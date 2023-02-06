There is nothing like hormones, social hierarchies and peer pressure to forge a complex high school relationship worth killing for. Teen movies have been an entertainment mainstay for decades, but this campy subgenre serves as a commentary on the teen experience. From performative ally ship to conformity, these films get their point across with satire and usually a killer wardrobe.

Though the cutthroat clique trope peaked in the 90s and early 00s, they seem to be making a resurgence. Breakout baddies like Veronica Sawyer (Heathers) and Jennifer Check (Jennifer's Body) have cemented themselves in the cultural zeitgeist, spawning everything from fan art to indie merch. Though not all of these friendships end up six feet under, each clique gives a new, quite literal, meaning to 'friends til the end'.

10 'Heathers' (1988)

Veronica (Winona Ryder) is a lackey for Westerburg High's most popular clique, a group of primadonnas all named Heather. When she and her new boyfriend, J.D. (Christian Slater), accidentally poison the queen bee, they stage it to look like a suicide. But soon Veronica realizes that some of the 'accidents' that are happening around campus are caused by J.D. on purpose. Determined to stop him, Veronica has to contend with the new alpha Heather (Shannon Doherty) before J.D. takes down the whole school.

Heathers remains one of the quintessential teen movies of the '80s. It's been the inspiration for films like Clueless, Jawbreaker and Mean Girls. The film has spawned a musical, as well as a short-lived television series and continues to be a timeless, biting commentary on conformity and the lengths kids will go to fit in with their peers.

9 'Jawbreaker' (1999)

An exclusive trio of teens inadvertently kill their fourth member while trying to prank her on her seventeenth birthday. While trying to cover it up, they are discovered by school outcast Fern (Judy Greer). In an attempt to woo her into keeping her quiet, the clique gives her a makeover and invites her into the group, but Fern's popularity outgrows her new friends, much to the ire of leader Courtney (Rose McGowan).

Unapologetically devious, Jawbreakeris considered a cult classic. Its bright color palette, snappy one-liners and killer soundtrack have kept this film relevant for over twenty years. The film spawned a musical adaptation in 2013 and rumors of a series have been circulating since 2017.

8 'Tragedy Girls' (2017)

Best friends McKayla (Alexandra Shipp) and Sadie (Brianna Hildebrand) are teen influencers who run a true crime blog called Tragedy Girls. After catching a serial killer, the duo commits a string of murders to bolster their viewership with the intention of pinning it on the killer they've already caught. But while they are busy fighting for the limelight, their killer escapes.

A fresh take on the dangers of social media in the hands of psychopathic teens, this film pays homage to teen movie tropes but with modern wit. With a stacked supporting cast (Jack Quaid, Craig Robinson, Josh Hutcherson) this film is a sharp criticism of social media and the lengths some will go to for followers.

7 'The Craft' (1996)

New student Sarah (Robin Tunney) befriends a trio of outcasts (Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Rachel True) who practice witchcraft. With Sarah's natural magical abilities, they are able to form a powerful witch coven. Soon they are able to turn the tides on their social status, but the greed for more power turns them on each other.

Enshrined as a cult classic and essential teen movie of the '90s, fans of The Craft tout its relevance to this day. Fairuza Balk's performance of Nancy Downs remains her most popular role yet. The film earned a sequel in 2020 with Balk reprising her role in a cameo appearance.

6 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) are two teens attending an exclusive Miami prep school who want revenge on their exes. Together, they scheme up a plan to "do each other's revenge". And while Drea wants to take down her performatively woke ex-boyfriend, Eleanor is lured into his popular group's hold.

Do Revenge pays reverence to films like Jawbreaker, Clueless, and She's All That, playing into the campy subversive movies of the '90s. Writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson keeps the dialogue smart and biting without hurling insults about appearances or sexuality. The soundtrack and wardrobe alone have destined this film to be a classic.

5 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

After high school cheerleader Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) is possessed by a demon, she develops superhuman powers and a taste for flesh. Her best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) comes to discover the dwindling male population at her school is a result of Jennifer's hunger. Though she's always had a weakness for Jennifer's antics, Needy vows to put an end to the murders and protect her long-time boyfriend, Chip, from falling into her best friend's grasp.

Though it underperformed after its release, Jennifer's Body has cemented its status as a cult classic. The feminist themes, quotable dialogue and solid performances have caused many to re-examine the merits of the film, with fans claiming it was ahead of its time. The film spawned a graphic novel tie-in and remains a horror-comedy mainstay.

4 'Sugar and Spice' (2001)

Head cheerleader Diane (Marley Shelton) and her quarterback boyfriend, Jack (James Marsden), find themselves expecting a baby and living on their own with very few resources. Diane and her teammates devise a plan to rob a bank in order to support her new family. But cheer squad politics put the squad at risk of being discovered.

With a lukewarm box office and mixed reviews, the film was not the blockbuster it was expected to be. In 2020 Gabrielle Union stated that she and much of the cast of Bring It On auditioned for Sugar and Spice because it was the more sought-after role.

3 'Thoroughbreds' (2017)

Two estranged teens, Lily (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Olivia Cooke) rekindle their friendship, hatching a mutually beneficial plan to get murder Lily's overbearing stepfather. The pair hire a drug dealer (Anton Yelchin) to commit the crime, but their scheme hits a snag when he has a crisis of conscience.

Filmed before their rise to prominence, Cooke and Taylor-Joy demonstrate their star power and incredible talent. Hailed for its sharp writing and compelling character work, this teen noir thriller, went mostly under the radar despite its 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It marks Yelchin's final film before his passing.

2 'Teaching Mrs. Tingle' (1999)

Leigh (Katie Holmes) is an overachiever accused of cheating by her history teacher, Mrs. Tingle (Helen Mirren). Determined to plead her case, she pays her a visit with friends Luke (Barry Watson) and Jo Lynn (Marisa Coughlan) but when things get out of hand, the trio ends up holding Tingle hostage. They attempt to blackmail their teacher into silence but underestimate how duplicitous she is.

Though these teens don't commit murder, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon are pretty serious charges to contend with. Kevin Williamson's directorial debut was a box office bomb, which is surprising, because of the late '90s star power of Holmes and Watson. The film was such a flop, he did not return to directing despite his popularity as a writer.

1 'Disturbing Behavior' (1998)

New kid Steve (James Marsden) realizes something is off at his new school. The Blue Ribbons, an army of clean-cut preps, have set their sights on him, pressuring him to join their ranks. Steve falls in with school outcasts Gavin (Nick Stahl) and Rachel (Katie Holmes), but when Gavin inexplicably joins the Blue Ribbons and becomes a different person, it's up to the outcast to get to the bottom of why.

Known more for the song "Flagpole Sitta" by Harvey Danger than its actual plot, this film intended on being a mashup of The Stepford Wives, A Clockwork Orange and The X-Files before a heavy studio re-editing process. Despite being panned, the film's themes of conformity, peer pressure and toxic masculinity still hold true today.

