For every piece of technology that has permeated everyday life, there is a looming consequence explored in a techno-horror film. From the pitfalls of the internet to sentient AI robots, filmmakers have seemed to find the hidden dangers of the digital era and brought them to life in horrifying ways.

The hit film M3gan made its streaming debut this month adding itself to the library of great techno-horror films on various platforms. Viewers looking for chilling explorations of social media or haunted Zoom calls can look no further than their own living rooms, just remember to unplug Alexa, so she doesn't get any ideas.

10 M3gan (2023)

M3gan follows Gemma (Allison Williams), a roboticist who is left to care for her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), following her sister's death. Struggling to connect with Cady, Gemma programs an artificially intelligent humanoid robot to be Cady's companion, but the android develops a self-awareness that proves to be violent.

The blockbuster techno-horror film made a surprise release to digital less than a month after it was released in theaters. A month later, both the theatrical and unrated version of M3gan was made available to stream on Peacock much to the delight of fans everywhere. Now streaming on Peacock

9 Choose or Die (2022)

Choose or Die follows two friends (Iola Evans and Asa Butterfield) who play a text-based adventure video game from the 80s in hopes of winning a large cash prize. They discover the game interferes with reality, causing death all around them and before long they have to play to survive while trying to solve a mystery in the game's code.

The British techno-horror film creates uses a gritty setting to juxtapose the digital gameplay and create a sort of miserable urban dystopia. Critics gave the film credit for its great performances from both Evans and Butterfield and its brisk pacing. Now streaming on Netflix

8 We Are All Going to the Worlds Fair (2021)

Casey (Anna Cobb), an isolated teen, participates in the Worlds Fair Challenge, a popular online horror game. As she documents her descent into the game, a mysterious viewer reaches out claiming her experiences are different from other players in the game.

We Are All Going to the Worlds Fair debuted at Sundance in 2021 to critical acclaim. The film is praised for its unsettling visuals and unique style of storytelling. The debut film by filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun is a coming-of-age story that explores gender dysphoria and the loneliness of living a life online. Now Streaming on HBOMax

7 Host (2020)

The screenlife British horror film, Host, takes place during the lockdown period of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Six friends who hold a weekly Zoom call to keep in touch, perform a séance, unintentionally inviting a demonic presence into their lives.

Originally filmed as a joke by filmmaker Rob Savage during the early quarantine stages of the pandemic, the video gained traction online, prompting Savage to turn his idea into a feature-length film. The film was shot on Zoom, with actors setting up their equipment and being directed remotely. The film was a critical success and was praised for its timely capturing of quarantine anxiety mixed with suspenseful scares. Now streaming on Shudder

6 Cam (2018)

Cam follows Alice (Madeline Brewer), an ambitious cam girl, obsessed with her ranking on a streaming site called FreeGirlsLive. She wakes up one morning to discover a channel more popular than hers, hosted by an exact replica of herself. Determined to reclaim her online identity, Alice investigates the mystery but goes down a dangerous rabbit hole.

The film explores the pitfalls of manufactured identity and the nuance of contemporary online sex work. The techno-thriller was praised for its ability to create a suspenseful story while maintaining a sex-positive stance and its chilling portrayal of the economy of loneliness. Now streaming on Netflix

5 Spree (2020)

Joe Keery (Stranger Things) stars as Kurt Kunkle, a social media-obsessed rideshare driver who aims to attain a larger following by livestreaming the murder of his passengers. The horror-comedy follows Kurt as he intensifies his quest to go viral and attempts to evade police who have dubbed him "The Rideshare Killer."

Spreeis a satirical look at social media culture and the lengths users go to amass a following. Not only is the film a rather surface-level critique of the user, but also a commentary on toxic viewership. Now streaming on Hulu

4 The Ring (2002)

The Ring centers around Rachel (Naomi Watts), a journalist investigating her niece's death, which happened seven days after watching a bizarre videotape. After watching the tape herself, she races against time to solve the mystery behind the videotape and escape the fate that awaits her.

A remake of the Japanese horror film, Ringu, which is based on the book of the same name, The Ring is one of the most successful American horror films of all time. It marks the first in a wave of j-horror to be adapted in the U.S. and is arguably the best of the remakes. Now streaming on Paramount +

3 Deadstream (2022)

Deadstream follows a canceled YouTuber Shawn, who tries to recapture his audience and retain his last sponsor by livestreaming a night in a haunted house. Shawn explores the manor and performs a séance that unleashes an evil in the house he may not escape.

The horror-comedy utilizes found footage style filmmaking, allowing the viewer to experience the film as an actual livestream. The film was praised for its jump scares, fun script and ability to elevate the gimmickry of found footage into a compelling piece of entertainment. Streaming on Amazon Prime

2 #Horror (2015)

Seven preteens attend a sleepover at a wealthy friend's mansion. The girls start innocently with a fashion show they post on social media, but it soon spirals out of control when a social media game turns into a night of deadly terror.

#Horror is a commentary on the effects of cyberbullying on teen girls and the inability to escape its grasp. The film satirizes social media's effect it has on impressionable minds and how that can be taken too far, to deadly consequences. #Horror is now streaming on The Roku Channel

1 Unfriended (2015)

Unfriended follows teenager Blaire (Shelley Hennig) and her group of friends whose video chat is joined by an unknown user claiming to be their deceased classmate. The user forces the group to play a game of "never have I ever," picking each one off as they reveal their complicity in the girls cyberbullying.

The screen life supernatural horror film drops the audience into the character's video chat as a passive observer allowing them to become part of the story. The film, while met with mixed reviews was praised for its scares and clever storytelling. Now Streaming on Netflix

