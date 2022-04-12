Nowadays, it feels nearly impossible to talk about movie trailers without somebody bringing up the recurring trend of trailers spoiling everything good in the movies they’re promoting. Titles like Us, The Batman, and Dream House are often brought up as go-to examples of movies whose trailers gave away so much, but they're far from alone. How many times have we all seen comedy trailers that contained all the good gags? Or action movie trailers that give away big plot turns in the name of luring audiences to the theater? Trailers are a glorious art form, but they can also be an unfortunate way of diluting the surprises in the features they’re supposed to be pumping up, not undercutting.

But there’s one form of the movie trailer that’s impervious to this problem. We’re all aware of the teaser trailer, but the teaser trailers without any footage from the films they’re promoting, usually launched a year ahead of a film’s release, are especially devoid of spoilers. Released early, or even before, a motion picture begins principal photography, these teasers don’t have a deluge of footage to work. These restrictions are a gift, not a restraint, for these trailers, as they end up being all about selling atmosphere and a basic concept, not dishing out spoilers to get people’s eyeballs.

A common sight in the 1980s and 1990s, these kinds of teasers have become less common in the modern world due to shortened marketing windows for individual films. Now features kick off marketing three or four months before their debut, not 12 months. Even if they’ve become scarce in the 21st-century cinema landscape, that doesn’t mean one still can’t appreciate the best examples of this incarnation of the teaser. Looking at the seven best teaser trailers with zero pieces of footage from the films they’re promoting, one learns to be extra appreciative of teasers that put style over spoilers.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man didn’t just shatter box office records and change the superhero movie game, it also delivered one of the most famous teaser trailers of all time. After all, this was the first major attempt at translating this web-crawler into a blockbuster feature. Why wouldn’t it get a flashy teaser, comprised of footage exclusive for this trailer, a whole year ahead of its release? Circa. 2002, this was the ultimate sign of a movie being a can’t-miss event.

The teaser depicts a bank robbery where all the participants leave via a helicopter on the roof. Just as it seems like they’ve gotten away scot-free, though, their helicopter is snagged by an unseen force. Dragged across the city, this aerial craft eventually comes to a halt far off the ground. The camera pans out to reveal that the helicopter is now trapped in a spider web formed between the two towers of the World Trade Center. Cut to a quick montage of Spider-Man swinging around while a decidedly early 2000s rock song plays and there’s your teaser trailer for Spider-Man.

Understandably pulled from theatrical screenings after 9/11, the Spider-Man teaser still stands as an entertaining way to announce a big movie’s imminent arrival and an imaginative way to reflect Spider-Man’s powers in a live-action setting.

Jurassic Park (1993)

The teaser trailer for Jurassic Park doesn’t feature any of the famous faces from the final film. What it does feature, though, is the miners working tirelessly for John Hammond to find amber-preserved mosquitoes that have captured dinosaur blood. Moviegoers are treated to one of these miners stumbling onto one such mosquito, all while the voice-over narrator builds up the hype of Jurassic Park.

This sensationalism is especially fun once the narration gets to the phrase “Steven Spielberg will take you there” about a modern land where dinosaurs exist. It isn’t enough that Spielberg will direct this feature, this trailer gives him an even more active role in the cinematic age awaiting moviegoers. It’s a grand declaration for a filmmaker who’d earned a reputation in the past for exceeding all expectations.

Meanwhile, the choice of focusing on the miners is a great way to conceal the dinos and chanting human leads of Jurassic Park. However, this teaser still gives prospective viewers a chance to explore how the impossible has been made possible. Even while holding back on dinosaur action, this Jurassic Park teaser is a remarkably exciting glimpse into Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster masterpiece.

T2: Judgement Day (1991)

By the time the promotional campaign for T2: Judgment Day began, audiences had already spent years getting familiar with the original installment, The Terminator, and the titular hard-boiled robot killer that helped turn Arnold Schwarzenegger into a superstar. What better way to play on that familiarity than with a teaser for Judgement Day predicated on showing the construction of that iconic robot? This announcement tease for T2: Judgement Day begins with just showing machinery whirring away at constructing an object on a conveyor belt, but it isn’t long before it becomes apparent that what we’re looking at is the T-800.

The trailer ends with Schwarzenegger’s face filling the screen, a quietly ominous visual for those familiar with the original Terminator. This isn’t just like a new iPhone being sent off to Target’s everywhere, this team has finished constructing a lethal killing machine. It’s a teaser that gets a lot of intensity and suspenseful mileage out of just the sight of a robot getting built, which is extremely impressive. It’s also a remarkable demonstration of how key parts of Terminator lore had already become famous at this point. Just the sight of familiar details from this series was enough to get people stoked and also excited about what the franchise had to offer down the road.

