There are so many movies with immersive worlds that audiences would love to be a part of, to meet their characters and visit many of the locations that these films create. Now, theme parks like Universal Studios and Disney are finding ways to make these fantasies become realities.

Many theme parks are figuring out ways to blend state-of-the-art attractions with brilliant immersion that brings you into different worlds. These can be incredibly thrilling, magical experiences. While some of these attractions may be hard to get to as they are spread around the world, they must be seen to be believed. Here are the nine best theme park attractions based on movies.

Transformers: The Ride: 3D

Talk about an explosive experience. Available at Universal parks around the world, Transformers: The Ride: 3D takes you on an exhilarating experience within Michael Bay’s Transformers universe. You join the Autobots in a fight against Megatron and the Decepticons to defend the Allspark. To help you in the fight is a new Autobot named E-vac, who serves as the vehicle for the attraction.

This ride seamlessly blends 3D screens with practical sets. The 3D is really great as it places you in the middle of the battle, zooming through the streets, creating a simulated effect that gives you so many different sensations and makes you completely forget you’re on a ride. You battle plenty of Decepticons who send you flying and falling, and having the chance to join Optimus Prime in battle is worth the experience alone.

Toy Story Mania!

Available at Disney Parks around the world, Toy Story Mania! is an addicting 3D shooting ride. The ride places you in direct competition with the person next to you as you play through various carnival-like games themed to various Toy Story characters. You can shoot plates with Green Army Man, throw rings around the green aliens, and shoot minecarts with Woody.

Buzz Lightyear has his own shooting ride at various Disney Parks, but Toy Story Mania! takes it up a notch. It’s very unique as the technology used to show your shooting on the screens is seamless. It’s easy to see exactly where you’re shooting which allows for better aim and higher scores. The ride also throws in interactive elements like pressurized air and water effects. Expect to ride this one multiple times as you try to improve your score each time.

Radiator Springs Racers

Cars Land at Disney’s California Adventure is impressive enough itself. While Cars isn’t the most beloved Pixar franchise, Disney did an incredible job bringing Radiator Springs to life. It has plenty of fun family rides like Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree along with immaculate detail in the buildings and massive rockwork that surrounds you in the environment.

At the centerpiece of this land is Radiator Springs Racers, an attraction that allows you to race through Cars Land. You get in your own sentient car and start off on a relaxing, casual ride through the mountains. However, you go through a cave and come into trouble until you’re slowed down by the Sheriff who introduces you to Mater. Mater then takes you into Radiator Springs where you get ready for a race against another vehicle of riders.

The animatronics on this ride are amazing and show off just how talented Disney Imagineers are. The way the cars move blended with their expressions brings them to life so realistically. There are also plenty of moments recreated from the films, including tractor-tipping and Luigi’s iconic race countdown. And in the race itself, it is enjoyable getting to race a group of random strangers (though if you actually know the people in the other car, even better).

Revenge of the Mummy

Opened in 2004 in both Universal Orlando and Hollywood, Revenge of the Mummy continues to be one of the best rides in each park. Based on The Mummy franchise with Brendan Fraser, Revenge of the Mummy is an indoor roller coaster attraction featuring a couple of launches, drops, and awesome effects.

In the ride, passengers will find themselves on the run from Imhotep, the resurrected mummy who is on the hunt for their souls. He pops up many times throughout the ride often accompanied by fire and loud noises. The rollercoaster itself is thrilling. While there are no inversions, there are plenty of twists and surprise drops to get your heart rate going. It’s pitch black so it’s impossible to tell where you’re going or what’s coming next.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure

This ride is only available at Shanghai Disneyland, but it may be worth the trip. Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure is technically a ride based on a movie based on a ride. The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is a massively popular Disney attraction that later became a billion-dollar film franchise. However, this version of the attraction is by far the most impressive.

It begins as most Pirates of the Caribbean rides do. You start out in your boat going through a cave filled with treasure, waterfalls, and skeletons. However, things change when an outstanding effect reveals a Jack Sparrow animatronic. After that, you find yourself underwater surrounded by large screens. You then encounter the Flying Dutchman and an animatronic Davy Jones.

