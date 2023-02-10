10 TV Characters That Were The Only Good Part of Their Shows, According To Reddit

Every time a viewer watches a TV show, they'll ultimately end up picking their favorite character. In fact, may like a character so much that it's the only reason why they keep watching the show. The character doesn't need to be a perfect human being, they're lovable whether they're funny or just memorable.

There are a few ways to tell when someone only watches the show because of a particular character. It's either because they stopped watching the show when the character left, or they can't imagine the show without them. Reddit users have made many discussions about their favorite characters, and why they're the reason they watch the show.

10 Elena Gilbert 'The Vampire Diaries'

Image via The CW

Elena (Nina Dobrev) was The Vampire Diaries' female protagonist who had a roller coaster of storylines in the show, from her love triangle with Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and his brother Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) to becoming a vampire.

Fans were shocked when Nina Dobrev departed the show, as Elena was part of many tearful moments in The Vampire Diaries. Reddit users agreed that while they loved the show in the earlier seasons, it was not the same after Elena left. After all, fans mostly watch the show because of its main protagonist, and they didn't expect the show to continue after she left.

9 George Costanza 'Seinfeld'

George (Jason Alexander) can easily be recognized as the short and bald man, who jeopardized his relationships through his insecurities. Viewers have watched how George gets himself into silly arguments, makes terrible decisions, and is immature compared to the other characters.

Nevertheless, Reddit users say that George is a funny character to which some fans can relate in some way. JudgementalButCutesaid that Seinfeld is just an average show and was only successful and funny because of George.

8 Ron Swanson 'Parks and Recreation'

Image via NBC

Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) may have been a guy who only seems to frown, but deep down he has a soft side. Many episodes show that Ron has a heart after all.

It's expected that a character who didn't seem to care about anything and is easily irritated would be an unlikable character. However, Reddit user AngusKirksaid that he started watching the show because of Ron Swanson alone. Other Reddit users agreed and say that Parks and Recreationis not the same without Ron.

7 Winston Schmidt 'New Girl'

Winston Schmidt (Max Greenfield), better known as just "Schmidt" may have had his moments where he made poor decisions, but he's a funny character. Even though he can be self-absorbed at times, he genuinely cares for others, especially his friends.

There may have been other characters in New Girl that were also funny, but most Reddit users say that Schmidt was the funniest and the reason they kept watching. MelissaMacabre described Schmidt as a funny guy who added comedy to the show. New Girl would not be the same without his goofy personality and mannerisms.

6 Chandler Bing 'Friends'

Every Friends fan probably has a different favorite character in mind. However, there are Reddit users who say that Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) is their favorite Friends character for various reasons.

First, Chandler always had the funniest comebacks that made viewers laugh. On top of that, Reddit usersagree the show would not be the same without the king of sarcasm. On top of that, they admired Chandler's significant character growth during the 10 seasons compared to the other characters.

5 Charlie Harper 'Two and a Half Men'

Image via CBS

Being one of the main characters in Two and a Half Men, the show took a downturn when Charlie Harper (Charlie Sheen) left the show. Even though he was a womanizer with questionable tactics and habits, fans found him a naturally funny character who was entertaining to watch.

A common thought among Reddit users was that the show wasn't the same when he left. One of the Reddit users Jillian59 wondered why the show kept going since it became terrible after Charlie departed. Even though there was nothing against Charlie's replacement, Walden (Ashton Kutcher), fans agreed that the story just didn't work, and the show wasn't worth watching anymore.

4 Mike Ross 'Suits'

Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a lawyer who never attended law school was still hired by Harvey (Gabriel Macht) to become his associate. Viewers watched as a character with eidetic memory strived to become a lawyer better than any graduate of Harvard Law School.

Reddit users discussed how Suits was already dropping in quality a few seasons in, and Mike leaving was the nail in the coffin. Even though Mike left Suits after marrying Rachel (Meghan Markle) and moved to Seattle, the show continued. Reddit users agreed that the show was better with Mike in it and that it just wasn't interesting anymore.

3 Cristina Yang 'Grey's Anatomy'

Fans can think of a few Grey's Anatomy characters that should return. One major character departure was Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) best friend and colleague, Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh). Her departure left a hole in fans' hearts.

Many Reddit users shared how Cristina's departure was one of the reasons why they stopped watching the show. As Cristina was loved for her confidence, ambition, and compassion, it was clear that she was a fan-favorite character. Even though it's been a while since her departure, viewers still miss Cristina's presence.

2 Eric Forman 'That 70s Show'

Like any popular comedy sitcom, That 70s Show also had their funniest characters. Eric Forman (Topher Grace) had a hilarious sense of humor and was sometimes sarcastic. When Eric left the country to participate in a scholarship program in Africa, the show felt different afterward.

Reddit user I_am_Bobsaid that the show went downhill after Eric left, mainly because That 70s Show didn't work without him. He wasn't the most perfect character as he made mistakes throughout the show, but he was a nice guy at heart and fans were drawn to his geeky personality and clumsiness. The show isn't the same without his type of character.

1 Michael Scott 'The Office'

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) may not have been the most conventional boss, but he was a well-loved boss. As Reddit user 12INCVOICES described Michael, he was a combination of cringe and insensitivity, while still having a good heart.

When Michael ended up leaving The Office, fans noticed the big difference it made to the show. Reddit users agreed that The Office didn't feel right after he left as Michael was the character they watched the show for. Michael Scott was a brilliantly written character with many layers, so his leaving was noticeable to viewers.

