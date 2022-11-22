Serving as the prerequisite to December celebrations, Thanksgiving Day is a magnet for good spirits, thankfulness, and family. In addition, the national holiday is a great forum for the best food eaten all year.

Many films have tried to capture the essence of a true Thanksgiving meal, and a fraction of those movies have successfully displayed the highlight of the holiday on camera. The food selection, seating arrangement, and ratio of food to guests tie into creating an optimal holiday spread.

10/10 'Beethoven' (1992)

A pup is taken in by a loving family and a reluctant father. In Beethoven, the titular St. Bernard’s growth spurt is displayed via a montage that captures the highlights of the year. One of the highlights is Beethoven’s first Thanksgiving with his new family.

While the family bows their heads to pray, Beethoven jumps the gun and licks the turkey. His impatience is understood because the dark juicy turkey displayed in the scene triggers eagerness.

9/10 'Four Brothers' (2005)

In Four Brothers, four foster siblings reunite to avenge their mother’s death. Following her murder, the brothers piece the mystery linked to her murder and reminisce on old childhood memories at their old house during Thanksgiving.

The brothers split kitchen duties while preparing a last-minute Thanksgiving meal in their old home. A dark cloud shadows the affair as the meal brings back memories of their late foster parent. However, the rations of the meal are more than enough to divvy up between the four brothers. The whole turkey, a big bowl of mashed potatoes, salad, stuffing, and more will result in many opportunities for seconds.

8/10 'Antwone Fisher' (2002)

In Antwone Fisher, a former foster kid seeks his real family following the advice of his psychiatrist, played by Denzel Washington. Antwone Fisher is reunited with his lost family during a Thanksgiving dinner at the picture's close.

North of forty-five family members is in attendance at the household for the Thanksgiving feast. The cooks placed breakfast, lunch, and dinner options at the main table to accommodate preferences. Candy yams, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, fruits, pancakes, and other tasty options from the five major food groups are served to a massive party.

7/10 'Spider-Man' (2002)

In Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire stars as Peter Parker, a teenager who moonlights as a vigilante after gaining powers after a bite from a genetically-altered spider. After the death of his uncle, Peter Parker and his Aunt May celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with their close friends Mary Jane Watson and Harry and Norman Osborn.

Compliments to the director for the aesthetic of the meal in this origin story. The saturation of the turkey, the stuffing, and the sweet potato casserole are intense, and you can taste the meal with your eyes. The low camera angle skews the size of the turkey, and the bird seems as big as Willem Dafoe's torso. The size of the turkey and the vibrant colors of the spread are the main reasons Norman Osborn attempted to sneak a bite before saying grace.

6/10 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

An unlikely romance between a cop and a robber evolves in Raising Arizona. The lovebirds satisfy their longing for a family by kidnapping a baby out of a set of quintuplets. As Nicholas Cage’s character contemplates the possible results of his unorthodox parenting, he envisions a future Thanksgiving.

H. I. McDonnough dreams of a future Thanksgiving experience with his children and grandchildren. The eighteen jaws to feed are seated at one giant table laced with mashed potatoes and gravy, breadsticks, pie, and other beloved Thanksgiving portions. The food looks delicious, but more importantly, the feast experience is enhanced by the seating arrangement that welcomes the eighteen family members to sit together at one table.

5/10 'Capone' (2020)

Crime boss Al Capone is released from prison in Capone, and his dementia increases his degree of difficulty in adjusting to civilian life. To welcome home the family patriarch, Capone’s family prepares a large Thanksgiving feast in his honor.

A medley of Italian cuisine is displayed during the large holiday gathering at the picture's beginning. About twenty people are seated, and multiple turkeys are included in the spread to support the pack. The tasty-looking Italian food makes up for the body horror depicted later in the feature.

4/10 'The Blind Side' (2009)

Based on the true story of former NFL player Michael Oher, The Blind Side tells a tale of a wealthy family that takes in an underprivileged youth and propels him toward an NFL first-round draft pick selection. Michael Oher learns family values during his first Thanksgiving with his foster clan.

Blessed with a surplus, Sandra Bullock’s character prepares a Thanksgiving Day meal for the Tuohy family. Even with the 300lb offensive lineman, there’s still plenty of food to divide between five people. In addition, cinematographer Alar Kivilo’s fantastically saturated use of color makes the stuffing, deviled eggs, cranberry sauce, and other Thanksgiving Day favorites pop on the screen. No wonder “Big Mike” stuffed a few bread rolls in his pocket for safekeeping before the dinner.

3/10 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' (1989)

An inventor’s shrink ray shrivels both his and his neighbor’s kids. The miniature youths have to travel from the backyard back to the house, but the pilgrimage takes a full day due to their shrink spurt. Both families celebrate with a Thanksgiving feast when they’re brought back to size.

In Honey, I Shrunk the Kids bigger is better, and Wayne Szalinski (Rick Moranis) uses his shrink ray to expand the Thanksgiving rations. With a turkey almost the size of the table, the Szalinski and Thompsons will enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers up until New Year’s Day.

2/10 'What’s Cooking?' (2000)

Four families gather for separate Thanksgiving banquets, and the audience witnesses the diverse cultures portrayed in the movie. The melting pot in What’s Cooking? showcases the different holiday customs and dishes of the families.

The mouths in What’s Cooking? benefit from the multi-ethnic smorgasbord of bites from Jewish, African American, Latino, and Vietnamese backgrounds. All viewers will find something to like from any one of these families' plates.

1/10 'Soul Food' (1997)

Following the death of the family matriarch, a household falls apart until one of the youngest members of the clan organizes a Sunday dinner to reconnect the relatives. The film compiles a year's worth of Sunday dinners and displays one Thanksgiving celebration.

Most productions use props, but the soul food in Soul Food is the real deal. The director hired a real chef, Freddie Petros, from the Westside of Chicago to cook the food the actors ate during the scenes. The string beans, catfish, chicken, dumplings, and cornbread that “looked like pound cake so [the] kids would eat it” remind the viewers of a real holiday meal.

