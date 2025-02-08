Our teenage years can often feel like the most tumultuous and anxiety-ridden period of our lives, so it only makes sense that it makes for the best horror films. The unease and uncertainty that comes with the rapid changes in our bodies, social situations, and family dynamics associated with adolescence often mirror the emotions we feel when watching the traditional horror films that focus on body horror, class disparity, and the anxieties of losing loved ones, with The Substance, Parasite, and David Lynch’s Eraserhead being prime examples. And with Netflix being the disruptive teen brother of traditional media, we figured it would be the best place to start diving into the teen horror genre. Here are the best teen horror movies on Netflix.

For more recommendations, check out our lists of the best horror movies on Netflix, the best R-rated scary films on the platform, and the best shows and movies on Netflix across all genres.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Fear Street Trilogy’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Fear Street: Part One - 1994 Release Date July 2, 2021 Runtime 105 minutes Director Leigh Janiak Writers Leigh Janiak, Phil Graziadei Sequel(s) Fear Street: Part Two - 1978, Fear Street: Part Three - 1666 Cast See All Darrell Britt-Gibson

Benjamin Flores Jr.

Maya Hawke

Jordana Spiro

Based on the R. L. Stine book series for an older teenage audience than his hit Goosebumps series, Netflix presents a trilogy of Fear Street movies that span different time periods. Directed and co-written by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon), the story follows a centuries-long curse in the small fictional town of Shadyside. Each of the films pays homage to classics of the horror genre, like Scream and Friday the 13th, while telling its own intricately connected story over the course of the three movies. Ushering us across the decades are teen stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, and Benjamin Flores Jr., who are phenomenal leads in this delightfully nostalgic thrill ride.

Watch on Netflix

‘Scream VI’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Scream VI Run Time 122 Minutes Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett Release Date March 10, 2023 Actors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega

In the latest entry of Wes Craven’s meta slasher franchise, Scream VI takes the “Core Four” of the soft reboot, played by Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Melissa Barrera (Your Monster), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), and places them in New York City, introducing a brand-new setting for the series. Ortega and Barrera are still the emotional core of this new cast of teens being stalked by Ghostface as they add new layers to the Carpenter sisters, who are dealing with a social media smear campaign while trying to move on from their near-death experience. Just like the backdrop of Hollywood in the third movie pumped new life into the set pieces, the New York location introduces a whole new arena in which the characters fight for their lives.

Watch on Netflix

‘It’s What’s Inside’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.6/10