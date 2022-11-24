As The Walking Dead comes to an end and several characters spin off into their own post-apocalyptic adventures, it's time to look back at the best trios from the past 11 seasons of the AMC hit.

Plenty of best friends and romantic relationships have come and gone in the form of iconic TWD duos, but more often than not, characters will join forces in groups of threes to survive the zombie outbreak.

Morgan, Jenny, Duane

Probably the most morbid of trios to look back on is Morgan, his wife Jenny and his son Duane. The Joneses seemed like a happy, tight-knit family before the outbreak destroyed their lives and Jenny turned into a walker, leaving Morgan and Duane to stay holed up in a house in order to try and survive.

The only time this trio is ever actually known to have been together since Jenny turned was when a zombified Jenny bit Duane and Morgan was forced to finally put his undead wife down by shooting her, leading to Morgan's spiral.

Rick, Shane, Lori

The very first trio to appear on the show was the dysfunctional relationship between Rick, his wife Lori, and his best friend Shane. What presumably started out as a great pairing pre-apocalypse suddenly turned tragic when Rick awoke from his coma.

Not only did Rick have to fight walkers to get to his family, but when he found them, he soon learned that Shane and Lori had been having an affair, and Lori was now pregnant. The jury's still out on whether little Judith is Rick's or Shane's, but none of it mattered when Rick learned Shane was plotting to kill him and decided to beat him to it not long before Lori died while giving birth, leaving this traumatic trio down to one, single parent.

Maggie, Elijah, Alden

While this trio doesn't last very long, they make quite the impact during the Season 10 finale. As Gabriel fights for his life against a Whisperer, it's Maggie and Elijah who bust down the door and save his life along with Alden.

But only a few episodes into Season 11, Maggie and Alden's friendship meet a sad fate when Alden is hurt and eventually dies and turns into a walker for Maggie to find. As for Maggie and her right-hand man Elijah, the state of their friendship is unknown with Elijah's growing relationship with Lydia and Maggie's impending spin-off, but in their prime, Maggie, Elijah and Alden made a great - albeit short-lived - trio.

Negan, Simon, Dwight

The ultimate TWD villain, Negan may have been the leader of The Saviors, but his righthand men were always Simon and Dwight. These three villains often plotted together on ways to take down Rick's group and outlast the dead.

This villainous trio spent three seasons tormenting Rick and his group, but that wasn't to say they wouldn't turn on each other. It's a notable moment in the series when Negan mercilessly burns Dwight's face with an iron. Then later when Simon kills everyone in The Scavengers, Negan decides it's time to off him, leaving Negan as the last one standing from this memorable group of villains.

Connie, Kelly, Magna

Magna, Connie and Kelly are members of Magna's group of survivors, who were introduced in Season 9 after taking on a herd of walkers only to be saved by a young Judith Grimes.

These three have remained inseparable over the seasons, having joined Alexandria and merging with Rick's group. This trio is especially notable for their constant use of sign language together, with Connie being deaf, and later becoming a group of journalists at The Commonwealth, sticking together wherever the apocalypse took them.

Hershel, Maggie, Beth

It's not often on The Walking Dead that you come across a happy family in the midst of the apocalypse. Jessie and her two sons came close until they were devoured by walkers together, and Sasha and Tyreese had a close sibling bond, but no family beats The Greenes.

Led by patriarch Hershel, he kept his two daughters Maggie and Beth safe during the start of the outbreak at their farmhouse. Long before Maggie turned into the ruthless leading lady she is, she was a sweet, innocent country girl who loved her sister and father. It was equally devastating for the characters and the viewers when both Hershel and Beth were unfairly killed, but during the time they had together, these three brought a heartwarming sense of love and family to the horror drama.

Ezekiel, Jerry, Shiva

When Ezekiel arrived on the scene in Season 7, he was the king of The Kingdom, with his righthand man Jerry and his guard tiger Shiva. And when The Kingdom merged with Rick's group, these three stuck together like glue.

Jerry has always been there to help his king, while Ezekiel had been there from the start to help Shiva survive both pre- and post-apocalypse. While Shiva's memory lives on for saving Ezekiel's and Jerry's lives in Season 8, the two best buds remember their third member as they continue to fight to survive.

Rosita, Eugene, Abraham

Rosita, Eugene and Abraham are all introduced together in Season 4, making them an original trio of survivors after it's revealed they lost the rest of their group, G.R.E.A.T.M., who sacrificed themselves in order to get Eugene (posing as a scientist with a cure) to Washington.

This trio has seen plenty of ups and a load of downs on the show, everything from Eugene's devastating reveal that he's not a scientist to Abraham's gruesome death at the hands of Negan, but no matter how hard things got, these three remaining members of their original group always proved to care about each other in the end.

Daryl, Carol, Dog

Daryl and Carol will always be The Walking Dead's number one duo. Whether you live them as badass BFFs or wish they were something more, these two will forever be a fan favorite. And when Daryl's dog - rightfully named Dog - is thrown into the mix, these three make an inseparable team.

Whether it's sharing heart-to-hearts with Dog by their side or fighting off walkers with the pooch's help, Daryl, Carol and Dog make the sweetest found family. And while Carol may not be joining Daryl on his international adventure in the Daryl Dixon spin-off, only time will tell if Dog joins him for the ride.

Rick, Carl, Michonne

From the time Michonne joined Rick's group in Season 3, she, Rick and Carl made a badass team, however angsty Carl was as a pre-teen. He and Michonne didn't always see eye to eye, and he definitely didn't always do what his father said, like staying put.

But as time went on and Carl grew up, not only did he take a liking to Michonne, but so did his dad, dating her from Seasons 6 through 9, even having a child together that Rick has yet to meet since being presumed dead. Carl may not be there for Rick and Michonne's long-awaited reunion in their The Walking Dead spin-off, but his memory will always remain an essential part of these two characters.

