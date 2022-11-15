With turkey season just around the corner, plenty of TV shows have captured the unique chaos this time of year brings. At their best, viewers can see their own experiences reflected in these often zany episodes of favorite TV shows. Beloved characters get a chance to show themselves in a new light over the holiday season.

Some shows, like Superstore, make a point to make fun of the excesses of the holiday. Other shows, like The West Wing, take a poignant look at the gratitude that is needed all year long. For those who need a break from the annual football game, or maybe from loud family members, these TV takes on Thanksgiving can provide the perfect holiday alternative.

'Orange is the New Black' (S01E9: "F**ksgiving")

If Thanksgiving is tough with family, it's even tougher in prison. Orange is the New Black's inaugural season shows how the inmates of Litchfield mark the holiday. This episode is a pivotal moment for Sophia (Laverne Cox), and a kick-off for re-kindled relationships.

While this episode may be light on festive cheer (that turkey scene alone is enough to turn one's stomach), it's an important look at finding family in the most unlikely places. Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) were always going to get back together. People in the most horrific circumstances can come together and connect.

'Bob's Burgers' (S04E05: "Turkey in a Can")

Bob's Burgers was made for Thanksgiving. In "Turkey in a Can," Bob wants to try a new turkey brine for Thanksgiving, Tina fights for a seat at the adult table, and Linda's sister Gayle visits with her hoard of cats, forcing Bob to confront his allergies. The family goes on a quest to find out who has been sabotaging Bob's new turkey marinade.

In addition to Bob's Burgers' normal chaos, the holiday season presents the perfect opportunity to showcase the Belcher family at their wackiest. The reveal of who is sabotaging Bob's turkey dinner is incredibly endearing, and the essence of everything this show embodies.

'M*A*S*H' (S08E10: "The Yalu Brick Road")

Series star Mike Farrell directed M*A*S*H's iconic Thanksgiving episode. The staff of the 4077 are eliminated one by one when Klinger's ill-fated attempt at Thanksgiving dinner gives everyone food poisoning. Hawkeye (Alan Alda) and B.J. get stuck with a North Korean soldier. This episode also represents the first appearance of Sgt Rizzo (G.W. Bailey).

This episode is perfect for Thanksgiving because it represents so much of what makes M*A*S*H great by featuring classic team-ups. The entire episode is held together with Klinger's shenanigans that are only borne out of love. It's a pointed reminder that turkey needs to be cooked thoroughly.

'The West Wing' (S2E08: "Shibboleth")

It's no surprise that The West Wing leaned into the distinctly American feel of Thanksgiving. Rather than telling a false version of history, however, the show focuses on an aspirational version of America today. The story's focus is on Chinese refugees seeking asylum in the United States.

In addition to the poignancy of the episode, this is also a chance to see otherwise mostly serious characters at their funniest and most relaxed. The staffers really are like a group of seniors in high school after final exams are over. The knife gift-giving scene is in the upper echelons of The West Wing scenes. If nothing else, this episode serves as an excellent advertisement for the Butterball Turkey hotline.

'Superstore' (S2E10: "Black Friday")

Black Friday is an essential part of Thanksgiving. There's no better show to drive that point home than Superstore. While the show always captured the absolute chaos retail workers are expected to put up with year-round, the Black Friday episode upped the ante in a spectacular way.

This episode is a turning point for Amy (America Ferrara) and Jonah (Ben Feldman). It also captures the very American experience of shoppers becoming totally feral when faced with Black Friday deals. Throw in a bought of food poisoning, and the show delivers an unmatched holiday experience.

'E.R.' (S06E8: "Great Expectations")

E.R. had many great Thanksgiving episodes during its tenure. This episode sees Carol (Julianna Margulies) give birth to twins, with Lamaze coach extraordinaire Mark (Anthony Edwards) by her side. This interrupts Mark and Elizabeth (Alex Kingston) as they spend their first Thanksgiving together as a couple.

The sweetness alone is enough to make this episode a worthy holiday watch. Mark's father, David (John Cullum), adds an extra layer of hilarity by being woefully unprepared to help his granddaughter as she faces adulthood. He tries his best. This is the beginning of a new chapter for so many beloved characters.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (S04E7: "Mr. Santiago")

Spending Thanksgiving with your work family can sound intimidating. Not for the Nine-Nine, however. This episode is a big moment for Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Jake (Andy Samberg), as it's Jake's first time meeting Amy's father. Jimmy Smits is the father everyone deserves.

Along with classic Brooklyn Nine-Nine hijinks, this episode features these characters at their wildest. The dog show storyline is one of the strongest B-stories this show ever had. Ultimately, the takeaway message from this episode is to be careful who you underestimate. It's a holiday message worth celebrating.

'Modern Family' (S06E8: "Three Turkeys")

The Dunfeys always knew how to celebrate the holidays. Thanksgiving was no different. All Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara) wanted to do was get away for a nice vacation. Instead, chaos ensued when the family ended up coming together against all of their plans.

What makes this a perfect Thanksgiving episode is that each family is given the chance to show themselves at their best and worst. In the end, they realize the importance of being together as a family, dysfunction and all. What better message for this time of year?

'Everybody Loves Raymond' (S01E10: "Turkey or Fish")

Everybody Loves Raymond always had a monopoly on dysfunctional but lovable family dynamics. Debra (Patricia Heaton) causes disarray by suggesting that the annual Thanksgiving dinner be replaced with a fish dinner. Marie (Doris Roberts) actively roots for her failure, placing Ray (Ray Romano) squarely in the middle.

This simple premise is incredibly effective in demonstrating how essential Thanksgiving traditions are to so many people. The mother-in-law/daughter-in-law relationship is equally hilarious and infuriating. The episode is liable to make anyone reconsider how necessary turkey is to Thanksgiving celebrations, as long as everyone is happy.

'Gilmore Girls' (S03E9: "A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving")

Gilmore Girls features yet another perfect family with whom to explore the nuances of Thanksgiving. Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) have Thanksgiving dinner at four different places. Amid all of the running around, Rory reveals that she has applied to Yale, to Lorelai's horror.

Anyone who has spent the holidays frantically running from place to place will surely find themselves reflected in this episode. Thanksgiving can also bring out the worst in families, including secrets and disappointments. The aesthetic of the episode is perfect for this time of year.

