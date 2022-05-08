The Last Kingdom tells the tale of Uhtred Ragnarson (Alexander Dreymon), born a Saxon but raised a Dane, placing him between the warring factions for the rest of his life. Uhtred is a great warrior and a man of honor who seeks to bring peace between the Saxons and Danes as he is constantly caught between the two.

The Last Kingdom is a fast-paced, fictional historical drama filled with incredible action scenes, likable and complex characters, with some incredible storytelling. It will hook you instantly and not let go. With the final season now on Netflix and a movie on the way, there's no better time to immerse yourself in Uhtred's world.

This article contains spoilers for The Last Kingdom.

10) Season 5, Episode 7

After the tragic outcome of the battle between King Edward (Timothy Innes) and Sigtryggr's (Eysteinn Sigurðarson) forces, Uhtred's daughter Stiorra (Ruby Hartley) is given a choice to bend the knee to the Saxon King or live free as a Dane. Meanwhile, the conniving Aethelhelm visits a northern enemy and proposes a devious plan to thwart King Edward from his throne. While Uhtred and Brida finally meet again and settle their differences for good.

The show truly is at an all-time high in its final season as tensions rise and alliances are forged and broken. Uhtred is, of course, caught in the middle of it, but so are his children, and this episode makes Uhtred truly realize the consequences of his actions throughout the show and how they've impacted Stiorra and Young Uhtred's entire lives.

9) Season 5, Episode 9

As the series concludes, it's finally time for Uhtred to fulfill his destiny: retake his ancestral home of Bebbanburg. With King Edward's forces ready to march and eliminate the traitorous Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller), it's up to Uhtred to find a way inside the fortress and save Lady Aelfwynn.

The penultimate episode of the series sets the stage for an epic battle. Both armies are on the move, plans are being made, and as always, it's up to Uhtred to figure out how to win the day, but first, he'll need help from some old friends.

8) Season 1, Episode 8

The season one finale sees Uthred and King Alfred (David Dawson) finally coming to an understanding and uniting. As Dane invaders close in on Saxon lands, King Alfred refuses to hide in the marshes any longer and decides to bring the fight to the Danes. Leading to a decisive battle that will change the course of England forever.

This episode is filled with action, treachery, and heartache as Uhtred must pick a side between the Saxons and Danes. His decision altered his life for seasons to come. The first finale proved this show would be great for years to come; with an epic final battle and plenty of twists, this episode will leave you yearning for more.

7) Season 2, Episode 4

There's a lot that goes down in Season 2s fourth episode. Uhtred marries his love, Gisela (Peri Baumeister), then quickly joins his brother Ragnar (Tobias Santelmann) to fight the Dane brothers, Sigefrid (Björn Bengtsson) and Erik (Christian Hillborg), in hopes of rescuing Ragnar's sister, Thyra (Julia Bache-Wiig). All of this leads to a bloody battle against the warrior, Kjartan (Alexandre Willaume), who killed Ragnar and Uhtred's father long ago and enslaved Thyra.

The mid-point episodes of The Last Kingdom's seasons are always game-changers. Usually filled with plenty of bloody action, the episodes always switch things up and take the season in a new direction, ending the storyline of the first half, then building on and leading into the next and final half of the season. This episode sees Uhtred and Ragnar finally get revenge for their father in an exciting, climactic duel between Ragnar and Kjartan.

6) Season 4, Episode 10

With Sigtryggr's forces occupying Winchester, King Edward and his forces lay siege to their capital city, but they fail to break through its defenses. Though Uhtred isn't convinced that Sigtryggr truly seeks ultimate conquest and believes the Dane can be reasoned with. Meanwhile, Uhtred's daughter, Stiorra, decides to follow her own path.

The Season 4 finale does an excellent job of tying everything up from the past couple of seasons while still providing enough exciting prospects for Season 5. Uhtred continues to be the mediator of peace between the Saxons and Danes, even at the cost of his friends and family.

5) Season 2, Episode 8

As Uhtred continues to help King Alfred and try to gain his trust, he must find a way to save the King's daughter, Aethelflaed (Millie Brady), from the Danes. But Aethelflaed has fallen for one of the Danes, Erik, and plans to flee with him. Uhtred must now find a way to help the Lady Aethelflaed while trying to stay in the King's good graces.

The season two finale is entertaining throughout. As Uhtred tries desperately to save the princess, King Alfred risks his entire kingdom and marches toward the Danes' camp. The Saxons emerge victoriously, and Lady Aethelflaed is saved but at a cost to Uhtred. The King is now stronger than ever, and Uhtred realizes he is bound to the Saxons and their king.

4) Season 4, Episode 4

The warmongering Dane, Cnut (Magnus Bruun), and his army of a thousand Danes seek to capture the Lady Aethelflaed. Uhtred and the Lady send for help to the Welsh King as they prepare for battle. With Cnut and his army growing near and a bloody battle ready to ensue, Aethelflaed fears the battle cannot be won without help from her brother, King Edward.

With Edward nowhere in sight, it's up to Uhtred to battle against Cnut and his army. The battle is tense throughout and sets the stage for an exciting second half of the season. The episode is filled with some great acting from the whole cast and paired with an awesome soundtrack that gets the blood pumping.

3) Season 3, Episode 9

As King Alfred's last days are upon him, he converses with Uhtred about his plans for his son Edward and his plans for England's future. As well as a pardon for Uhtred, he asks for him to look over Edward. However, Queen Aelswith disagrees with the King's pardon of Uhtred and seeks to stop it.

The conversations between King Alfred and Uhtred are one of the biggest highlights of The Last Kingdom. Two men from very different backgrounds and understandings of the world find a kinship with one another. Despite beginning as rivals, in King Alfred's final days, he realizes how important Uhtred was to both him and his kingdom.

2) Season 3, Episode 10

After the tragic passing of King Alfred, his son Edward is meant to take the throne. Despite running into difficulties with Alfred's widow, Uhtred holds his promise to the late king and helps Edward ascend to the throne. While the Dane warriors, Cnut and Haeston, rejoice over the King's passing and assemble an army to attack the Saxons while they're weakened.

This finale has, of course, the obligatory epic battle scene, but what shines most in this episode are the characters and their relationships. Uhtred must say goodbye to his old friend and rival King Alfred and promises to keep the lands safe once he's gone. The dynamic between the two had been one of the more entertaining aspects of the show brought on by the excellent acting by David Dawson and Alexander Dreymon.

1) Season 5, Episode 10

The fifth season of The Last Kingdom has been one of its best; with plenty of action and great character moments, it all leads to one final battle: the Battle of Bebbanburg. With the King of Scots armies growing near, the impatient King Edward launches his attack on the fortress of Bebbanburg, only to be caught fighting a battle on both fronts.

This action-packed finale has everything you want in a series conclusion; an epic battle, villains getting their comeuppance, and a beloved protagonist finally obtaining what he always hoped for. It ties everything up into a satisfying and logical conclusion that makes the entire show worth watching from beginning to end.

