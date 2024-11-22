Thanksgiving is a holiday that has not necessarily generated many all-time classics, as there are far more films set over the course of the Halloween season or during Christmastime. Halloween means that horror movie fans have a wealth of options to choose from each year, and there are plenty of all-time classics set during Christmas, such as It’s A Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Eyes Wide Shut, Love Actually, Home Alone, Die Hard, and White Christmas among many others.

However, there’s an interesting way for Hollywood to look at Thanksgiving, as it is a holiday that often brings together dysfunctional families for a single event. Considering that the holiday itself is an American one, many great Thanksgiving films have the opportunity to deconstruct what the “American dream” really means. Here are the ten best Thanksgiving movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ (2009)

Directed by Wes Anderson

Fantastic Mr. Fox was the first animated film directed by Wes Anderson, but it instantly proved to be one of his biggest hits ever. Even though the film was reliant on voiceover performances, Fantastic Mr. Fox featured amazing characters, with George Clooney’s role as the titular con man being the standout. In many ways, Clooney’s performance evoked comparisons to the other heist movie heroes that he portrayed in films like Ocean’s Eleven, Out of Sight, and Three Kings.

Fantastic Mr. Fox featured an exciting extended cast with many of Anderson’s regular collaborators, including Bill Murray, Jason Schwarztman, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Brian Cox, and Adrien Brody. It also marked the first collaboration between Anderson and the legendary Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, whose heartfelt work as Mr. Fox’s wife ended up being the most emotional aspect of the entire film.

9 ‘Funny People’ (2009)

Directed by Judd Apatow

Funny People was a radically different film for Judd Apatow, who ignored the raunchy style of his previous work on The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up to make a moving dramedy about having to accept the end of one’s life. Adam Sandler is perhaps the most prominent comedic star of his entire generation, but he managed to give one of the best dramatic roles of his career as a comedian reflecting on what his life’s accomplishments actually were.

Sandler’s character has many similarities to his actual life, so the performance feels even more authentic. Additionally, strong work from comedy icons like Jason Schwartzman, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, and Leslie Mann ensure that Funny People still has a somewhat comedic spin on what it is like to have an awkward Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family that are in conflict with one another.

8 ‘Pieces of April’ (2003)

Directed by Peter Hedges

Pieces of April is a terrific examination of the realities of Thanksgiving for many families in which the holiday provides a rare opportunity to see relatives that they have all but ignored. Katie Holmes was never given the respect that she deserved due to the misfires that plagued the early half of her career, but her role as an emotionally troubled young woman trying to please her family on Thanksgiving in Pieces of April is easily the best performance she has ever given.

The standout performance in Pieces of April is Patricia Clarkson, who co-starred as the mother of Holmes’ character. The performance was hailed as a breakthrough from an actress who had never received the attention that she deserved for all the underrated work that she had been doing for decades, and earned Clarkson an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

7 ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ (1987)

Directed by John Hughes

Planes, Trains and Automobiles is quite simply one of the funniest movies ever made, and that has everything to do with just how great the chemistry between Steve Martin and John Candy is. Although the two stars have completely different comedic sensibilities, they ended up making for a perfect “odd couple” in this hilarious road trip comedy that somehow managed to become very heartfelt by the time that it wrapped up.

Martin’s efforts are a main reason why Planes, Trains and Automobiles remains such a Thanksgiving classic, as his infamously filthy monologue is what secured the film an R-Rating from the MPAA. However, the final scenes with Candy are a reminder of what a unique talent he was, making it even sadder that he died so early on in his career when he clearly had great work ahead of him.

6 ‘Little Women’ (2019)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

Little Women is one of the rare remakes that established itself as a classic in its own right, as Greta Gerwig’s 2019 version of the classic coming-of-age novel was so excellent that it put nearly every other Jane Austen adaptation to shame. Much of the film’s brilliance comes from the fact that Gerwig chose to adapt the novel in a non-linear format, but in actuality, it has endeared because the casting of Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, and Eliza Scanlen was absolutely perfect.

