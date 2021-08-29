There’s one thing that Netflix has got right: its teen originals! From the boy meets girl formula, to utter awkwardness, heartbreak, and the magical touch of mystery, these teen originals have become our greatest guilty pleasure and a successful turnaround for the streaming service. For this reason, we have narrowed down the best teen shows on Netflix if you are looking to explore more of the high school halls, flings, and jam-packed drama.

Don't see what you're looking for here? Check out our list of the best shows on Netflix, coming-of-age shows, or best shows to binge-watch.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

Editor's note: This article was updated October 2023 to include Everything Now.

RELATED: The Best Comedy Shows on Netflix Right Now

American Vandal (2017-2018)

american-vandal-tony-yacenda-social-featured
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Everything Now (2023-present)

everything-now-sophie-wilde-featured
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Get Even (2020)

get-even-tv-show
Image via BBC

Watch on Netflix

Never Have I Ever (2020-2023)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan in Never Have I Ever
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Surviving Summer (2022-present)

Surviving-Summer Surfing

Watch on Netflix

Red Rose (2023)

red-rose-cast-featured
Image via Variety

Watch on Netflix

Young Royals (2021-present)

Young Royals
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Fakes (2022-present)

Characters, Zoe and Rebecca, at a dark night club in 'Fakes.'

Watch on Netflix

Boo, Bitch (2022)

Zoe Colletti and Lana Condor in Boo, Bitch
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Ginny & Georgia (2021-present)

Georgia smiles while Ginny looks serious in Ginny & Georgia.
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Heartstopper (2022-present)

Heartstopper - Nick and Charlie looking at each other
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Anne With An E (2017-2019)

A promo photo for Anne with an E featuring Anne looking at the camera.
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Atypical (2017-2021)

atypical-season-4
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020)

Sabrina and the Weird Sisters in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Cobra Kai (2018-present)

cobra-kai-gianni-decenzo-jacob-bertrand-02-social
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Control Z (2020-present)

control-z
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Dash and Lily (2020)

still of dash and lily sharing a moment, looking into each others eyes (Netflix 2020)

Watch on Netflix

Derry Girls (2018-2022)

The cast of Derry Girls
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

Elite (2018-present)

elites-netflix
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix

The End of the F...ing World (2017-2019)

the-end-of-the-fucking-world-image
Image via Netflix

Watch on Netflix