The teen heartthrob is an enduring part of pop culture. In the 1950s, it was James Dean's rebellious and challenging nature. In the 80s, Emilio Estevez and Rob Lowe made millions of adolescents shake, and a decade later, the teens of Beverly Hills 90210 did the same for a new generation of boys and girls.

The 2010s saw a new generation of promising and hunky actors arrive, making hearts throb and sweeping impressionable teens off their feet. From up-and-coming movie stars to television actors revolutionizing the small screen, these young actors conquered audiences and charmed their way into millions of hearts.

10 Taylor Lautner

The Twilight Saga was a major phenomenon. Although not as critically acclaimed as The Hunger Games or Harry Potter, it was just as commercially successful, spawning four movies and marking an entire generation. The films launched Taylor Lautner into superstardom, turning him into one of the biggest teen heartthrobs at the beginning of the 2010s.

Lautner dominated the conversation in the early 2010s, with the saga's fandom split down the middle between him and Robert Pattinson's Edward. Lautner never managed to translate all the attention into a successful film career, but he will forever remain a seminal teen heartthrob of the 2010s.

9 Dylan Minnette

13 Reasons Why is among Netflix's best original teen shows. Adapted from the eponymous 2007 novel, the show follows teenager Clay Jensen as he deals with the aftermath of fellow student Hannah Baker's suicide. The show was an instant success, turning star Dylan Minnette into an overnight heartthrob.

Minnette had played several roles before 13 Reasons Why, most notably in the family comedy Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. However, the show turned him into a television celebrity and cemented him as one of the most recognizable teen stars of the late 2010s.

8 Ross Lynch

Ross Lynch became a familiar and beloved face with his work in the Disney Channel's Austin & Ally. Future successes with the Mouse House followed, including the Teen Beach Movie series, cementing his reputation as one of Disney's biggest stars from the 2010s.

Netflix came knocking on his door, and Lynch starred in the dark fantasy series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The actor played Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina's main love interest in the first season. Lynch has focused on his musical career since CAoS ended, but he is a big-enough name to make a successful return to acting in the future.

7 Cole Sprouse

Turning the Archie comics into a neo-noir teen series seemed like an ambitious and ridiculous idea. However, Riverdale proved an unexpected success and a superior entry into the teen genre - at least for its first two seasons. The show also reintroduced Cole Sprouse to audiences, reframing him as a teen heartthrob away from his Disney Channel image.

Sprouse made the best of his new fame, starring in heartbreaking romantic dramas like Five Feet Apart and becoming a mainstay in the teen discourse of the late 2010s. Sprouse has grown out of his teen heartthrob days, especially now that Riverdale is ending, but Gen Z will always know him as Jughead Jones.

6 Noah Centineo

Netflix has produced several breakout stars, but few are as closely associated with the streamer as Noah Centineo. The young actor rose to international stardom playing Peter Kavinsky in the acclaimed teen rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The film's success spawned two sequels and turned Centineo into Netflix's leading heartthrob.

Centineo capitalized on his new fame with more teen Netflix films, including Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date, although neither was as successful as To All the Boys. Still, Netflix remains invested in the Centineo business, casting him as the lead in the spy series The Recruit, which premiered last year to huge numbers.

5 Logan Lerman

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the days of the YA craze, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief aimed to be the logical successor of the Harry Potter series. The film and its sequel failed to live up to the Boy Who Lived's legacy, but it successfully introduced Logan Lerman as a teen heartthrob.

Lerman's performance in the critically acclaimed 2012 coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower proved his considerable acting abilities and cemented him as a teen icon of the early 2010s. Lerman transitioned to more mature roles with movies like Noah and Fury, but he will always have a place of honor in the pantheon of 2010s' teen hunks.

4 Josh Hutcherson

Image via Lionsgate

The Hunger Games succeeded where many other YA films failed, launching an acclaimed and commercially successful tetralogy of movies that inspired countless copycats. It also turned Josh Hutcherson into a teen heartthrob and one of the earliest examples of the internet boyfriend.

Hutcherson was already well known for his work in movies like Bridge to Terabithia and Journey to the Center of the Earth. However, The Hunger Games turned him into the face of one of the most successful franchises from the 2010s, effectively making him an overnight sensation. Hutcherson has left his teen heartthrob days behind, but his role as the noble and selfless Peeta Mellark will forever endure.

3 Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's teen heartthrob era began in the mid-2000s, thanks to his role in Friday Night Lights. However, the actor further cemented his reputation with the 2012 sci-fi movie Chronicle and the seminal 2010s show Parenthood.

Unlike other teen idols, Jordan successfully transitioned to adult roles thanks to his acclaimed turns in Fruitvale Station and the Creed series. His period as a teen heartthrob might not be as recognized as other contemporary actors, but Jordan had his time in the teen heartthrob spotlight.

2 Dylan O'Brien

If there's anyone who deserves the title of "internet's boyfriend," it's Dylan O'Brien. The actor became a teen idol with legions of fans thanks to his portrayal of Stiles Stilinski in MTV's supernatural horror series Teen Wolf. O'Brien was the show's breakout star, rising to the apex of teenage stardom throughout the 2010s.

Following his success on the big screen, O'Brien transitioned to movies, starring in the YA dystopian series The Maze Runner. Although not a surefire hit like The Hunger Games, The Maze Runner was a solid performer that confirmed him as a near-universally beloved teen icon in the making. O'Brien's career continues today, and his legions of loyal and devoted fans remain as committed to him as ever.

1 Tom Holland

Image via Marvel Studios

No teen heartthrob was more successful throughout the 2010s than Tom Holland. The actor became an international star following his casting as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the character in five movies: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The MCU was the undisputed king of the 2010s, and Holland was its main teen representative. The British actor won over millions of fans with his gentle and energetic take on the Web-Slinger, a role that turned him into a movie star and cultural icon. Holland will probably return to the role in future MCU movies, although he has finally outgrown his teen image.

