While there is an incalculable amount of animated holiday specials that are given plenty of play this time of year, one holiday in particular still feels like the odd man out, despite being one of the most widely observed autumn celebrations. Halloween and Christmas-themed episodes and specials have become almost a staple that any long-running animated series must include, but Thanksgiving specials are still typically treated like an afterthought, placed on the backburner in the kitchen of holiday television.

Thanksgiving is just as much a time of reflection and quiet celebration as it is a time for family tension and dinnertime shenanigans. It’s a juggling act of wanting to spend time with loved ones and hoping they don’t judge you or your cooking too harshly. More than any other holiday, Thanksgiving specials are able to capture the visceral tension that comes with the holiday season just as much as they can capture the heartwarming spirit of the day’s celebration.

Here are ten animated specials/episodes that will build up your appetite for Turkey Day.

Bob's Burgers - "An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal"

Bob’s Burgers has had a cornucopia of Thanksgiving episodes over the years, now averaging one every season, but season three’s “An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal” still stands as the Belchers at their best. In a ploy to woo a homewrecking sharpshooter, the Belchers’ eccentric landlord and local entrepreneur Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) makes a deal with Bob to borrow his family to pose as his own for Thanksgiving dinner at his mansion. This episode cements Bob’s borderline-obsessive love for the holiday and the lengths he’ll go to make it the best that he can, even at the expense of five months free rent and his own safety. This episode also features on the of the series’ best flourishes in animation as Bob hallucinates on absinthe that his beloved turkey, affectionately named Lance, comes to life in a full-fledged parody of My Neighbor Totoro.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang are no strangers to starring in holiday classics. From Linus’ stakeout in the pumpkin patch for “The Great Pumpkin” to Charlie Brown’s humble little Christmas tree, Charles Schulz’s immortal kinder-aged community know how to ring in just about any holiday, even Election Day. In A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Peppermint Patty invites herself and others over to Charlie Brown’s house for a Thanksgiving feast, expecting a big turkey with all the trimmings. However, all the blockhead knows how to make is buttered toast and assorted snacks. With Snoopy, Linus and Woodstock in tow, Charlie Brown hosts a modest meal of popcorn, toast, jellybeans, and pretzel sticks as they give thanks for what they have.

Garfield's Thanksgiving

Well before being voiced by Chris Pratt, Jim Davis’ Garfield was as huge a multimedia phenomenon as was his appetite for lasagna. From toys and games to fruit snacks and novelty phones, Garfield’s presence as a pop culture icon could not be matched in the 80s and 90s, and as a cartoon TV star, he was naturally given a handful of holiday specials. In Garfield’s Thanksgiving, the funny-pages fat cat, then voiced by Lorenzo Music, is put on a prescription diet the day before the big feast. In retaliation, Garfield seeks to sabotage his owner Jon (Thom Huge) as he prepares for a dinner date. This special is easily the funniest of the tubby tabby’s holiday specials as it features Garfield’s classically caustic wit, Jon’s hilariously incompetent attempt to cook a last-minute Thanksgiving feast and Jon’s grandma (Pat Carroll) saving the day with a mix of home cooking savvy and a literal chainsaw.

The Simpsons - "Thanksgiving of Horror"

For most of its thirty-three season run, The Simpsons have heralded the coming of All Hallows’ Eve with their annual “Treehouse of Horror” special, chronicling three tales of comedic Halloween horror. In Season 31, the terror of the season spilled over into the next month’s holiday, yielding the series’ first ever “Thanksgiving of Horror”. As the name would suggest, the episode tells three tales of Turkey Day fear that range from a historical drama from the perspective of the ill-fated birds to an alarmist satire of a technological dystopia. After years of subpar Halloween specials that focused more on timely parodies than seasonal scares, “Thanksgiving of Horror” is an inspired take on tackling the holiday and stands as some of the most effectively entertaining horror stories the series has ever produced.

