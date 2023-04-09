Let's face it. The 2000s was a golden age for teen tv shows. It's true that there weren't crazy budgets like House of the Dragon or Game of Thrones, but one can't deny that what was on teenagers' screens was nothing less than iconic. From teen soap operas featuring spoiled rich kids to a gritty and real depiction of the harder side of life, there was something for any teen to get hooked into.

Better yet, these tv series still hold a spot in today's popular binge-able series. Goes to show that these shows are timeless classics, no matter how cheesy they can be.

10 Gossip Girl (2007 - 2015)

Gossip Girl follows the life of a group of spoiled and entitled high school kids from the Upper East Side and a family of outcasts trying to fit in. With betrayals around every corner, and love coming and going like the trains in Grand Central station, these kids have a lot to deal with as they grow up. Not to mention the ruthless anonymous blogger dedicated to unveiling every dirty secret they have.

Arguably the most iconic tv series of the 2000s, Gossip Girl even warranted an attempt at a reboot. Although the reboot doesn't hold a light compared to its predecessor, just goes to show how popular the show was.

9 Skins (2007 - 2013)

The show follows, through their final two years of high school, a group of youngsters in Bristol, England. Explores difficult and delicate matters like drug abuse, sexuality, teenage pregnancies, personality and eating disorders, mental illnesses, familial problems, and relationships as they try to mature. Critics commend the show for having a young cast, being raw, and being relatable to a range of demographics.

Skinscan be described in four words. The OG British Euphoria. But if anything, darker and with less glitter. That being said, Skins manages to stand on its own two feet as a wonderful show that truthfully depicts the lives of dysfunctional teens.

8 One Tree Hill (2003 - 2012)

Brother Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) Scott have a lot to live up to in the shadow of their high school legend of a father. Unfortunately for the brothers, their high school journeys aren't as easy. Constantly butting heads, Nathan and Scott navigate their way through love and loss and the joy in family and friends.

Instead of trying to ride the charisma or the attractiveness of its actors and actresses,One Tree Hillchooses to put its faith in its story. And it pays off. Perfectly depicting multiple storylines and relationships, the show is much more than a cast of hot people. But that's a bonus.

7 The Simple Life (2003 - 2007)

This comedic reality tv series follows hotel heiress Paris Hilton and infamous party girl Nicole Richie as they shed their million-dollar lifestyle for a hard-working one instead. Giving up their phones, credit cards and designer clothes, the girls are in store for "the simple life".

As the seasons go on fans were enthralled in seeing these two socialites go through real-world life and flounder at the most hilarious moments. Packed with enough drama and comedy to last a lifetime, The Simple Life was a go-to reality show of the time. Especially considering both Hilton and Richie couldn't stand each other toward the end. Awkward.

6 Glee (2009 - 2015)

When a group of ambitious and unique misfits comes together to join the newly re-instated glee club, they find a dysfunctional but strong family in each other. Oh, and a Spanish teacher with a tragic love life turned director of the Glee club. And they can’t forget the evil cheerleading coach hell-bent on destroying them.

With plenty of characters to both love and hate,Gleewas jam-packed full of amazing performances. The musicality of the show had audiences singing along with the cast. Comedy, drama and heart fills the show, along with heartwarming storylines that had the world relating to these oddball characters.

5 Gilmore Girls (2000 - 2007)

Gilmore Girls is a dramedy that centers around a single mother and teen daughter, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gimore (Alexis Bledel). Within their hometown of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, both of them have a lot to deal with. Lorelai's relationship with her parents, Rory's new prep school, and crazy neighbors.

Fans fell in love with this story of a mom and her daughter because of the show's innocence. Purely a feel-good show, Gilmore Girls remains a stead-fast favorite today. With amazing storylines, characters and love triangles, there is something or someone to root for in all episodes.

4 Veronica Mars (2004 - 2007)

The death of a high school kid sent shock waves through Neptune, California, a beachside town. After the murder of her closest friend and the dismissal of her father as county sheriff, popular girl Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) devotes her life to solving the most difficult mysteries in her community.

Bell's character of Veronica Mars is an edgier Nancy Drew and as smart as Sherlock Holmes. But instead of surviving the world, she has it worse. She has to get through high school. Veronica Mars was Bell's breakout role, with the actress giving a likable and spunky performance.

3 Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2015)

These are the Degrassi students of the future. The cult classic series Degrassi Junior High took place 14 years prior, and teenagers are still navigating adolescence in Degrassi: The Next Generation. The show explores serious topics including sexual assault, school shootings, and death, as well as problems with relationships, homosexuality, and bullying.

The universe of Degrassi: The Next Generation delves deep into the realities of this generation. Praised for showing teenagers in a real and relatable way, the show is still at the forefront of people's minds when they think of iconic 2000s shows. Not to mention it features a young Champagne Papi, Drake.

2 The O.C. (2003 - 2007)

After being expelled and left by his alcoholic and unstable mother, a disturbed kid, Ryan (Ben McKenzie), is taken in by a public defense attorney and his wealthy real estate developer wife in Newport Beach, California. He meets their clever son Seth (Adam Brody), and the two quickly become close friends.

Well, so the plot may be a little bit clichéd—a kid from the wrong side of the tracks, weekly opulent galas, and individuals who are too beautiful to exist in the real world. T.V. is, after all, just that. A means of escaping the actual world? Without a doubt, this show is amusing. And better yet, it makes fun of itself too.

1 Hannah Montana (2006 - 2011)

She's a talented 14-year-old pop star. But underneath that blonde hair and makeup lives a normal life of a regular teenage girl. Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus) is a regular teenager who does normal things, but she is also secretly a pop star "Hannah Montana".

One of the most (if not the most) iconic shows to come from the Disney Chanel also happens to be one of the most iconic shows from the 2000s. Hannah Montana had the entire world in its grip. Millions of kids out there fell in love with Cryus' real yet hilarious portrayal of a girl trying to have the best of both worlds. Hannah Montana had everyone doing the "Hoedown Throwdown". Can you be any more iconic?

