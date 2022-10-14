Since debuting in 1989, The Simpsons has become a cultural icon. More than just a TV show, The Simpsons has infiltrated every form of media. Video games, comic books, albums, and even a feature film have all been produced, proving the Springfield family's influence stretches far and wide. In recent years it has been crowned the longest-running primetime American scripted series, and it has shown no signs of stopping.

RELATED: 10 Great 'The Simpsons' Episodes That Were Surprisingly Deep

One of The Simpson's most popular traditions is its annual "Treehouse of Horror" special. Each season a Halloween episode is released, usually featuring three short stories that parody popular horror movies and tales. With the news that this year's incarnation will be two episodes, with one devoted entirely to parodying Stephen King's IT, the time seemed right to look back on the highlights of this Halloween favorite. All seasons of The Simpsons can be streamed on Disney+.

"Treehouse of Horror X" — Season 11 (1999)

Releasing almost a decade after the show's debut episode, "Treehouse of Horror X," and coming in at the turn of the century, the episode's final story, "Life's a Glitch, Then You Die," pokes fun at the Y2K hysteria that was engulfing the world at the time, with Homer being responsible for society's collapse.

The first segment, "I Know What You Diddily--Iddily-did," is an homage to '90s slasher favoriteI Know What You Did Last Summer. After accidentally running over Ned Flanders, the family is haunted by a hooked figure who resembles the movie's famous killer, resulting in a fun and spooky story.

"Treehouse of Horror IX" — Season 10 (1998)

Kicking off a great couch gag featuring Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees, "Treehouse of Horror IX" is a blast. When hairless Homer receives his dream hair transplant in "Hell Toupee," he receives a new sense of self-confidence. Unfortunately, the hair belonged to the recently executed Snake, and the toupee forces Homer to murder the witnesses that put him in jail.

The second episode, "The Terror of Tiny Toon," finds Bart and Lisa sucked into the TV, where they are hunted across several channels by the homicidal Itchy and Scratchy. Things wrap up with "Starship Poopers," which features an intergalactic custody battle that even Jerry Springer can't resolve.

"Treehouse of Horror" — Season 2 (1990)

The first take on the format, "Treehouse of Horror," debuted in the show's second season. Beginning with a standard haunted house story, "Bad Dream House" is reminiscent of classic movies Poltergeist and The Amityville Horror, albeit with The Simpsons' comedic twist.

"Hungry Are the Damned" is a great alien invasion story that features the first-ever appearance of Kang and Kodos, who would go on to feature regularly over the years. "The Raven" is one of the best adaptations of Edgar Allen Poe's famous short story, and this segment drew particular praise from critics at the time.

"Treehouse of Horror II" — Season 3 (1991)

Portraying the stories as nightmares that Lisa, Bart, and Homer suffer after eating too much Halloween candy, "Treehouse of Horror II" lampoons a few segments from The Twilight Zone. The first finds the family discovering a gift-giving monkey's paw in Morocco. The wishes granted are as corrupted as expected, ranging from world peace luring in alien invaders to dry turkey sandwiches.

Bart's nightmare finds him possessing supernatural abilities, tormenting anyone who doesn't let him get his way. The final segment is an ode to Frankenstein, as Mr. Burns abducts Homer for an experiment. The heartless boss places Homer's brain inside a giant robot, resulting in a mechanical worker just as useless as he is.

"Treehouse of Horror VIII" — Season 9 (1997)

Beginning with Springfield being bombed by a nuclear missile, a chance bomb shelter inspection saves Homer's life. Realizing he's the last human alive and can do anything he wants, he runs amok in town before being confronted by a pack of mutants who survived the blast.

"Fly vs. Fly" follows Bart as he accidentally swaps places with a fly in an experiment gone wrong, featuring some gross body horror that would make David Cronenberg proud. Finale, "Easy-Bake Coven," is an ode to the Salem witch trials and offers The Simpsons' take on the origins of Halloween.

"Treehouse of Horror VII" — Season 8 (1996)

The season premiere for the show's eighth season, "Treehouse of Horror VII," features evil twins, miniature societies, and alien presidents. "The Thing and I" begins with Bart and Lisa discovering a creature that lives in their attic, which is revealed to have a striking resemblance to Bart.

"The Genesis Tub" finds Lisa worshiped as the god of a small community after a science experiment creates human life, albeit in a tiny form. "Citizen Kang" is a satirical take on the 1996 U.S. election, where Bill Clinton and Bob Dole are replaced by Kang and Kodos so that they can enslave the human race.

"Treehouse of Horror III" — Season 4 (1992)

An all-around great episode, "Treehouse of Horror III" features three memorable shorts. "Clown Without Pity" is a riff on Child's Play, with Chucky replaced with a killer Krusty the Clown doll. It gifted us some of the show's most quoted lines, from "someone set this thing to evil" to Homer's exchange with the storekeeper who sold him the doll.

"King Homer" apes King Kong, with Homer portraying the gigantic primate that falls in love with Marge after she joins Mr. Burns' voyage to Skull Island. "Dial Z for Zombies" is a take on the classic zombie story, with Bart and Lisa casting a black magic spell that wakes the dead from their graves so that they can feast on the townspeople.

"Treehouse of Horror VI" — Season 7 (1995)

The sixth "Treehouse of Horror" episode takes aim at one of the most iconic horror villains, with "Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace" casting Groundskeeper Willie in the role of Freddy Krueger. After negligence causes the school employee to burn to death, he promises to take revenge on the schoolchildren in their dreams.

"Attack of the 50-Foot Eyesores" finds giant advertising mascots brought to life after a freak storm, and the towering characters harass Springfield. "Homer Cubed" sees Homer sucked into a new dimension, where everything is rendered in 3D. The animation in this segment is completely different from how the show normally operates and was revolutionary for television back in 1995.

"Treehouse of Horror IV" — Season 5 (1993)

Bart introduces each story in "Treehouse of Horror IV," using a backdrop of art as inspiration. The first, "The Devil and Homer Simpson," sees Homer sell his soul to the devil for a donut. When the devil comes to collect, the family hires Lionel Hutz (in one of his best appearances) to save Homer's soul in a hellish trial.

"Terror at 5 1/2 Feet" parodies one of The Twilight Zone's most famous stories, with Bart being tormented by a monster on the side of the school bus. The last segment, "Bart Simpson's Dracula," is a tribute to the famous bloodsucker, with Mr. Burns taking on the role of history's most famous vampire.

"Treehouse of Horror V" — Season 6 (1994)

Not just the best Treehouse of Horror episode, "Treehouse of Horror V" is one of the best Simpsons episodes in general, arriving right in the sweet spot of the show's golden years. "The Shinning," a re-telling of Stephen King's The Shining, sees Homer taking on the role of Jack Torrance as he chases his family around a snowed-in hotel.

"Time and Punishment" sees Homer traveling through the multiverse thanks to a time-traveling toaster. It results in one of the best time travel episodes on television as Homer experiences many "disturbing universes." The episode wraps up with "Nightmare Cafeteria," a dark tale about the teachers of Springfield Elementary feasting on the children under their care.

KEEP READING: Top 10 Seasons of 'The Simpsons', According to IMDb