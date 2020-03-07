The 6 Best Things to Do at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley

For Harry Potter superfans, there are few places on Earth more magical than The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. Built under the supervision of J.K. Rowling herself and Stuart Craig, the production designer on all of the Harry Potter films, the Wizarding World is a fully immersive attraction that allows fans to live out their fantasy of stepping into the iconic story.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando is split up into two areas. There’s Hogsmeade in the Islands of Adventure theme park, which includes Hogwarts Castle and the incredible Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and then in Universal Studios Florida there’s Diagon Alley. Hogsmeade first opened in 2010 and was an immediate success, but the folks at Universal Orlando took what they learned from this first attraction and created something bigger, more exciting, and even more immersive when they debuted Diagon Alley in 2014.

We’ve already run down the can’t-miss aspects of Hogsmeade, and in this article we’re going to be digging into the things you have to do when you visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley. So take note!