Both Ronan and Pugh earned Academy Award nominations for their performances in Little Women, as they were able to convincingly act like sisters. However, the film still managed to feature outstanding smaller turns from Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Tracy Letts, Chris Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, and Bob Odenkirk in a cameo role during the film’s final moments.

5 ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’ (1986)

Directed by Woody Allen

Hannah and Her Sisters may be a controversial classic because of how little film fans want to engage with the work of Woody Allen, but it is undeniably one of the best depictions of what it’s like to live in a dysfunctional family with broken marriages during the holiday season.

Both Michael Caine and Dianne Wiest walked away with Academy Awards for their work in Hannah and Her Sisters, as they were able to capture the unique blend of cynicism and sincerity that has defined all of Allen’s work as a writer. Allen himself delivers a solid performance, but the strength of Hannah and Her Sisters is the performances by the film’s female stars, including Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey, Carrie Fisher, Julie Kavner, and Maureen O’Sullivan among others. It also featured a remarkably comedic performance from Max von Sydow, an actor mostly associated with his more serious work.

4 ‘Nobody’s Fool’ (1994)

Directed by Robert Benton

Nobody’s Fool features one of the most underrated roles of Paul Newman’s entire career, even if it did earn him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. While Newman had been known for playing heroic roles within many of his earlier films, Nobody’s Fool asked him to play a complex, bitter man who desperately tries to reconnect with his family over the course of the Thanksgiving season.

Newman was able to play a complex character who is able to win over the audience’s affection, despite the rude and obnoxious behavior that defines him; he turns what could have been a complete caricature of a part, and manages to make it actually feel emotionally authentic. The film also features a memorable performance from Philip Seymour Hoffman in one of his first roles as a particularly obnoxious young police officer trying to keep the peace.

3 ‘Scent of a Woman’ (1992)

Directed by Martin Brest

Scent of a Woman is known as the film that finally won Al Pacino the Academy Award for Best Actor, as he somehow never earned the top prize for his work in classics of the New Hollywood era like The Godfather, Serpico, The Godfather: Part II, and Dog Day Afternoon among others. While it is easy to look at what Pacino did in the film as being a “career Oscar,” he is undeniably the best part of the film, and manages to turn an initially obnoxious character into someone who is worthy of affection.

Chris O’Donnell is also quite strong in Scent of a Woman, which makes it more upsetting that he also did not receive an Oscar nomination for his work in the film. Co-starring alongside a legend like Pacino is no easy task, but O’Donnell was able to make the dynamic work by giving a very endearing performance.

2 ‘Rocky’ (1976)

Directed by John G. Avildsen

Rocky is largely remembered as one of the greatest sports movies ever made, as it won the Academy Award for Best Picture and spawned many sequels and spin off projects. However, it is easy to forget that Rocky is also a great Thanksgiving movie, as it includes the iconic like “for me, it’s Thursday.”

The legacy of Rocky speaks for itself, as it was the film that turned Sylvester Stallone into a real underdog hero when he became an instant movie star overnight. Although the character of Rocky Balboa would become increasingly silly over the course of its many sequels, the first Rocky allowed Stallone to play a real, vulnerable character who felt like a real person that might be hanging around the streets of Philadelphia on any given night during the Thanksgiving season. Iconic is too small a word to describe what Stallone’s performance means.

1 ‘The Ice Storm’ (1997)

Directed by Ang Lee

The Ice Storm is the perfect Thanksgiving film for those that fear the holiday, as it often leads to awkward conversations between friends and family about topics that they would much rather ignore talking about entirely. Ang Lee constructed an ensemble that felt like a realistic family, and showed how the pressures of looking “normal” made it very challenging to keep track of individual mental health.

Kevin Kline gives one of the most heartbreaking performances of his entire career as a troubled husband who begins to realize that he is no longer happy, with Joan Allen doing equally great work as his perpetually unhappy wife. The film also featured breakout roles for many of its young stars, including Tobey Maguire, Christina Ricci, and Elijah Wood among others. The Ice Storm is by no means a heartwarming film, but the specificity of its performances make it an absolute classic.

