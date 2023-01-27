Beloved TV icon Judd Hirsch has a genuine shot at receiving his second Oscar nomination this year for his scene-stealing work in Steven Spielberg's semi-biopic The Fabelmans. The revered actor already earned several nominations for his work, and Oscar might be next.

Like Hirsch, many other television icons have also earned the Academy's seal of approval. Some have even gotten more than one mention from AMPAS. And while they might be best remembered for their iconic and celebrated career on television, they also conquered the silver screen and received well-earned Oscar nominations for their excellent work.

1 Judd Hirsch

Known for his acclaimed and Emmy-winning role in the hit show Taxi, Judd Hirsch is a true TV icon. The actor would receive Golden Globe nominations for his role in Dear John, returning to television numerous times to play guest roles in Law & Order and The Big Bang Theory.

Hirsch received his first and so far only Oscar nomination for playing psychiatrist Tyrone C. Berger in Robert Redford's Best Picture-winning family drama Ordinary People. He returns to the Supporting Actor race this year with another scene-stealing turn, delivering a speech for the ages in The Fabelmans.

2 Mary Tyler Moore

Ordinary People provided another beloved TV legend with the chance to earn the Academy's recognition. Mary Tyler Moore, then best known for her Emmy-winning roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, delivered a masterclass in the film, and audiences saw her with brand-new eyes.

Tyler Moore's against-type casting in Ordinary People didn't go unnoticed. Perhaps that's what made her performance all the more effective, with the actor delivering a heart-wrenching portrayal of grief and detachment that went against her television image. And while she didn't win the Oscar, her performance remains one of the best and most memorable from the 80s.

3 Laurie Metcalf

Throughout her prolific television career, Laurie Metcalf has received four Emmy awards out of a whopping twelve nominations. Her most celebrated role is Jackie Harris in the 90s classic Roseanne, but Metcalf has played guest and Emmy-nominated roles in numerous hit shows, including The Big Bang Theory, Desperate Housewives, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Hacks.

Metcalf is also a celebrated theater actor, having won two Tonys. However, her first Oscar nomination didn't come until 2018, thanks to her supporting role in Greta Gerwig's acclaimed coming-of-age drama Lady Bird. Here's hoping Metcalf receives another worthy role soon to make her a Triple Crown of Acting winner.

4 Allison Janney

Metcalf lost her Oscar against another TV icon nominated for the first time. Allison Janney claimed the 2018 trophy for Best Supporting Actress for her profane and wicked portrayal of LaVona Golden, Tonya Harding's mother, in Craig Gillespie's biopic I, Tonya.

Janney is, of course, best known for her portrayal of C.J. Gregg in Aaron Sorkin's political drama The West Wing. She won four Emmy Awards for the role, two for Supporting and two for Lead. Janney would win two further Emmys for her supporting work in the comedy Mom, plus one for her guest stint on Master of Sex. With seven wins, Janney is the third most-awarded person in Emmy history, tied with Ed Asner.

5 Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman might be best known for her acclaimed Emmy-winning role as Lynette Scavo in Desperate Housewives, but she has received acclaim for other television shows. Huffman earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Aaron Sorkin's Sports Night and three Emmy nominations for her work in American Crime, making her a true TV icon.

Although her film career has been less prominent, Huffman has received considerable acclaim for her work on the silver screen. Most notably, she won a Golden Globe and received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of a trans woman in the 2005 drama Transamerica.

6 Mo'Nique

Some movie villains are simply iconic. Such is the case for Mo'Nique's terrifying Mary Lee Johnston in Lee Daniels' harrowing 2009 drama Precious. The celebrated comedian plays one of cinema's most chilling antagonists, delivering a tour de force for the ages that rightfully won her the Oscar, among multiple other accolades.

Mo'Nique rose to prominence thanks to her work as a stand-up comedian. She cemented her place in television history with her role in UPN's Moesha spin-off The Parkers, which lasted five seasons. Mo'Nique then hosted her own talk show, The Mo'Nique Show, for two successful seasons.

7 Alan Alda

Alan Alda has won six Emmy Awards throughout his celebrated television career. Five were for his now-iconic work in the beloved comedy show M*A*S*H – three for acting, one for writing and one for directing. The sixth was for his supporting role in Aaron Sorkin's hit drama The West Wing.

Despite his success on the small screen, Alda didn't receive the Academy's anointment until 2005. The then sixty-nine-year-old received his first and so far only Oscar nomination for playing Maine Senator Owen Brewster in one of Martin Scorsese's highest-rated movies, the Howard Hughes biopic The Aviator.

8 Oprah Winfrey

If anyone is worthy of the title "Queen of All Media," it's Oprah Winfrey. The trailblazing talk show host, producer, actor and entrepreneur is a true icon of the small screen, mostly thanks to her pioneering talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. The show won her ten Daytime Emmy Awards as both host and producer. Winfrey also won two Primetime Emmy Awards, including an Honorary award.

Winfrey received an Oscar nomination for her heart-wrenching portrayal of Sofia in Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple. In 2011, she received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and another Oscar nomination three years later for producing Ava DuVernay's Selma.

9 Olivia Colman

Nowadays, Olivia Colman is a bonafide movie star. However, she cemented herself as a television icon with her work in acclaimed shows like Broadchurch, which earned her a BAFTA, Twenty Twelve, Fleabag and The Crown, which won her a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award.

Colman appeared in several films before her Oscar-winning performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' 2018 historical black comedy The Favourite. She received two further nominations for her work in Florian Zeller's The Father and Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. She is a contender this year for her performance in Sam Mendes' Empire of Light.

10 Jordan Peele

Rising to prominence with his hit Comedy Central sketch show Key & Peele, Jordan Peele quickly became one of television's most celebrated comedians. Peele and co-creator/co-star Keegan-Michael Key won a Peabody and two Emmy Awards for their work on the show, which lasted five seasons between 2012 and 2015.

After the show's ending, Peele transitioned to the big screen as a writer and director. His debut film, 2017's psychological horror Get Out, was a massive critical and commercial success. It received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, while Peele earned a Best Director mention and won the award for Best Original Screenplay. Peele has continued his success with the acclaimed films Us and Nope.