Regular Show - "The Thanksgiving Special"

Even on Thanksgiving, nothing that happens on Regular Show is as normal as the name suggests. As per series usual, Mordecai and Rigby ruin a simple mundane chore, namely setting the dinner table, and embark on an outlandishly grand adventure to fix it. The duo enters a song-writing contest against a thinly-veiled parody of Donald Trump to win the world’s only naturally-born Turducken, which appears once every million years and contains a magical wishbone that has the power to actually grant wishes. A typical day at the park, right? Amidst the absurdist chaos the other park workers undergo in prepping for the big day, this special manages to ring in the true meaning of the holiday of being thankful for the ones closest to you, through song-form and hamboning.

Steven Universe - "Gem Harvest"

While not a Thanksgiving special in name, Steven Universe’s “Gem Harvest” builds itself on the spirit of the holiday and the strain of estranged familial bonds typically felt along with it. By this point in its run, Steven Universe was deep in the throes of its overarching story of identity and compassion framed by an interstellar war, so to have an analogous holiday episode at the start of its fourth season was a dicey move that ultimately paid off. The titular harvest commemorates the arrival of Steven’s long-lost cousin Andy (Dave Willis), who is aghast to learn that the Crystal Gems, who he views as "illegal aliens”, have staked a claim on his family farm. The episode not only sheds more light on the human side of Steven’s family and gives the Gems a much-needed breather after a dramatic previous season, but also tells a story of acceptance between two people to come together as neighbors.

Hey Arnold - "Arnold's Thanksgiving"

A Thanksgiving is only as perfect as the family that makes it happen. In “Arnold’s Thanksgiving”, Arnold and Helga learn that there is no such thing as perfect or normal when it comes to their respective family gatherings. After performing a school play of the ideal Thanksgiving, Arnold begins to long for the normal celebration he’s yet to have in his life in the boarding house. Conversely, Helga is burdened by her dysfunctional family and yearns for a better place to spend the holiday. The two cross paths in one of the most tender episodes featuring the football-head and his secret admirer.

South Park - "Black Friday Trilogy"

South Park has had more than its share of grand scale conflicts and epic battles over the years. The American-Canadian War of South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut. The War on Imagination in "Imaginationland." In Season 17, the bloodiest war ever fought in the quiet mountain town was waged in the name of Holiday bargains. The three episode “Black Friday” arc chronicles the civil war amongst South Park’s youth over game console superiority and the impending carnage of the mall’s Black Friday sales. The sprawling saga features drama, treachery, action and countless allusions to George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones. This trilogy of episodes further cements South Park as a master course in animated satire by capturing the insanity that goes on in the retail world every year after Thanksgiving.

Teacher's Pet - "The Turkey That Came to Dinner"

Before The Secret Life of Pets, Disney’s One Saturday Morning unveiled life on the opposite side of the leash with Teacher’s Pet. Nathan Lane voices Spot, a high-cultured canine who poses as a human boy at the school of his master Leonard Helperman (Shaun Fleming). With stylish animation and fun musical numbers, each episode shows Spot balancing his masquerade as a “real boy” and his responsibilities as man’s best friend. In “The Turkey That Came to Dinner”, Spot must stick out the yearly visit from Leonard’s Grandma Rose (Betty White), who is allergic to animals and has high expectations for the family’s dinner, bringing along with her a live turkey. This episode has all the trimmings for a Thanksgiving special with loving sentiments for gravy, video game addiction, and various ways to say linoleum!

King of the Hill - "Happy Hank's Giving"

Thanksgiving is the worst day of the year to travel, which is what the Hill family had to learn that the hard way. In “Happy Hank’s Giving,” Hank Hill (Mike Judge) must navigate his family through airport bureaucracy and on-again, off-again flight plans to get to Montana in time for the holiday. Adverse weather grounds all planes, day-of-travel expenses drain Hank’s wallet and the bomb squad mistake the family’s smoked turkey for an explosive device. Despite the chaos, the episode comes to a heartwarming end where the family and their friends join together, stranded at the airport, to enjoy a makeshift feast of leftover pizza and bags of peanuts. While not the feast they imagined, the sense of community shines through, even in the deserted airport gates.

