. We’ve got the best Target Black Friday deals for 2019. Get your wishlist going, please don’t trample anyone to death, and happy shopping!

TVs

Doorbuster: Samsung 65″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $599.99

Doorbuster: Samsung 65″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $479.99

Doorbuster: LG 65″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $479.99

Doorbuster: Samsung 55″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $449.99

Doorbuster: LG 60″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $429.99

Doorbuster: TCL 65″ Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $399.99

Doorbuster: Samsung 50″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $349.99

Doorbuster: Samsung 55″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $329.99

Doorbuster: LG 55″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $329.99

Element 65″ Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $279.99

Doorbuster: Samsung 50″ Smart UHD HDR TV – $279.99

Doorbuster: TCL 55″ Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV – $279.99

Doorbuster: LG 49″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $269.99

Doorbuster: TCL 50″ Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV – $249.99

Doorbuster: LG 43″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $229.99

Doorbuster: Samsung 43″ Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $229.99

Doorbuster: VIZIO 40″ Smart UHD HDR TV – $199.99

Doorbuster: Philips 50″ Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV – $179.99

Doorbuster: TCL 40″ 1080p Roku Smart TV – $169.99

Doorbuster: Westinghouse 50″ Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV – $149.99

Doorbuster: Polaroid 32″ LED TV – $69.99

Movies

$15 Select Disney movies: Mary Poppins Returns (DVD), Avengers: Endgame (DVD), Toy Story 4 (DVD), Aladdin (2019, DVD), and more TBA

$9 Doorbuster: The Lion King (2019, DVD), Spider-Man: Far From Home (Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital), Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (Blu-ray 3D+Blu-ray+Digital), Secret Life of Pets 2 (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Angry Birds 2 (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Frozen (DVD), Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Annabelle 3 (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital Code), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Men in Black: International (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Us (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Rocketman (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Shazam! (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), John Wick: Chapter 3 (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital Code), Detective Pikachu (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital Code), Bumblebee (4K+Blu-ray+Digital), Justice League (4K+Blu-ray+Digital), John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu-ray+Digital), Venom (4K+Blu-ray+Digital), Mission: Impossible Fallout (4K+Blu-ray+Digital), and more TBA

Doorbuster: The Lion King (2019, DVD), Spider-Man: Far From Home (Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital), Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (Blu-ray 3D+Blu-ray+Digital), Secret Life of Pets 2 (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Angry Birds 2 (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Frozen (DVD), Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Annabelle 3 (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital Code), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Men in Black: International (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Us (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Rocketman (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Shazam! (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), John Wick: Chapter 3 (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital Code), Detective Pikachu (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital Code), Bumblebee (4K+Blu-ray+Digital), Justice League (4K+Blu-ray+Digital), John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu-ray+Digital), Venom (4K+Blu-ray+Digital), Mission: Impossible Fallout (4K+Blu-ray+Digital), and more TBA $6 —Venom (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), The Greatest Showman (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital+Extended Cut), A Star Is Born (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Mission: Impossible Fallout (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Aquaman (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (DVD+Digital), Five Feet Apart (DVD), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (DVD+Digital), Green Book (DVD), Long Shot (DVD), and more TBA

$4 — Crazy Rich Asians (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), The LEGO Movie 2 (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital), Hotel Transylvania 3 (Blu-ray+DVD+Digital Combo Pack), Teen Titans Go vs Teen Titans (DVD), Bumblebee (DVD), Goosebumps 2 (DVD+Digital), Home Alone 25th Anniversary Edition (DVD+Digital), Isn't It Romantic (DVD), A Dog's Way Home (DVD+Digital), Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (DVD+Digital), Mission: Impossible Fallout (DVD), Wonder Park (DVD), and more TBA

TV Shows

$10 — Game of Thrones: Season 7, True Detective: Season 3, The Walking Dead: Season 9, Outlander: Season 4, The Flash: Season 5, This Is Us: Season 3, Killing Eve: Season 2, Supernatural: Season 14, and more TBA

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free – $299.99

Nintendo Switch Lite console – $199.99

Select Joy-Con left/right controllers – $59.99

Doorbuster: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20 and more TBA – $29.99

FIFA 20 and more TBA – $29.99

Just Dance 2020, Race with Ryan, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Spyro Reignighted Trilogy, Overwatch: Legendary Edition, and more TBA – $25

Traveler GoPlay Action Pack with action grips, screen protector, thumbsticks, cleaning cloth, game card case and Micro SD case – $19.99

Killer Queen Black, Aladdin & The Lion King, Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Overcooked! 2, Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled, Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy, and more TBA – $15

$5 off Nintendo Switch Online membership

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 console bundle with DualShock wireless controller and three free games – $199.99

Doorbuster: Playstation VR bundle with headset and five games – $199.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $45

Doorbuster: Select DualShock wireless controllers – $39.99

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, Need for Speed: Heat, NHL 20, Borderlands 3, and more TBA – $35

Doorbuster: Madden NFL 20, NBA 2K20, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, FIFA 20, and more TBA – $29.99

FIFA 20, Dragon Quest Builders, WWE 2K20, Judgment, Catherine: Full Body, Mortal Kombat 11, Rage 2, Red Dead Redemption II, and more TBA – $29.99

Just Dance 2020, Sims 4: Island Living Expansion Pack, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Control, Call of Duty: Black Ops IV, NASCAR Heat 4, and more TBA – $25

Zombieland: Double Tap Road Trip, World War Z, Overwatch: Legendary Edition, Aladdin & The Lion King, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Resident Evil 2 Remastered, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition, Team Sonic Racing, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled, Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy, and more TBA – $15

$5 off PlayStation Plus membership

Xbox One

Doorbuster: Xbox One X 1TB console bundle with free Gears 5 game, wireless controller, and $40 Target GiftCard – $349.99

Doorbuster: Xbox One S 1TB console bundle with free Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game and $40 Target GiftCard – $199.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $45

Doorbuster: Select wireless controllers – $39.99

Gears 5, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, Need for Speed: Heat, NHL 20, Borderlands 3, and more TBA – $35

Doorbuster: Madden NFL 20, NBA 2K20, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, FIFA 20, and more TBA – $29.99

FIFA 20, Fallout 76, WWE 2K20, Mortal Kombat 11, Rage 2, Red Dead Redemption II, and more TBA – $29.99

Just Dance 2020, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Control, Call of Duty: Black Ops IV, Forza Horizon 4, NASCAR Heat 4, and more TBA – $25

Zombieland: Double Tap Road Trip, World War Z, Overwatch: Legendary Edition, Aladdin & The Lion King, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition, Team Sonic Racing, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled, Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy, and more TBA – $15

$5 off Xbox Live membership

