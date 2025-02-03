Teen shows capture the rollercoaster of adolescence, from heartbreak and rebellion to self-discovery and a sense of invincibility, creating an endless rotation of captivating stories. The teenage experience looks different today than it did decades ago when teens experienced the thrill that was Beverly Hills, 90210’s premiere. Even so, many of the themes that teen shows present bridge the generational gap into a more or less universal teenage experience.

Whether it’s the love triangles of Dawson’s Creek, the gritty authenticity of Freaks and Geeks, or the fantastical duties of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, each show brings something unforgettable to the table—even the cheesiest among them. These are the best teen shows of all time, ranked by their timelessness, uniqueness, legacy, and influence on the genre.

10 'Dawson's Creek' (1998–2003)

Created by Kevin Williamson

Dawson’s Creek follows the lives of four teens navigating adolescence in the small coastal town of Capeside, Massachusetts. Aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) and his best friend Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) share a mutual attraction, but that becomes complicated with the arrival of Dawson’s new neighbor, Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams), and Dawson’s other best friend, Pacey's (Joshua Jackson), romantic interest in Joey. As the teens face shifting dynamics from childhood friendships to adolescent friendships and relationships, they also cope with past traumas and challenging family lives.

Dawson’s Creek elevated typical high school tropes with introspective characters and dialogue, allowing characters like Dawson, Joey, Pacey, and Jen to explore love, loss, and identity in profound and moving ways. Kerr Smith as Jack McPhee pioneered one of TV’s early nuanced portrayals of a gay teen. The show’s messy love triangles, complex friendships, and thematic explorations of self-discovery, creativity, and resilience shaped teen television of the 2000s and beyond.

9 'One Tree Hill' (2003–2012)

Created by Mark Schwahn

Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) are estranged teenage paternal half-brothers in Tree Hill, North Carolina, with distinct upbringings. Lucas grew up with single mother Karen (Moira Kelly) after the boys' father, Dan Scott (Paul Johansson), left for Deb (Barbara Alyn Woods), who soon became pregnant with Nathan. With Dan's successful career, Deb and Nathan lived comfortably and privileged, while Karen and Lucas struggled more financially. Nathan and Lucas are forced to face each other, being in the same grade and both pursuing basketball. Their lives become more entangled as Lucas and Nathan’s inner circles collide.

​​One Tree Hill stands out for its authentic character development and wildly entertaining plotlines. It portrays relatable, albeit melodramatic, teenage struggles—academics, relationships, and family dynamics in a small town. At its heart are powerful relationships: Nathan and Haley’s (Bethany Joy Lenz) enduring love story, Brooke (Sophia Bush) and Peyton’s (Hilarie Burton) tested but unbreakable bond, and Lucas and Nathan’s evolving brotherhood. Brooke’s character development in particular is incredible, making her a fan favorite. The show also tackles sensitive issues like gun violence, with heartwrenching consequences. One Tree Hill boasts some of the best quotes and music of any teen show.