The final act of the ride puts you in the midst of a battle on the high seas and an explosive fight between Jones and Sparrow. Videos online of this ride are already intense but they clearly do not do it justice. Just the scope of this ride is gargantuan and makes you feel transported to the world of this franchise. This version of Pirates takes a classic attraction and cranks it up to 11.

Jurassic World: VelociCoaster

The most recent entry on this list, the VelociCoaster opened up at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure in June 2021. While it may not have the level of animatronics and effects of Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, it’s still receiving rave reviews from almost everyone who rides it.

The story for this coaster is that Jurassic World is opening a rollercoaster right in the middle of its Velociraptor paddock. Of course, Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, who appears in a video along with Bryce Dallas Howard, is against this decision. The queue features very realistic animatronics of Velociraptors who are itching to be released.

The ride begins by launching you into the paddock, swerving through rocks and passing several raptors. You then exit the paddock and experience more wildness right over the water. The ride features two launches, a 155-foot top-hat, and four inversions, including the “Mosasaurus Roll” that almost takes you underwater. The Velocicoaster is a great example of how to combine thrills, theming, and storytelling to great effect. Hold on to your butts.

Avatar: Flight of Passage

Riding the banshees in Pandora in Avatar looks fun, right? Well, thanks to Disney Imagineering, you can connect with your own banshee and take it on a beautiful flight through the world of Pandora. The World of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is phenomenal. It manages to blend in with the park while also feeling completely separate. There are alien plants, creature noises, and the iconic floating mountains. The land even glows at night with bioluminescent light.

Flight of Passage is the main attraction here as you trek through the Pandora mountains to embark on a sacred Na’vi tradition. You are given the opportunity to connect with a banshee and take it on a wondrous flight. When the ride begins, you feel the banshee beneath you, breathing and flapping its wings. A jaw-dropping screen is unveiled with an immense 4D environment that takes you through Pandora. You dive through rocks, fly under waves, and soar through caves. Of course, you also encounter some danger along the way. While we wait for Avatar 2 (possibly forever), this is the perfect way to get a second dose of Avatar.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter may be the greatest land in any theme park. There are other attractions that could have made this list, such as Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts and Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure (both at Universal Orlando). However, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey continues to be the best of the bunch.

As you walk through Hogsmeade, you almost lose your breath as the immaculate structure of Hogwarts castle comes into view. Inside the castle is the Forbidden Journey. The queue itself could be its own attraction. Universal did a great job at creating the inside of Hogwarts as you pass animated paintings and iconic locations like Dumbledore’s office and the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom.

Once you get to your vehicle, you soar over the school and start flying with Harry through the Hogwarts grounds. You then encounter plenty of danger including dragons, dementors, spiders, and the whomping willow. At times, this attraction can be frightening as it can be very dark and the dementors and spiders seemingly come out of nowhere. The ride blends practical effects and screens remarkably well.

The Forbidden Journey uses a unique vehicle system known as the KUKA arm, a robotic system that twists and flips you while providing a flying sensation. The Forbidden Journey is an intense ride but well worth it, especially for the most diehard Potterheads.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Rise of the Resistance is more than just an attraction; it’s an experience. Located at Galaxy’s Edge in both California and Orlando, Rise of the Resistance is the most elaborate Disney attraction yet. On the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost is a resistance base where you are recruited to help Rey (Daisy Ridley) on a mission. However, things don’t go as planned, and your transfer ship gets hijacked by the First Order.

You then walk through an enormous room that looks exactly like a Star Destroyer. Soldiers of the First Order then show you to your interrogation chamber right before the resistance busts you out, leading to an intense escape where you encounter AT-ATs and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The entire attraction takes about 25 minutes, and the ride itself is only a small part of that.

The Disney Imagineers stepped up their game here as they immerse you in the Star Wars universe with almost no screens. The effects, ride system, and storytelling are revolutionary. The animatronics are realistic as usual, but there are other new amazing effects like a lightsaber going through a ceiling and laser blasts that do actual damage to the walls. It’s hard to imagine another theme park matching the level of creativity here, but that’s why Disney is the most magical place on Earth.

