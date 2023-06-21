It's still not known whether there's a way forward for Ted Lasso after season 3, but the three seasons of Ted at the helm of the Richmond Greyhounds proved the question asked in the pilot of whether an American football coach could succeed as a English soccer coach. It turns out that it wasn't just Ted that was needed for the team to be great, it was all the players that he coached along the way.

Beyond the hilarity, the actors in the show were actually pretty talented on the pitch and had plenty of highlights that made them look believable, unlike the famously bad athletic scenes from Robbie Amell in The DUFF. Between pure physical skill and some crafted moments for the story, Richmond showed a nice range of talent from the stars down to the borderline starters.

10 Colin Hughes

Colin Hughes saw his role grow tremendously in season 3, including a wholesome friendship with Trent Crimm that was one of the highlights of the season. A native of Wales, Colin was named to the Welsh national team and previously played for Cardiff City F.C. That said, commentator Arlo White's notes showed Cardiff City was relegated, as was Richmond at the end of season 1.

Colin took some tough criticism from Nate, who once described him on the pitch as "Just there." He was benched in the final season when Zava joined the team and only earned his spot back when Zava suddenly retired. Although a talented enough player to earn a Lamborghini he had no problem giving away during a ghost cleansing, Colin isn't as talented as most of the rest of the team.

9 Richard Montlaur

Richard Montlaur was best known in the series for his love of beautiful women, often reminiscing about his cherished times with models or bringing a hot date to Higgins' house for good luck. The French-born player who formerly played for Newcastle United is much more than just a himbo.

With supermodels and fancy cars a staple of his life, soccer stardom has long been part of Richard's life. He's not one of the main players featured on the team, but he does get a chance to show off his acting skills on the field playing hurt. It's a move usually not reserved for the better players, allowing him to add his own value even if he's not one of the scorers.

8 Jan Maas

The Dutch-born Jan Maas usually gets more screen time for his brutally honest takes on his teammates than his actual soccer skills, which isn't a great sign for him. His comedic timing is a great skill in itself, but not exactly applicable on a soccer pitch.

The truth is that Jan Maas never had enough highlights good or bad to show in the series. In this instance, anonymity is a good thing because he did enough to keep his spot on the team and never make too much noise. He does also have the fact that he's one of the taller players, which should be a nice advantage.

7 Thierry Zoreaux / Van Damme

Following a torn butt to the starting goalie, Richmond turned to Thierry Zoreaux and never looked back. It's the tale as old as time in sports, mirroring that of Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe. The starter gets hurt. The replacement plays well. In the end, the replacement keeps the job and the former starter looks for a new job or retires.

Zoreaux's empowering name change to Van Damme coincided with him growing into a key member of the team in the final season, including some strong saves in their game against Nate Shelley's West Ham. Earning the starting goalie spot for his home of Canada was the cherry on top of a strong season.

6 Moe Bumbercatch

Moe Bumbercatch didn't get many lines in the series, so it may seem surprising to see him above more recognizable teammates. He was even named Harry on Arlo White's cheat sheet early in the series before it was changed later in the credits.

Bumbercatch assists the game-winning goal of the finale and he passed the eye test whenever he touched the ball on screen. Mohammed Hashim clearly showed that he has real skill, something that is vitally important when acting as an athlete in movies or TV.

5 Isaac McAdoo

Following the benching of Roy Kent, it came as a small surprise when Isaac McAdoo was named captain of the team because he hadn't been seen much outside of being one of Jamie Tartt's cronies. Isaac's growth into a leader showed during season 2, as he became more than just the team's best barber.

When Roy brought Isaac back to a local game to regain his love for the sport, Isaac showed off some of his incredible skill with a nasty nutmeg on a defender. When you add in his leadership skills, it's clear that the untangibles take Isaac's game to the next level.

4 Sam Obisanya

Sam Obisanya is one of the youngest players on the team at the start of the show and is also one that grows the most by the end of it. In the early episodes, Sam leaned on the advice of Ted, especially learning to hold memories as long as a goldfish. As the show went on, he gained sponsorship from Dubai Air and was heavily pursued by Adwin Akufo to help lead a new African team.

Sam fulfilled the promise of Ted's decoy play from season 1 in the finale, scoring the game-winning goal that advanced Richmond to the Champion's League. Beyond being a fan-favorite, Sam showed he belongs among the best of all soccer.

3 Dani Rojas

Dani Rojas' arrival onto the team was a jolt of lightning in season 1 that shook up the team and rattled the star player. Introduced in the episode "Two Aces" as one of the titular aces, Dani's unabashed love of football bled directly into his game.

Dani is based on real-life player Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who is one of the best players in the world in real life. He showed off incredible precision hitting the crossbar of the goal at will in a friendly competition with Jamie and is a key force on the Richmond attack.

2 Roy Kent

Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is a shell of the player he once was when he's introduced to the show. However, his legend is far greater than any other player on the team. Roy is intensely passionate about soccer and doesn't like people, which should show just how good he must be that he won over so many fans with his skill despite his attitude.

Roy showed why he was a captain on the team by accepting the responsibility of keeping his teammates in check, like when he called out Jamie for picking on Nate. He is one of two players on the team with his own personal chant because he is the best of the best.

1 Jamie Tartt

He's brash and arrogant, but Jamie Tartt backs it all up with the skills to show why. There was never any doubt to why Jamie believed he was the best player on the field. It's because he actually was the best.

The lesson that Jamie needed to learn throughout the series was that the team is bigger than just him and Jamie did just that in season 3. The culminating moment of the season was Jamie playing decoy on the final play - just as Ted showed him - to set up the winning goal. Jamie also got to play for England, which is one of the highest honors.

