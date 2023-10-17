Mean girls are essential to every teen drama because of their savage tongues, ruthless plans, and unrelenting quest for social domination. Whether they are in charge of the cheerleading team, control the high school hierarchy, or move through the higher echelons of society, these mean girls capture audiences with their unforgettable one-liners and calculated cruelty.

These wicked ladies benefit from greater screen time, allowing their backstories to be explored and win viewers' sympathy, even if some continue to act in an unrepentant manner constantly. And while some are not beyond redemption, others relish in their evil ways, cementing their place as television's all-time best mean girls.

10 Quinn Fabray - 'Glee' (2009-2015)

In the early episodes of Glee, Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron) rules the cheering squad, the Cheerios, with an iron grip and frequently makes fun of and demeans people by virtue of her position. Quinn's relentless pursuit of popularity and willingness to engage in deception and schemes make her a formidable antagonist.

Although she initially appears as a one-dimensional antagonist, viewers gradually see the layers of her personality, especially after she becomes pregnant in season 1. As her character develops, she becomes one of the show's protagonists, beginning her path to redemption and personal growth. Audiences get many opportunities to empathize with her despite the actions they may still disapprove of.

9 Lemon Breeland - 'Hart of Dixie' (2011-2015)

Hart of Dixie's Lemon Breeland's (Jamie King) malice knows no bounds as she continuously engages in passive-aggressive remarks, snarky insults, and crafty schemes to uphold her status and discredit her alleged rivals. She frequently belittles people, particularly the show's protagonist, Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson), with scathing criticism and ruthless judgments due to her staunch commitment to Southern tradition.

While her meanness is a distinctive characteristic, viewers gradually learn the flaws and insecurities that motivate her actions. Her transformation into a complex character with redeemable characteristics from a one-dimensional antagonist is among Hart of Dixie's greatest successes.

8 Cordelia Chase - 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Unquestionably one of television's most well-known mean girls, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is renowned for her razor-sharp humor, stinging remarks, and unshakable dedication to upholding her social position. Cordelia's meanness is a central facet of her character, and she embraces her role as Sunnydale High's resident queen bee with gusto.

Furthermore, Cordelia establishes herself as a powerful foe with her cutting and sarcastic remarks, frequently directed towards Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and the Scooby Gang. Cordelia has one of the best character developments in Buffy, but her personality remains sarcastic and to the point.

7 Naomi Clark - '90210' (2008-2013)

Unquestionably, Naomi Clark (AnnaLynne McCord) from 90210 is one of the most famous bad girls on television. She is best known for her blatant cruelty and unrelenting quest for social domination from the first moment she appeared on the show. Her persona epitomizes the stereotypical cruel girl, with a propensity for gossiping, plotting against rivals, and utilizing her position to her advantage.

Moreover, Naomi's biting insults and sardonic humor add a layer of cruelty to her character, making her a deliciously entertaining antagonist. Her character doesn't hesitate to use dishonesty, betrayal, or emotional blackmail to further her objectives. However, viewers may see Naomi's weakness and vulnerabilities beneath her cold demeanor, giving her unexpected complexity and moral ambiguity.

6 Rachel Gatina - 'One Tree Hill' (2003-2012)

From the moment Rachel Gatina (Danneel Harris) first appears on One Tree Hill, her meanness is clear. She utilizes her razor-sharp tongue as the primary tool for demeaning and belittling others. Moreover, what makes Rachel a robust adversary is her obvious disdain for the repercussions and her readiness to take advantage of those around her.

While she initially appears as a one-dimensional antagonist, viewers gradually learn more about her complicated personality, including her rocky history and insecurities. Rachel was never one of One Tree Hill's most likable characters, but her characterization evolves with the seasons, elevating her past her initial mean-girl persona.

5 Alison Dilaurentis - 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010-2017)

Alison DiLaurentis's (Sasha Pieterse) character embodies the definition of a cruel girl from the beginning of Pretty Little Liars. She engages in shrewd manipulation and sneaky plots and has a talent for keeping her companions on edge. The suspense generated by her mysterious abduction and eventual reappearance makes viewers simultaneously fear and admire her.

Moreover, Alison's charisma and ability to command attention among her peers are central to her character, making her a captivating presence on screen. Alison is such a brilliant mean girl because of her ability to manipulate events and pit friends against one another, breeding suspicion and mistrust among the group.

4 Blair Waldorf - 'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

Thanks to her biting sarcasm, relentless scheming, and insatiable thirst for power and social dominance, Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) from Gossip Girl is an icon of modern television. A key component of Blair's personality is her manipulative nature, a defining trait that cements her as the Upper East Side's reigning queen.

Moreover, Blair routinely uses emotional and literal blackmail to keep her exclusive position. She is a fearsome foe thanks to her rapid insults and legendary skill at concocting intricate revenge plots. However, she went from iconic villain to beloved protagonist thanks to her complicated personality and enviable fashion sense, becoming Gossip Girl's breakout character.

3 Chanel Oberlin - 'Scream Queens' (2015-2016)

Chanel Oberlin, played by Emma Roberts in the television series Scream Queens, epitomizes the stereotypical bully with her brazen and self-absorbed personality. As the series' dual protagonist and antagonist, she regularly comes up with remarkable one-liners thanks to her caustic wit, savage insults, and unrelenting desire for social domination.

However, what truly elevates Chanel to the echelon of TV's best mean girls is the show's unwillingness to let her grow. Scream Queens is a satire, meaning there's no character development for Chanel - she is the ultimate mean girl and loves it. She seeks no redemption, and the show never tries to humanize her. Chanel is almost a cartoon, and audiences love her for it.

2 Madison Montgomery - 'American Horror Story' (2011-Present)

Also played brilliantly by Emma Roberts, American Horror Story's Madison Montgomery is among the most memorable mean girls on television, mostly because of her propensity for mayhem and unrelenting brutality. From her first appearance in Coven, Madison exudes an aura of superiority and disdain for those around her. Her cruelty is evident in how she disparages and mocks the other witches, frequently using her abilities to control them.

Additionally, Madison is a force to be reckoned with due to her complete lack of empathy. She delights in wreaking havoc and inflicting harm for her amusement. While other mean girls never go beyond petty acts of vanity, Madison is a literal murderer with vast magical powers - she is genuinely evil, even if she also has a softer side.

1 Katherine Pierce - 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

As soon as she appears on The Vampire Diaries posing as Elena (Nina Dobrev), Katherine Pierce swiftly establishes herself as the epitome of a cruel girl, utilizing her allure and charisma to control everyone around her. She is more vicious than most teenage girls; her malice is deliberate and knows no limitations. Katherine's desire to exploit people's flaws and cause strife among her opponents makes her a formidable foe.

Nonetheless, Katherine is a character who blurs the borders between love and hatred because viewers are captivated by her enigmatic charm and sensitivity despite her harshness. Her backstory, exploring her tragic experience as a vampire, gives her more depth and encourages viewers to feel sympathy for her even as they reject what she did.