Alien 3 (1992)

The Alien 3 teaser begins with a familiar sight for any Alien fan. A gigantic egg, the same one that kicked off the Alien teaser, hovers in space while a voice-over announcer intones “In space...no one can hear your scream.” That’s when the camera pulls back to reveal that this egg isn’t just lingering out in a random part of the cosmos. This alien egg is just above the planet Earth, which the narrator references by commenting that “next summer…on earth…it won’t matter.” That’s when the title comes up and moviegoers circa. 1990 are left to collect their jaws off the ground.

Anyone who’s watching this after seeing the final cut of Alien 3 will be baffled by the fact that this teaser promises a premise that’s nowhere near what happens in the film. While this teaser promises Xenomorph chaos on Earth, Alien 3 is actually about Ellen Ripley crashing on a prison planet. The disparity between these proposed plots makes it comically apparent why there’s no footage from the final cut of Alien 3 in here. This isn’t a bad teaser on its own merits, especially with the enjoyably bombastic voiceover. But it becomes downright iconic simply because it’s promoting a version of Alien 3 that has never existed.

1941 (1979)

You’d think 1941, a woe begotten attempt at an epic comedy from director Steven Spielberg, wouldn’t have any place on a list ranking things that are all-time greats. But credit where credit is due, Universal’s marketing for 1941 included a great teaser trailer for the film that focused exclusively on cast member John Belushi. Hot off this performer’s unforgettable work in Animal House, it’s no wonder Universal saw fit to make a teaser that eschewed footage from 1941 in favor of just leaning on the wit of Belushi.

The narrow focus on just this performer is reflected in the restricted scope of the teaser, as Belushi talks to the camera in a parody of classic recruitment ads to inform the audience of the “horrifying” consequences of America losing World War II. This speech is given plenty of amusing flourishes, like Belushi constantly chomping on something during his tirade. As a cherry on top of an amusing teaser trailer sundae, impressive pieces of footage of a vintage plane soaring across the sky bookmarks the teaser. It’s an enjoyable piece of marketing made all the more intriguing by how not many comedies feature this kind of cryptic but enticing marketing. Then again, not many comedy trailers were promoting Spielberg films starring Belushi.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

Though the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise is known for delivering colorful and elastic hand-drawn animation, that art style is initially absent from this teaser trailer for The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. Instead, this piece of promotional material begins with live-action filmmaking, with the crew of a submarine reacting to something intimidating on its sonar. These live-snippets utilize star-studded footage from actual submarine movies like Das Boot, The Hunt For Red October, and U-571 for extra gravitas, there’s nary a joke or aspect of silliness to be found here…until it’s revealed that this submarine is a toy SpongeBob is playing with in his bathtub. All the relaxed splashing SpongeBob is engaging with turns out to be a nightmare for the submarine crew inside. Juxtaposing serious dialogue deliveries with classic SpongeBob silliness makes for a brilliant teaser.

While nothing in this teaser has anything to do with the plot of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, it’s an inspired teaser on several fronts. Namely, it maintains the comical blending of hand-drawn animation and live-action cutaways from the original TV program. This blending of different mediums of storytelling led to some of the absurdist gags in the franchise. By seeing such a fusion at the heart of this teaser, die-hard SpongeBob fans could rest easy. This teaser reassured this demographic that The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie would not jettison the most creative and hilarious tendencies of its source material.

The Simpsons Movie (2007)

Moviegoers who saw Ice Age: The Meltdown in theaters were treated before the movie with a special announcement: The Simpsons Movie was happening. This project had been rumored for years, but now, all of a sudden, it wasn’t just happening, but also had a July 27, 2007 release date.

This development was revealed through a teaser that begins with a camera panning across the Superman logo, while a narrator promises the return of an “American icon”. The camera then pulls out to reveal a confused Homer Simpson sitting on a couch with a Superman shirt on. Cue the title and release date.

Running less than a minute, this teaser hit like lightning when it was first released. More than a decade later, with DVD copies of The Simpsons Movie securely stored on shelves worldwide, it still works today as a fun way of announcing the existence of a movie. It’s short, it’s sweet, and Homer’s one big comedic line still gets chuckles. All of that impact without using even a frame from the finished film! More big event movies could take a cue from The Simpsons Movie in terms of how to announce a major feature with style.

