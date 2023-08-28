The 2000s were a great decade for teen content. Shows like One Tree Hill, The O.C., and Gossip Girl ruled the small screen, injecting a much-needed shot of adrenaline into the dying teen genre. Meanwhile, movies like Mean Girls and Bring It On ruled the silver screen, becoming bonafide modern classics.

With such strong teen content, many leading figures emerged as contenders for the title of "Teen Heartthrob of the 2000s." These handsome lads dominated pop culture in the noughties, sending millions of hearts into overdrive and cementing their place as the most popular and beloved teen leading men of the 2000s.

10 Shane West

Shane West became a familiar face on the small screen with his role as Eli Sammler in the ABC family drama Once and Again. He then played the geeky Ryan Woodman in the 2000 teen comedy Whatever It Takes and assumed an antagonistic role in the underrated 2001 teen rom-com Get Over It!

However, West cemented his place as an iconic 2000s heartthrob by playing Landon Carter in the heart-breaking 2002 teen romantic drama A Walk to Remember opposite Mandy Moore. The film is overly sentimental and slightly cheesy, but it became a staple of 2000s teen cinema and secured West's legacy as a teen icon of the new millennium.

9 Ben McKenzie

It's impossible to overstate the importance of The O.C. for the television teen drama. The show nearly single-handedly rescued the genre from oblivion, launching numerous copycats and providing a new generation of teens with a guilty pleasure to watch behind their parents' backs.

The show's lead, Ben McKenzie, became the bad boy everyone loved. His character, troubled teenager Ryan Atwood, launched him to stardom, turning him into the 2000s version of Luke Perry. Ryan's backstory and complicated romance with rich girl Marissa Cooper were all everyone talked about in the mid-2000s, and while The O.C.'s fame was short-lived, McKenzie took advantage of his fame and built a successful post-adolescent career.

8 Chace Crawford

While The O.C. and One Tree Hill ruled the first half of the 2000s, Gossip Girl dominated the decade's second half. The show about obscenely wealthy New York City teens enchanted teenagers and scandalized their parents; more importantly, it launched a new generation of beautiful young actors, including the show's resident golden boy, Chace Crawford.

Crawford played Nathaniel "Nate" Archibald in Gossip Girl, a role that literally existed to showcase the actor's ridiculously handsome face. Crawford was one of the show's breakout stars, becoming synonymous with wealth, privilege, and the teen genre of the noughties. Nowadays, Crawford keeps entertaining audiences on the small screen thanks to his role in The Boys. However, he'll always be Nate Archibald to many.

7 The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers were a teen phenomenon in the last years of the decade. Arguably the biggest stars of the Disney Channel during the late 2000s, the trio provoked a devotion from teen audiences unlike anything in the decade.

The Jonas Brothers jumped to stardom with 2008's Camp Rock, one of the best Disney Channel Original Movies. Their career exploded following the film's success, and while they had a much bigger impact in the music industry, they continued acting in Disney projects, including a sequel to Camp Rock and their own show, appropriately titled Jonas.

6 James Lafferty

One Tree Hill was the perfect companion to The O.C. Thanks to its strong focus on basketball and the central rivalry between the two protagonists, the show offered a more grounded approach and proved the teen genre wasn't just for girls.

James Lafferty played the rebellious and egotistical Nathan Scott, the star basketball player and the show's deuteragonist. The only actor who was an actual teenager when One Tree Hill began, Lafferty became the show's most recognizable star, especially after his co-star, Chad Michael Murray, jumped ship. Indeed, Lafferty stayed with One Tree Hill beyond the high school seasons, becoming the rare actor who successfully grew out of his heartthrob image.

5 Tom Welling

Smallville played a crucial role in building The CW's early success. Tom Welling starred as a teenage Clark Kent, with the show's early seasons chronicling his struggles to balance high school with his increasingly heroic identity, his friendship with Lex Luthor, and his crush on fellow student Lana Lang.

Welling became an overnight success. His portrayal of a teenage Superman remains highly regarded, as the actor perfectly captured the iconic character's best-known qualities while adapting them to the show's high school setting. Welling starred in other films, but his image throughout the decade stayed closely related to the role of Clark Kent.

4 Adam Brody

Although Ryan was ostensibly The O.C.'s protagonist, Adam Brody's Seth Cohen was the show's unexpected breakout star. Clumsy and geeky yet charming, Seth became the teenage dream of millions of teenagers, who rooted for him and his lifelong crush, Rachel Bilson's Summer Roberts.

Like his co-star, Ben McKenzie, Brody grew out of the teen heartthrob image and built a successful film and television career that continues to this day. In a perfect twist, Brody married another teen icon, Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl.

3 Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson cemented his status as a 2000s teen icon with two seminal roles. First, he played the doomed Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a role that earned him international attention and millions of fans around the world and put Hollywood calling on his door.

In 2008, Pattinson began playing teen vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, a generation-defining film series that turned him into a cultural icon. Pattinson is now widely considered among the finest actors of his generation, working with acclaimed auteurs like Matt Reeves, Christopher Nolan, and Bong Joon-ho. His Twilight days might be behind him, but Edward Cullen will always have a special place in the hearts of millions of millennials.

2 Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray was the teen heartthrob of the early 2000s. He attracted attention thanks to his antagonistic role in the first season of the seminal drama Gilmore Girls before becoming a bonafide TV star thanks to One Tree Hill.

On the big screen, Murray also cemented his place as a teen hunk with roles in two millennial classics. 2003's Freaky Friday and 2004's A Cinderella Story secured his heartthrob legacy and confirmed him as a leading man with movie star potential. Murray's days as a teenage icon are long behind him, but his legacy is rich, full of beloved projects that will forever keep him in the hearts' of 2000s audiences.

1 Zac Efron

If Chad Michael Murray ruled the first half of the 2000s, Zac Efron dominated the second half. The actor became an instant star with the Disney Channel's 2006 unexpected hit High School Musical. Arguably the channel's defining project, High School Musical spawned an unlikely movie trilogy, culminating in 2008's High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

Efron quickly moved to the big screen, starring in the 2007 musical hit Hairspray and the 2009 teen comedy 17 Again. The actor solidified his A-list status throughout the 2010s, becoming a certified movie star and building a successful film career. Still, his days as Troy Bolton with the East High Wildcats are still fresh in millions of fans' minds.

