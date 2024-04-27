Warning: spoilers for The Boys ahead!

Based on a comic book series that was never considered particularly exceptional, Prime Video's The Boys took the world by storm in 2019 when it became "the next big thing" on television. A smart satire of modern pop culture and the superhero genre, The Boys is full of clever social critiques and direct mockery of people and events highly relevant to modern society; it immediately garnered a cult following and hasn't died down in popularity since.

Throughout four seasons, The Boys has offered fans plenty of outstanding episodes. Whether because they're particularly funny or exciting or because they show game-changing plot twists and instantly iconic moments, the show's very best episodes never fail to take viewers' breaths away. With visually stunning set pieces and brilliantly written scripts, these episodes are the peak of what superhero media has to offer nowadays.

15 "We Gotta Go Now"

Season 2, Episode 5 (2020)

In any show as story-focused as The Boys — especially one with as many characters as it has to keep track of — setup episodes are important. As far as those go, "We Gotta Go Now" is a perfect example of what the people behind this show can do when they really try to make a setup-intensive episode that's perfectly able to stand on its own two feet. In it, Homelander, Maeve, Stormfront, and Starlight are shooting a new movie together while dealing with personal drama. In the meantime, while Butcher tries to get away from Supe-fighting, Noir tracks him down.

There are a bit too many subplots to keep an eye on for this to truly be as exceptional as Season 2's best episodes; but all of these storylines are fun and engaging, making it both easy and entertaining to follow them. Maeve's romantic life, Starlight's conflicts with Stormfront, Homelander's decaying sanity, and Butcher's tragic past are all effectively steered in the direction that the latter half of this season will take them in.

14 "Cherry"

Season 1, Episode 2 (2019)

After an exceptional first episode, The Boys gleefully (and gorily) proved that it wasn't just a one-trick pony. The show's second-ever episode, "Cherry", sees the Boys try to figure out a way to kill Translucent (frankly, one of The Boys' most underrated characters), while Homelander tries to track down the missing member of the Seven.

While taking viewers far deeper into the blood-and-guts-filled tone of the show, "Cherry" also perfectly establishes what makes the main characters tick. Taking a closer look at Hughie's grief over losing Robin, Butcher's relentless methods, and Homelander's terrifying omnipotence, the episode is a fun and often scary experience with a hell of an explosive ending.

13 "The Self-Preservation Society"

Season 1, Episode 7 (2019)

The episode before any show's season finale is usually the calm before the storm, but "The Self-Preservation Society" knows its audience, and it's sure to not give viewers a single break from all the bloody mayhem. It follows the Boys as they learn (the hard way) not to trust a washed-up Supe, while watching Homelander deal with complicated revelations about his past.

The episode perfectly sets up the fiery finale, while making sure to throw in a few twists all of its own. Characters are brought to their breaking point in memorable moments such as the reveal of what happened to Butcher's wife, Annie learning that Hughie isn't quite who she thought he was, and a certain scene involving the Deep that's sure to send chills down anyone's gills.

12 "Glorious Five-Year Plan"

Season 3, Episode 4 (2022)

One of the most highly anticipated elements of Season 3 of The Boys was the arrival of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. "Glorious Five-Year Plan," placed right in the middle of the season, finally gave fans what they had been waiting for. The episode sees the Boys looking for a mysterious weapon in Russia while trouble brews back home at Vought.

"Glorious Five-Year Plan" brings plenty of character arcs to their boiling point, from M.M. struggling to keep the Boys together to Hughie experimenting with powers he's never felt before. The episode balances those character moments with some of the season's best action sequences, featuring deaths by rather unconventional weapons and characters trying out abilities fans would never have imagined seeing them use.

11 "The Female of the Species"

Season 1, Episode 4 (2019)

The first season's fourth episode introduces Kimiko, one of The Boys' strongest and most important characters. In "The Female of the Species," the Boys run into this mysterious human weapon while tracking a trail of Compound V, while Deep struggles to find his purpose, and Homelander and Maeve rescue a plane that's been hijacked.

As bloody as it is sentimental, "The Female of the Species" is a perfect halfway point for the show's perfect debut season. The introduction of Kimiko promises a really intriguing addition to the titular team, and Hughie's mental struggles after killing Translucent two episodes prior make for some really meaty drama. More than anything, though, the episode is remembered for the tension-filled plane scene where Homelander decides to leave the passengers to die despite Maeve's protests. It was the first moment when viewers saw how genuinely disinterested the villain was in human lives, which made him seem like all the more horrifying of a force.

10 "The Name of the Game"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2019)

The art of the television pilot is a tricky one. Only a select few shows are able to kick things off with an episode that immediately makes fans out of newcomers. Even fewer are the shows that can count their pilot among the best episodes of the whole series, like The Boys. "The Name of the Game" is a pitch-perfect introduction to the show's world, characters, and stories, following a young man who teams up with a vigilante hell-bent on bringing down corrupt superpeople after one of them kills his girlfriend.

Fans will always fondly remember becoming hooked on The Boys after seeing the bloody aftermath of A-Train running through Robin. Things were never the same after that moment, which showed just how unhinged and ruthless The Boys could be. Coupled with the pilot's intriguing introduction to the main characters and hilarious parody of The Boys' connection to franchises like the MCU, this is an episode that should have all eyes glued to the screen.

9 "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed"

Season 3, Episode 7 (2022)

In the penultimate episode of Season 3, the stakes are high, and tensions have skyrocketed. "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" finds Hughie, Butcher, and Soldier Boy going after the latter's former teammate. Meanwhile, Starlight has to evade Homelander's threats to uncover a scary secret. "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" ends with one of the show's most shocking and pivotal plot twists: that Homelander, meant to be Soldier Boy's replacement, is actually his son.

The show also spends time with the internal conflict of M.M. and Frenchie, cementing them as two of The Boys' best non-supe characters. Perhaps most memorable, though, are the scenes where Black Noir hallucinates animated characters recreating scenes of his past connection to Soldier Boy. The episode is focused much more on complex character-building moments than on explosive action, which masterfully sets the stage for the jaw-dropping reveal.

8 "Wisdom of the Ages"

Season 4, Episode 4 (2024)