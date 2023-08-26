Teen shows are just that: shows about teens. They’re about their love lives, their (often exaggerated) drama, and everything in between. But given that they’re obviously younger characters, they have families that will often play a role in their storylines from time to time. And though we love the teen characters in these teen shows, of course, we can’t help but love when the parents are given a juicy storyline. The teen show in question is immediately elevated when the parents have more to do than just be background characters that only come by to ground or embarrass their children. Some of the best teen shows, like The O.C., One Tree Hill, and Riverdale not only focus on the teen characters, but also push the parents into more interesting roles, and they’re all the better for it. Heck, sometimes the parents are more interesting, and there’s a history of iconic teen show parents to back that statement.

'The O.C.' and 'One Tree Hill' Kicked Everything Off

Perhaps the most prominent example of a beloved parent character is The O.C.'s Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher). Not only was he a great dad to Seth (Adam Brody) but he became a mentor to Ryan (Ben McKenzie), showed him unconditional love and compassion, and became the father he never had. In a lot of ways, and despite many other main characters, Sandy was truly the heart and soul of the series. He’s an amazing father, a good friend, and a doting husband to his wife Kirsten (Kelly Rowan). What’s not to love?

Around the same time The O.C. was airing, another monumental teen drama came on the air, and with it brought even more lovable parent characters. One Tree Hill centered around half-brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) who share the same father, but live completely different lives. Their dad Dan Scott (Paul Johansson) is pretty much the lowest of the low, and despite some arcs for redemption, he’ll always be the villain of the show. However, his brother Keith (Craig Sheffer) was beloved by fans of the show. Given that Dan chose a life with Deb (Barbara Alyn Woods) and Nathan, and abandoned Karen (Moira Kelly) and Lucas, Keith stepped up to help Karen raise her son.

What resulted was a relationship like no other, as Keith became the father figure Lucas deserved, the one who showed both him and Karen unconditional love, and led with kindness and a gentle swagger that is unmatched. His death remains one of the saddest TV show deaths, and changed the series going forward, but his time on the show left a mark that can never be erased. Let's not forget about Lucas’ mom Karen, who is without a doubt the best parent on the show. She was so devoted to giving Lucas a good life, but still managed to be an interesting and charismatic character on her own.

‘Sex Education’ and ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Raise the Parenting Bar

Those 2000s teen shows may be older now, but they kicked off a trend of putting the parents in the spotlight more. Shows like Gossip Girl, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Derry Girls, and Sex Education, just to name a few, all give the parents more to do than just slink into the background and be the typical parent character. The Summer I Turned Pretty showcases Laurel (Jackie Chung) and Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) in ways that make them feel just as big a part of the story as Belly (Lola Tung) and her love interests. Being childhood friends, their history has depth, and given Susannah’s emotional arc, there’s so much to dig into with both of their characters. As much as we love Belly and are dying to know who she will ultimately choose in the love triangle, we also love whenever Laurel and Susannah are on screen. The only thing better than interesting parent characters are interesting parents who are friends with each other.

Sex Education is another example of a parent character that just sort of steals the show. Given that it’s a show based around teens there are plenty of parent characters around, but the one that really wins us over is Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson). Jean is Otis’ (Asa Butterfield) mom, and to put it loosely she doesn’t have much (er, any) any boundaries with her son. She’s a sex therapist, who has no filter, and by Season 2 she’s hired by Otis’ school to help with the sex education program. She’s a bit extreme, but she’s fascinating, and we can’t help but be glued to her whenever she’s on screen. There’s never a dull moment with her, and she’s a peak example of how to balance both an interesting parent character while still focusing on the teens as well. Integrate the stories, dial up the embarrassment that every kid faces from their parents, and audiences will eat it right up! Let the parents have actual fleshed-out storylines and backstories, let them fall in and out of love, let them make mistakes, and have their own dramas. We've seen that they can be just as intriguing as their kids.

‘Riverdale’ Has Some of the Wildest Parents on TV

Part of the brilliance of putting the parents into a bigger role is that they can take on storylines that the teens can’t. The more mature storylines, such as affairs, embezzling, and secret love children (yes these are all real examples) often fall on the parents and up the drama to new heights. When Alice (Mädchen Amick) revealed to Betty (Lili Reinhart) in Riverdale, that she had a baby back in high school I was flabbergasted. And on top of it all, the baby wasn’t her husband Hal’s (Lochlyn Munro), but instead her high school fling FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich), who is the father of Betty’s boyfriend Jughead (Cole Sprouse). You just can’t make this kind of stuff up, and it’s why making the parents interesting is just as important as the kids.

A lot of times the parent storylines directly impact their kids as well, such is the case with Riverdale, meaning they often become intertwined and we get double the drama dose. And you may notice that some of the best and most beloved teen shows all have interesting parent characters. It’s a clear indication that we need more of it and that making them interesting doesn’t take away from the teen storylines or the show. Instead, it elevates it for more than just teen audiences, which is an added bonus. Here’s to the parents in all their messy, dramatic, and sometimes morally ambiguous glory.