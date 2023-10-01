Since its inception in the early days of cinema, the horror movie genre has cemented itself as one of the most popular, innovative, and diverse in the whole medium. Its various subgenres have both terrified and charmed audiences for decades, proving that there's something in horror for all kinds of tastes.

Teen horror has for long been one of the most fun kinds, exploring stories typically focused on teens and aimed at teens. Whether a traditional coming-of-age like It or a fresh and unique spin on the subgenre like the recent sensation Talk to Me, these are films capable of defining entire generations' worth of horror movies.

10 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' (2022)

Cheesy, campy teen horror comedies are always a blast, and Bodies Bodies Bodies is one of the best examples of the subgenre that have been released in a while. It's about a group of rich friends planning a party at a remote family mansion, which soon turns into a deadly game.

The movie is pure clever fun, proving that the subgenre doesn't need to take itself too seriously in order to be a great time. With the perfect amount of scares and laughs, it's perfect for those looking for more laid-back teen horror.

9 'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

Well known for his high-energy and delightfully idiosyncratic approach to genre films, director Edgar Wright has been growing in popularity with each new movie he puts out. Last Night in Soho is one of his more unique works, a straight-up horror drama about an aspiring fashion designer who's mysteriously able to enter a glamorous yet menacing part of the '60s.

The movie is a thoroughly entertaining psychological thriller with intriguing twists and creative decisions. Creatively shot and nicely written, it's a genuinely spine-tingling coming-of-age with feministic overtones and an incendiary third act.

8 'Bones and All' (2022)

You can never fully know what you're getting into with a Luca Guadagnino movie. His latest film, Bones and All, somehow manages to make cannibalism seem romantic. It's about a young woman and a disenfranchised drifter on an odyssey all across the U.S., in a desperate attempt to escape their past.

The deeply moving and truly scary story is a powerful allegory about the nature of human connections, the need to leave oneself entirely vulnerable in order to be rewarded with true love. It's beautifully made and unique, though definitely not for those with a weak stomach for gore.

7 'Scream' (2022) & 'Scream VI' (2023)

Even though they're considerably different movies, the requels (a middle ground between a remake and a sequel) Scream and Scream VI kind of come as a package deal. Passing on the torch of this iconic slasher franchise to a younger generation, with a few familiar faces coming back for the transition, they're a pair of outstanding teen horror movies.

The movies are great reinvigorations of their franchise and the teen slasher subgenre. Full the series' signature meta commentary and creative set pieces, they're a much welcome addition to the modern teen horror movie landscape.

6 'It' (2017)

One of the best Stephen King movie adaptations, It follows a group of bullied kids who get together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of their small Maine town.

At once a faithful adaptation of the first part of King's massive novel, and a very different take on its story, it works equally well as a fun coming-of-age and as a terrifying monster horror film. Bill Skarsgård is excellent in the role of Pennywise the clown, and the ensemble of child actors do just as phenomenal a job.

5 'It Follows' (2014)

One of the most original, intelligent, and surprising teen horror masterworks of the past decade, It Follows caught everyone by surprise when it came out. It's about a young woman being followed by a supernatural curse, which is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse.

This horror movie proves that you don't need to see the monster in order to be absolutely terrified. It's a provocative story about teenage sexuality and the loss of innocence, with a concept that feels timeless and provides some really solid scares.

4 'Talk to Me' (2023)

When it comes to horror, the popular indie film studio A24 does it like nobody else can. Directed by the Australian YouTubers and filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou, A24's Talk to Me sees a group of friends discover an object that can conjure spirits, which gets them hooked on this new thrill.

With powerful allegories centering on grief and teenage addiction, the movie is as relevant and timely as it is entertaining from beginning to end. It's truly mysterious and often deeply unsettling, as well as a creative triumph that proves more small artists like the Philippous deserve to have their voices heard.

3 'Thelma' (2017)

An outstanding Norwegian horror thriller by the great Joachim Trier, Thelma is a drama about a confused religious girl who's in love with a female friend, which causes her repressed psychokinetic powers to reemerge with devastating results.

Touching on interesting topics like queer repression and teenage identity, Trier's movie is elevated horror at its artsiest, weirdest, and—frankly—best. Both beatiful and heartbreaking, it's a showcase of what teen horror can aspire to be when in the hands of a skilled enough filmmaker.

2 'Raw' (2016)

With only two feature films under her belt, French director Julia Ducournau has already proved that she's one of the most intriguing, innovative, and disruptive filmmakers that horror has had in a while. Her debut, Raw, focuses on a young woman studying to be a veterinarian, who starts to develop a craving for human flesh.

Ducournau took typical tropes from the coming-of-age and teen horror genres, twisted them on their head, threw some really disturbing elements into the mix, and came out with one of the best horror movies in recent memory, let alone teen horror. It's a really unique kind of film, and undoubtedly one of the best teen horror movies ever.

1 'Freaky' (2020)

There's much value in elevated teen horror, but in the end of the day, it's a genre that's often at its best when it's simple, campy, delightful fun. Freaky is a gem of a slasher, about a high school senior who swaps bodies with a sadistic serial killer and must revert the change before it becomes permanent.

Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn deliver a pair of performances that ooze charm and humor, and they effortlessly carry the story to the finish line. With a laugh-out-loud sense of comedic pacing and just the right amount of scary slasher elements, it's the perfect example of what the teen horror genre can strive to be nowadays.

