There was a time when teen dramas dominated the airwaves. Whether it was privileged rich kids living on the Upper East Side of Manhattan or teens getting stalked and harassed by an anonymous stalker, chances are you’re familiar with at least a few. One aspect of teen dramas that has never failed to deliver is the villain component.

With so many of these characters overlooked because of their ‘teen drama’ status, we’re here today to show you just how worthy and evil these villains are - at least, some of them.

Bryce - ‘13 Reasons Why’

Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), arguably the cream of the crop when it comes to evil villain status. As the main antagonist for the show 13 Reasons Why, Bryce is the perpetrator of a series of sexual assaults against not only Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), but numerous additional female classmates.

As writers tried their best to humanize Bryce in later seasons, particularly Season 3, it’s clear that he shows no remorse for his ugliness and still continues to make decisions that are pure evil, leading us to warrant his spot on this list as a true teen drama villain.

Chuck - ‘Gossip Girl’

The ‘good’ status of the Gossip Girl characters is debatable, but one we’re choosing to highlight is Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) who definitely has questionable morals at best. Whilst he might have later attempted to redeem himself, there’s only so much a person can change.

Chuck comes across as self-centered, arrogant, and even sexually assaults Jenny (Taylor Momsen) in the pilot episode of the show. His relationship with Blair (Leighton Meester) may have had a happy ending, but there is repeated mental abuse and manipulation - now that’s ultimate villain status.

Hester - ‘Scream Queens’

The perfect example of the female antagonist is Hester (Lea Michele), the main antagonist on Fox’s Scream Queens. Beginning as the villain in disguise, she is later revealed as the Red Devil yet shows no remorse towards her wrongdoings.

Instead, she justifies her crimes as her way of righting the wrongs committed against her family. Her villain status is fueled by the need for revenge, meaning that there is no telling how far she’ll go to get it.

Mona - ‘Pretty Little Liars’

It can definitely be argued that shows such as Pretty Little Liars helped to shape the teen drama genre into what it is today. Leading the charge for this was the show’s A-class villains, such as Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish).

Wronged by Alison (Sasha Pieterse) when she was still around, Mona is ready to torment Alison’s best friends at the drop of a hat. While she eventually helps the girls uncover A’s true identity, it’s hard to overlook her initial antagonist status as she relentlessly tormented the girls for two seasons.

Nate - ‘Euphoria’

HBO’s Euphoria is gritty and dark, and has its fair share of villains to match. Easily topping this list is Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), who is also a little too realistic for our liking - he’s not so over the top that it feels unrealistic or unfathomable, and is extremely morally corrupt.

Nate does have a tragic past, like most villains tend to, but his actions towards other characters such as Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) are inexcusable. He might show some remorse for the way he’s behaved, but he still fails to rectify himself or truly make amends for the pain and anguish he’s caused.

Blair - ‘Gossip Girl’

It’s official - no one does sabotage like Blair Waldorf does. The diabolical socialite of Gossip Girl was never short of schemes - whether it be humiliating her so-called best friend, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) or banishing the likes of Jenny Humphrey from the city.

Blair was shady, no doubt about it - but she did have some redeeming qualities, and fierce loyalty for the ones that she loved. She’s morally complex in the sense that the core of her scheming is simple insecurity, making her a great villain in the show and an equally great villain to watch.

Oliver - ‘The O.C.’

Season 1 of The O.C. is ultimately a delight, except when it comes to the painful storyline involving Oliver Trask (Taylor Handley). A patient who meets Marissa (Mischa Barton) in therapy, the two quickly grow to become a major part in each other’s lives, with Oliver’s one-sided obsession exploding.

With the storyline culminating in Oliver holding Marissa hostage in a hotel room and threatening to take his own life, it’s clear that Oliver had a lot of mental issues that contributed to his villain status. Nevertheless, it’s tough to watch their scenes on screen, especially when knowing what’s coming.

Hiram - ‘Riverdale’

A fun addition to the Riverdale cast at first, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) is a crime boss first introduced as Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) father. Throughout the show, he orders the murders of multiple people, tries to have Archie (KJ Apa) killed, and continues to try and manipulate Veronica.

He has a relentless obsession with Archie and Veronica’s relationship, as well as overruling Riverdale and taking control. With power, money and status at the forefront of Hiram’s priorities, he’s definitely one of the more shallow villains as they come.

Billy - ‘Stranger Things’

Aside from the endless Upside Down battles our Hawkins favorites continuously face, Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) joins the cast of Stranger Things in Season 2 and is another antagonist for the show. His actions go from regularly harassing his sister, Max (Sadie Sink) to even getting into a fistfight with Steve (Joe Keery) later on in the season. After his death at the end of Season 3, Max is haunted and struggles to bounce back.

While we clearly see the abusive past that Billy is faced with, it isn’t really enough to justify his harsh actions towards those around him. This, combined with continuous racism and bigotry, makes Billy a villain you’ll love to hate.

Cece - ‘Pretty Little Liars’

Cece Drake (Vanessa Ray), previously known as Charles DiLaurentis and later transitioning, was forced to spend her entire childhood at Radley Sanitarium.

Aside from this, she also spent years psychologically torturing her sister and all of her best friends. Regardless of her past, Cece plays the villain well, relentlessly torturing the girls and taking upon the role of A for the core bulk of the show.

