The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie Mutant Mayhem is here and giving us our first theatrical TMNT release since the Michael Bay films. Mutant Mayhem is taking us back to some less gritty days for the turtles. Here, they’re young teens just finding their way, eating pizza, and fighting bad guys. It’s far from new for the series but the fresh animation style, the star-studded voice cast, and fun new takes on the characters are sure to engage fans both new and old. While it’s been a long time since the last theatrical TMNT release, there was actually a TMNT movie released last year — and the TV series that spawned it may be one of the best things to ever come from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

'Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Rises Above the Rest

It’s pretty standard at this point for reboots to try and reinvent themselves. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles took that as a challenge. They completely reinvent the character designs (with each turtle being a different species), the art is heavily lined and popping with color, and the lore has been completely messed around with. For devoted fans, all this change could be scary, sacrilegious even, but it really helps to make Rise feel like its own thing. The show dives more into how Raphael (Omar Benson Miller), Leonardo (Ben Schwartz), Michelangelo (Brandon Mychal Smith), and Donatello (Josh Brener) all function as a real family with Splinter (Eric Bauza). There are new twists on old villains, like the Foot Clan, but also entirely new villains with their own wild new stories to tell (John Cena as an evil scientist turned dad-friend, anyone?). The show is basically a comedy, but with its incredibly well-done action sequences and genuine, fun writing it leaves a much larger impression than you’d expect. The show ran for two seasons, drawing in fans both new and old, before it was abruptly canceled. And that could have been the end, a fantastic show doomed to obscurity by an early grave. But they were given one last hurrah.

Every TMNT series works to make the boys feel distinct, but Rise really takes it to the next level. Raphael’s usually harsh demeanor is traded out for a softie personality. He is the embodiment of everything you want in a big brother, and it's interesting to watch this different version of him struggle with his role as a leader. Leo’s still cocky, but he’s got an inferiority complex that clings to him like his shell, and it colors his development across the series as one of self-acceptance. Mikey is still a goof, but he’s very much slipped into the youngest brother archetype, and watching him struggle to try and be the glue that holds his family together is shockingly engaging. Everyone loves Rise's version of Donatello, who is one part evil scientist and two parts annoying middle brother. Splinter’s less of a wise master and more of a deadbeat dad. This is also the best April O’Neil (Kat Graham), a jack of all trades who can’t keep a job to save her life but is most definitely a part of this weird little family. The show loves its action scenes, but it also loves using funny set pieces to interrogate the different dynamics that exist within this family and that’s where it really shines.

'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie' Is a Standalone Story That Works

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie may be one of the best 2D animated films to come out of America in the last few years. Granted, there’s not a huge competition for 2D here at the moment but if anything that makes how amazing this film is even more commendable. The Movie is a standalone story, but it also works as a follow-up to the series. It’s not directly linked to anything that happens in the series other than Leo’s newly appointed position of leader.

If the series is a feast for the eyes, the movie is a banquet. The animation is absolutely stunning and that’s without even getting into the character moments. Unlike the show not everyone gets equal opportunity to shine, but the film really highlights how far this family is willing to go for each other. Even for people who haven’t seen the Rise series, the movie is well worth checking out if you’re a fan of TMNT. It’s a gorgeous sendoff for a show that deserved so much more filled with references to the series' past.

'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Is Innovative In Its Animation

Animation has changed dramatically over the last few years. Projects are getting bolder with their style and direction, mixing mediums, and breaking barriers. This has been dubbed The Spider-Verse Effect by many as this explosion came in the aftermath of the breakout success of the 2018 film. And we can see that influence on both of the two newest TMNT iterations. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles uses flashy 2D animation that leans heavily into bright colors and emphasis on movement. It’s kinetic and bright and the fights are exhilarating to watch. And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is taking even more out of Spider-Verse’s book. The animation is a 3D/2D hybrid with an art style that looks almost painted. It’s got the comic-book action flair that’s becoming more standard in this era of animation that’s more driven by expression than realism. If the animation for Mutant Mayhem has you hyped, Rise is absolutely perfect for you because it is just as innovative with its medium of 2D animation as Mutant Mayhem is with its hybrid style.

'Mutant Mayhem' Is a Worthy Successor to 'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Mutant Mayhem has a pretty similar storyline to Rise. Like Rise, it sees the boys just starting out in their ninja training and emphasizes their different personalities and hobbies. Rise made a lot of changes to the characters — like making Raph the leader instead of Leo, turning Mikey into more of a sweetie pie than a goofball, and also rendering the best version of Donnie ever seen (no arguments allowed). Mutant Mayhem is taking some cues by adding some new quirky personality traits, like making Donnie a K-Pop stan, or doubling down on the design changes made for April. Mutant Mayhem is maintaining Rise’s trajectory of keeping a goofier tone while focusing on what makes this family who they are.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, like so many other shows, met a premature end. (Cowabummer, dude.) They were lucky enough to get a film to wrap some things up but still, the show and its team had so much more to offer. They truly had a fresh vision for the franchise from the ground up. The visually stunning animation, the top-notch voice cast, the fantastic sense of humor, and the incredible eye for development make the show a delightful watch. It was different from everything that came before it and we can already see the impact it has left on the franchise. You can check out Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Netflix, let it change your life, then go see the new film with a greater appreciation for what led to it.