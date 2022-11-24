With millions of fans anticipating the release of yet another set of riveting sci-fi films in 2023, it is imperative to list some of the most thrilling teen sci-fi series that are binge-worthy. As many well-written teen sci-fi films have proven, the intrigue of teenage drama and the futuristic worlds of sci-fi is often an impressive combination. It’s difficult not to lose oneself to the world of endless possibilities and the nostalgic vibe often present in teenage sci-fi series.

Sci-fi stories sprinkled with some teenage drama are often appealing, and one many can’t say no to. However, teen-centered futuristic series provide more than just an escape from the real world; they also offer lessons, intrigue, drama, great plots, relatable characters, and much more. Whatever tickles your fancy, be it time travel, space exploration, or cybernetics, these series offer fascinating teen stories that would leave many wanting more.

'Stranger Things' (2016 -)

When a young boy mysteriously goes missing, the people of Hawkins discover a secret government lab and a young girl with superpowers who escaped from it. Confronted by the threat of supernatural evil unleashed into their town, these young heroes and their older counterparts must do whatever it takes to save their small town.

This intriguing sci-fi horror series is an all-time favorite for many fans. Thus it’s no surprise that Stranger Things Season 4 became Netflix’s second title to hit one billion hours viewed. From the exceptional performance delivered by its outstanding ensemble cast; Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Joyce (Winona Ryder), El (Millie Bobby Brown), Jim Hopper (David Habour), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max (Sadie Sink). It also features touching themes, an intriguing plot, and a nostalgic 1980s setting. With all that going for the series, it's hard not to be obsessed with it.

'The 100' (2014-2020)

The 100 revolves around a group of delinquents sent down to earth to determine whether it is habitable after 97 years of nuclear destruction. While on Earth, they discover other clans and get in many conflicts with them: these young characters are saddled with the responsibility of saving their people and finding a place to call home on Earth.

This captivating story offers never-ending action and suspense spiced up with teen drama and themes based on survival, rebellion, and friendship, which are common in most teen movies. All through the seven seasons, there are no moments of rest for both viewers and characters as more and more wars are fought, and alliances are formed and broken. In this dystopian world, survival is very slim and highly strategic.

'Dark' (2017-2020)

When two children go missing in this German sci-fi drama, the town’s dark past is revealed, along with its connection to four estranged families. The story revolves around Jonas Kahnwald, who is dealing with the loss of his father, leading him to discover a wormhole in the caves of Winden where time travel takes place. Because of this time machine, these characters can not live peacefully in their own time.

As the title suggests, the series is dark and complicated, with complex characters that would undoubtedly transport many to its fictional but troubling world. This story's twists, mystery, and supernatural elements offer thrills at every turn. Quantum entanglement, mind-blowing phenomena, and unanswered questions will keep many hooked.

'Titans' (2018-)

Titans is an HBO Max original action-adventure drama series starring recognizable DC characters who join forces to fight evil while navigating teenage life as heroes. The story begins with a girl battling her alter-ego, which she believes is evil. To escape her demons, she crosses paths with the other heroes who wish to save her from those who are after her.

Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Starfire (Anna Diop), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) all provide live actions and twists that add to the intrigue of this story. Fans of gritty crime drama series will undoubtedly enjoy seeing this. Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Akiva Goldsman did an excellent job of developing characters with backstories that drew many fans into the fictional worlds of these young heroes.

'I Am Not Okay With This' (2020)

Yet another book-to-screen adaptation about a 17-year-old girl navigating the tribulations of high school while trying to gain control of her telekinetic power. In this coming-of-age story, Sophia Lillis plays the troubled teenage girl who struggles with her budding powers while trying to survive high school after her father's death.

Who doesn’t like stories based on awkward teens trying to fit in while dealing with their emotions and parents? But to make it even more exciting, this show features a teen with superpowers and her volatile emotions, which contribute to the manifestation of her power. This superhero dark comedy series had several jaw-dropping and beautiful moments that won many hearts. Unfortunately, this show did not get a second season.

'The Rain' (2018-2020)

A thrilling tale of courageous teenagers trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo. Following the destruction of almost all humans in Scandinavia by a virus spread by heavy rain, two Danish siblings seek refuge in a bunker with other survivors. This group of survivors must survive the virus and the villains who created it.

The Rainproves survivalist dramas and post-apocalyptic thrillers featuring teenage characters are unquestionably compelling. With its exciting, unpredictable plot lines, and brave and likable characters, becoming a part of these characters’ quest for survival is unavoidable. It focuses on the twists and turns of this fantastical world and finds a way to work the teenage experience into it. However, because it does not attempt to hide its gruesomeness from viewers, this story may appear too dark or violent.

'The Society' (2019)

Students of a local high school return early from a trip only to find that everyone else is gone. Stuck in an alternate version of their town with no adults around, they are saddled with the responsibility of running their town.

From the loners, the rich kids, handsome guys, nerds, jocks, and other fun characters, to teen-based issues, this drama mystery thriller features everything that makes the teen series exciting. It mirrors a modern version of William Golding's Lord of the Flies in its emphasis on socio-political drama, conflict, and human savagery as these stranded teens attempt to take control of their uncivilized society.

'Firefly' (2002)

While not centered on a group of teens, this show will hit a similar spot. The 14 episodes of Firefly follow the exploits of a renegade crew aboard the spaceship Serenity as they struggle to survive. Set 500 years in the future, this renegade group does whatever they can to survive as they travel through unfamiliar parts of the galaxy, trying to avoid being killed by warring factions or authorities on their tail.

The show’s undeniable charm, entertaining dialogue, chaotic moments, well-written characters, and half-improvised missions make it worth watching. This entertaining universe created by Joss Whedonoffers the best way to escape from the real world. Even though it was canceled after only one season, its gripping storyline and outstanding characters made it unforgettable.

'Runaways' (2017-2019)

A group of teenagers discovers their parents are supervillains in disguise and join forces to take down their evil parents. These teenagers must figure out how to stop Pride, an organization owned by their evil parents, on their own.

These heroes may not be popular Marvel heroes, but they delivered an outstanding performance that made Runaways exciting to watch. The twists and thrills contained in this series, which balances messy teenage romance, friendship, and angst, made it quite addictive. Though it maintains a lightness in the plot, this series still does a good job of pulling viewers into the world of these heroes.

'The Unlisted' (2019)

Identical twins, Drupad and Kalpen Sharma (Vrund and Ved Rao)and a group of kids called the unlisted work underground to uncover the government plot to track and control Australia’s students. The series begins with a group of men in black chasing kids who disappear into a tunnel and are later introduced as the unlisted. An accidental meeting between the twins and the unlisted changes the entire story, leading to its climax.

This is yet another dystopian-teen-sci-fi drama that features runaway rebels, drama, conspiracies, and a great storyline. Fans of the Divergentand The Hunger Games series will undoubtedly enjoy this. While not without flaws, the story is intriguing enough to make it worth watching.

