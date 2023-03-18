With hundreds of tournaments taking place each year, tennis is one of the most popular sports in the world. Hollywood filmmakers would not pass on this opportunity, seeing it as a gold mine that can be approached through either comedy or drama, creating imaginative interpretations and basing on genuine events.

Whatever approaches filmmakers decide to go with, there are numerous films produced that explore either truthfully or artistically tennis professionals’ lives, careers, and everything that makes them who they are. Ranging from highly-rated documentaries to romantic sports dramas, tennis fans can choose from plenty of options while waiting for the next Grand Slam to open.

10 'Wimbledon' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%

Wimbledon follows a professional tennis player (Paul Bettany) who has given up and dropped to position 119 from the 11th. He then meets a young player on the women’s tour (played by Kirsten Dunst) and she aids him in regaining his concentration for Wimbledon, one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

Wimbledon is a charming and humorous romantic comedy that is heartwarming and motivational. In addition, Bettany and Dunst play a nice couple who are just as intensely competitive in their emotional relationships as they are on the court.

9 'Break Point' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Break Point follows a cocky man-child Jimmy Price (Jeremy Sisto) who is aware that his career as a doubles tennis player is almost over. With no other choice, he makes an effort to resurrect his career by persuading Darren (David Walton), his estranged brother, and former tennis partner, to play alongside him in the next Grand Slam tournament.

Although Break Point struggles at times with its tone and plot, it ultimately succeeds thanks to its rich sense of humor both on and off the court. Additionally, it’s a softly touching comedy that goes beyond tennis but brotherhood and family, anchored by Sisto and Walton’s incredible chemistry.

8 'Venus and Serena' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Venus and Serena is an American sports documentary film that deals with serious issues and follows tennis champions and real-life sisters, Venus and Serena Williams as they experience health issues and excessive media attention on and off the court.

This film demonstrates how the Williams sisters have always been held to a different standard than the rest of the industry, aside from their wins and defeats. Though it doesn't quite penetrate their minds, Venus and Serena is nevertheless bursting with vigor, just like the girls themselves. Fans may not learn anything new about the sisters, but the movie covers enough territory to seem like the cinematic equivalent of one of those in-depth, lengthy interviews about the Williams.

7 'Match Point' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Despite being a recently retired high-ranking tennis star and coming from a modest upbringing with traditional values, Match Point follows Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) as he is still having financial difficulties. Things worsen when he has an affair with his brother-in-law's girlfriend (Scarlett Johannson).

The film’s a captivating fusion of moral drama and sardonic humor, with an unexpected twist at the climax. Moreover, the acting is just as flawless as Remi Adefarasin's stunning cinematography. Match Point is obvious proof that romance and tennis can collide to create a must-see sports movie.

6 'Battle of the Sexes' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Based on a true story, Battle of the Sexes centers on the 1973 tennis match between women's world champion Billie Jean King (played by Emma Stone) and former men's champion and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (played by Steve Carell) which was touted as the “battle of the sexes” and one of the most watched broadcast sports events of all time.

The movie avoids becoming a hype machine or being sucked into the weird media circus around the main match. Instead, the focus is still on the participants, the emotional stakes, and what King's win means. Moreover, Battle of the Sexes covers a lot of territory as a portrayal of women's rights and the sexual revolution of the 1970s, as well as an appropriate homage to one of the most prominent female athletes of the 20th century.

5 'Borg vs. McEnroe' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Borg vs. McEnroe is a biographical sports drama film concentrating on the legendary rivalry between tennis players John McEnroe (played by Shia LaBeouf) and Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) during the 1980 Wimbledon Championships, which culminated in their meeting in the men's singles final, one of the most thrilling tennis matches ever.

The movie provides insights into these gold-star athletes’ lives and gives the viewers a peek into who they are behind the matches. Additionally, Borg vs. McEnroe depicts a personal story of tenacity rather than just a competitive competition. Thanks to stunning photography and a standout performance by LaBeouf, tennis has never looked better on the big screen.

4 '7 Days in Hell' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

7 Days in Hell is a sports mockumentary that delves into the backstories of rivals Aaron Williams (Andy Samberg) and Charles Poole (Kit Harington), two seasoned tennis players who engage in a 2001 match that lasted 7 days which is considered the all-time-longest match.

7 Days in Hell maintains its intellect throughout the follies and provocations, and more significantly, it strictly sticks to documentary procedures with incredible attention to detail that demonstrates HBO truly spent money on the production. 7 Days in Hell is really a 45-minute fast-paced, silly comedy with wacky humor that will please not only tennis fans but also moviegoers in general.

3 'Final Set' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Final Set is a French sports drama film that centers on Thomas (Alex Lutz), who was once known as a young tennis prodigy, never able to pursue the profession he had in mind. Despite his deteriorating physical condition, he resolves to play in the French Open qualifying stages at the age of 37 in an effort to win the tournament one last time.

The movie is genuinely inspiring, moving, compelling, and meaningful, and like most sports movies, it focuses more on the characters and the background of the brutality of sport than it does on the sport itself. Moreover, few directors have succeeded in raising the sports film genre to cinematic art, but Quentin Reynaud does it with Final Set.

2 'King Richard' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

King Richard tells the story of the development of Venus and Serena Williams as tennis players following the guidance of their father Richard Williams (played by Will Smith). Since before they were even born, Richard has been working on a strategy to make his daughters successful tennis players.

By bringing to life the family dynamics, the movie overcomes the conventions of sports biopics. Additionally, King Richard is a predictable plot, yet every frame is filled with an infectious strength, passion, and pathos that makes this story the sports drama at its most exciting and soul-shaking in beautifully subtle ways.

1 'Citizen Ashe' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Citizen Ashe follows Arthur Ashe (Karlton Davis), a tennis pro and civil rights advocate, and chronicles his ascent to fame after being the first Black American to win the US Open in 1968. Ashe's political activity is sparked by the murders of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., giving him a platform for social change.

Rex Miller and Sam Pollard's uncomplicated documentary pays justice to the life of legendary Arthue Ashe's many interesting stories in a very informative and inspiring manner. Additionally, what makes this movie so captivating is how it focuses on how easily lives are influenced by the events that happen every day and how one overcomes the drawbacks and thrives in spite of them.

NEXT: The Best Sports Movies of the Last Decade