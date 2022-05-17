With summer just around the corner, it’s time to enjoy the hot sun with some equally sultry telenovelas. Featuring all of your favorite tropes of murder, revenge, enemies become lovers, love triangles, gratuitous male shower scenes, lustful stares, and passionate embraces, all set against the backdrop of a tropical climate rife with tension. To fuel conflict, many telenovelas share a common subject of the Latin American drug trade that is an unfortunate part of the landscape of the countries they originate from. Still, there are also more light-hearted series that embrace frivolity and melodrama.

If you have ever thought that the Netflix series you binge-watch end too soon, you’ll be happy to know there is no shortage of episodes in telenovelas to keep you hooked long into the summer months; most with over sixty episodes! So, brush up on your Spanish language skills and immerse yourself in these addictive stories with heroes and heroines that you will soon grow to love.

‘La Reina Del Sur’ (2011 – Present)

Image via Netflix

It is perhaps not as novel now, but there was a time when women did not rise in the drug trade ranks and become cartel leaders. Though not something to be lauded but is indeed an impressive feat, Teresa Mendoza was the first woman to seize control of the drug trade across three continents. La Reina Del Sur follows her humble beginnings working on getting by until she falls in love with a member of the Mexican cartel. When it becomes apparent he has been killed, she must go on the run, starting afresh at the very bottom rungs of the cartel, and using her street smarts and past knowledge to then eventually work her way up to the top spot.

La Reina Del Sur was adapted from the true-crime novel of the same name by a Spanish journalist, Arturo Pérez-Reverte, who followed and interviewed Mendoza to share her story. Kate del Castillo stars in the telenovela version of La Reina Del Sur. It has since been adapted for American television as Queen of the South, starring Alice Braga as Mendoza. Both are equally addictive (pardon the pun).

You can watch La Reina Del Sur here and Queen of the South here.

‘Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso’ (2016 – 2018)

Image via IMDb

Set in Colombia, Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso tells the story of a pregnant mother, Hilda Santana (Catherine Siachoque), a woman of modest upbringing, being informed of the tragic murder of her daughter, Catalina Marín (Carmen Villalobos), at the hands of the cartel. Upon hearing this, the angst she feels causes her to go into premature labor. She gives birth to another daughter and also calls her Catalina “La Pequeña” (“The Small”), as her older slain sister becomes known as “La Grande” (“The Big”).

Fearing her younger daughter, played by Carolina Gaitán as a teenager, will turn to prostitution to escape poverty and also fall prey to a cartel, Hilda sets a yellow line boundary around the entry of her house to stop Catalina from leaving her protection. Unfortunately, she too unwittingly becomes involved with a cartel leader, Yésica Beltrán (Majida Issa), who had a grudge against La Grande, and La Pequeña, Hilda, her dad, Albeiro Marín (Fabián Ríos), and La Pequeña’s boyfriend, Hernán Darío (Juan Pablo Urrego) become falsely imprisoned because of this.

The title reflects the notion that many young women in Colombia resort to being surgically enhanced to work as prostitutes and escape poverty, but Hilda has instilled in her daughters to avoid this route and live happy lives despite their circumstances. Murder, revenge, and fighting for loved ones are at the heart of this gripping telenovela.

You can watch it here.

‘The Queen of Flow’ (2018 – 2021)

Image via Netflix

Again, set in Colombia, against the backdrop of the drug cartel, The Queen of Flow traces the life of a young and talented singer/songwriter, Yeimy Montoya (María José Vargas), who falls victim to a heartless high school crush, Charly Cruz (Juan Manuel Restrepo), after she identifies him during a robbery ordered by his uncle, Dúver Cruz “Manín” (Lucho Velasco), a high-ranking cartel member. Manín is also responsible for Yeimy’s parents’ murders.

Yeimy is falsely imprisoned, too, but is given the opportunity to work undercover for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to take down Manín and Charly. When that fails, she is given a new identity as a sought-after music producer, Tammy Andrade, and re-enters Charly’s life to finally exact her revenge. Love triangles and sweet revenge dominate this telenovela, but inner peace, true love, and beautiful reggaeton music provide a satisfying ending.

Get amongst it here.

‘Undercover Law’ (2018 – Present)

Image via Netflix

In this Colombian telenovela, based on a real-life group of women who formed a special police task force, a team of female undercover agents infiltrates the country’s drug cartels by becoming members. They are constantly faced with moral dilemmas as they gather inside information on the cartels in which they become implanted.

Again, the social commentary becomes a dominant go-to for Colombian telenovelas, as do constant danger and the delicate balance between life and death. This telenovela will keep you on your toes as these women dive deeper and deeper into murky waters.

Watch it here.

‘The Road to Love’ (2019 – Present)

Image via Netflix

Now, for a much more light-hearted Colombian telenovela, albeit with some serious life situations. Cecelia, nicknamed “La Chiqui” (Katherine Escobar Farfán), is the youngest daughter in a trucking family. When she finds out she is pregnant at 16 by a duplicitous man she’s been dating, Samuel (Mario Espitia), she tells her father, Don Armando (César Mora). He immediately ostracizes her and forces her to leave home.

La Chiqui must forge her way in an industry dominated by machismo and traditional ideologies and prove to her male counterparts and her dad that she has just as much brawn and guts as any man. Juan Manuel Restrepo from The Queen of Flow also stars in this series as a much nicer and wholesome love interest to La Chiqui. The telenovela deals with societal prejudices, misogyny, and outdated perspectives, but it is ultimately uplifting.

Be inspired by girl power here.

‘All for Love’ (2020 – Present)

Image via Netflix

When Joaquín (Carlos Torres), a mechanic, goes looking for his missing sister, Alba (Valeria Galvis), in Bogotá, he meets and falls in love with an up-and-coming singer, Irene (Ana María Estupiñán). They have a whirlwind romance while chasing their dreams, but Joaquín gets tangled up in organized crime, injuring their blossoming relationship.

This telenovela deals with the fragile hold on that which is pure and good, becoming embroiled in the dark side of humanity. A classic star-crossed lovers’ story mixed with a sprawling journey worth investing in.

Fall in love here.

‘The Marked Heart’ (2022 – Present)

Image via Netflix

If you have watched the epic and classic 2003 telenovela, Pasión de Gavilanes (and if not, put it on your list — available for streaming on Peacock), you may recognize the leads in this telenovela: Ana Lucía Domínguez and Michel Brown, who played Libia Reyes/Ruth Uribe and Franco Reyes, respectively. In The Marked Heart, the two no longer play brother and sister but, instead, a pair of star-crossed lovers. Simón (Brown) is devastated by the brutal murder of his wife to harvest her organs and is adamant he finds those responsible in the world of organ trafficking. During his clandestine search, he falls in love with Camila (Domínguez), who happens to be the recipient of the heart taken from his wife, Valeria (Brown’s real-life partner, Margarita Muñoz).

Filled to the brim with tantalizing and addictive tropes telenovela fans are accustomed to, The Marked Heart will leave you wanting more; being a shorter run series, but never fear, Season 2 is in the works. Another edge-of-your-seat thriller set in Colombia to sink your teeth into.

Watch it here.

