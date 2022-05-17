The end of an era — or more accurately, several eras — is upon us. NBC’s This Is Us is coming to a close this month. The time-hopping tearjerker charts one family’s ups, downs, laughs, breakdowns, marriages, divorces, secret siblings, and more over the course of nearly a century. Through flashbacks and flashforwards, we’ve followed the Pearson parents, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and their kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) from childhood all the way through Rebecca’s final years. A family drama that never shied away from a mystery or a narrative rug-pull, This Is Us used the rhymes in this family’s long history to tell stories of trauma, forgiveness, and relationships that stand the test of time.

Before the finale airs, these are the essential episodes to catch up on to experience the show and its constellation of characters at its twisty, touching best.

"This Is Us" Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1)

The pilot managed to pull off two major feats: introducing us to all five of the major characters in three distinct plotlines and also serving up a major time-based twist. Rebecca and Jack are expecting triplets when Rebecca goes into labor on Jack’s birthday. Kevin and Kate are twins reevaluating their lives as they turn 36. And adoptee Randall knocks on the door of William (Ron Cephas Jones), his birth father, to confront and get to know him. But through clever costuming and framing, the show keeps their connection a secret, revealing only in its final moments that these are two generations of the Pearsons in two different decades. It wraps tragedy, charm, and surprise all into its inaugural hour, laying the groundwork for everything to come.

"Pilgrim Rick" (Season 1, Episode 8)

The Pearsons never met a Thanksgiving they couldn’t turn “dramatic as hell,” according to Randall’s wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), starting all the way back when the Big Three were little. A disastrous Thanksgiving road trip ends with the young family stranded in a creepy motel with a pilgrim hat, hot dogs, and Police Academy 3 on VHS, launching a firm set of traditions we’ll see going strong years later. In the present, Randall discovers that his mother knew about William for decades and never told Randall, despite his lifelong desire to know more about his origins. It’s a prime example of how the show braids together timelines to allow each story to reflect and deepen the other, and digs into both what makes this family work and how their secrets can harm them.

"Memphis" (Season 1, Episode 16)

This superlative episode follows Randall and William on a road trip to Memphis, William's hometown. From their first conversation, Randall knew his birth father was dying of stomach cancer, and we fell in love with William alongside Randall, hoping with him for a miracle cure that never arrived. Randall takes William to Memphis as a farewell trip, where they visit William’s old haunts, meet his family, and learn more about his history. After finally sharing these reconnections with Randall, William dies, his face cradled in his son’s calming hands. It’s an elegiac tribute to a complicated and beloved man and the son he too-recently found, and one of the show’s most successful forays into the backstory of a supporting character.

"Number One" (Season 2, Episode 8)

This episode was the first entry in the first “Big Three Trilogy” — seasonal sets of three episodes that focus on each sibling in turn. In addition to introducing this set-up, this episode transformed Kevin from self-absorbed to compellingly complex. Like Season 6’s “Miguel," “Number One” recontextualizes a character we thought we knew. Kevin has always seemed fine; his problems have always seemed petty. But in “Number One,” from the depths of his booze-and-painkiller bender at his high school alumni award ceremony, we see that he’s never really been okay, and no one has been able to see that underneath his handsome smile and confident carriage. It’s a heartbreaker—the image of movie star Kevin wailing “I need somebody to help me” on the lawn of a one-night-stand informs every move we watch him make from there on out.

"Super Bowl Sunday" (Season 2, Episode 14)

This episode resolved the long-simmering mystery of Jack’s death in the most tragic way: He survived the house fire caused by a malfunctioning crock pot, only to die from smoke inhalation while Rebecca bought candy at the hospital's vending machine. It’s one of Mandy Moore’s finest performances (a very high bar indeed), and it tied up all the loose ends — or so we thought. By episode's end, there was a brand new mystery delivered through the show’s first flash-forward. Using a spin on the you-think-it’s-now-but-it’s-not trick from the pilot, the episode reveals that the unnamed social worker is in fact Tess (Iantha Richardson), Randall’s daughter, now all grown up and meeting a graying Randall for their weekly dinner. It was the first glimpse of the future timeline that the show would spend the rest of its run unfolding.

"This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life" (Season 2, Episode 17)

This Is Us often excelled when it tightened its focus to a single thread in its intricate tapestry. This time, it’s Deja (Lyric Ross), Randall and Beth’s foster (and eventually adopted) daughter. Complex, perceptive, loveable Deja was one of the show’s most welcome additions, and this episode explores her life in the social services system and her relationship to her loving but troubled mother Shauna (Joy Brunson) before, during, and after her time in the Pearson home. When her mother leaves Deja in Randall and Beth’s care, we are both happy to have more of her and devastated at Shauna’s heartbreaking decision.

"Songbird Road, Parts 1and 2" (Season 3, Episodes 11/12)

Together these episodes do the borderline impossible task of paying off a double twist, answering a major mystery, and introducing a new character who also complicates the beloved Jack Pearson. Shortly after resolving the mystery of Jack’s death, the show introduced the mystery of his heretofore unknown brother. But the two-part “Songbird Road” earned that gamble, giving us the reclusive Nicky (Griffin Dunne), traumatized from both his time in Vietnam and the irreparable rupture it opened between him and his big brother. Nicky would become an important figure for Kevin on their dual recovery journeys and ultimately a much-loved member of the family, decades too late. “Songbird Road” makes it feel like he’s always been there.

"Our Little Island Girl" (Season 3, Episode 13)

Another character-specific episode, this one focuses on fan-favorite Beth. We learn about her lifelong passion for dance and her own tragic loss of a father, both of which she's kept quiet as the other Pearsons deal with their big dreams and big grief. Her complicated relationship with her mother (Phylicia Rashad) and her dashed dreams led her to Randall, but also to pushing aside her passions for practicality. Beth’s solidity, acerbic wit, and crackling chemistry with Randall endeared her to audiences from the beginning, but getting to learn more about what made her into who she is, and where it might send her in the future, only made us love her more.

"Her" (Season 3, Episode 18)

The Season 3 finale gave us the answer to two mysteries: Would Randall and Beth's marriage survive? The graying couple’s kiss in the far future shows us they would. And why does the family seem so forlorn about gathering in the future to visit Rebecca? When she’s finally revealed, she is elderly, laying in bed with Nicky sitting by her side, seemingly near death. At the show’s exact midpoint, it set up its endgame: Sometime in the future, the Pearsons are gathering to be with Rebecca as she passes away. There were still more mysteries about this time period to solve — Where are Kate and Miguel (Jon Huertas)? Why is Toby (Chris Sullivan) reluctant to come? Who is the mother of Kevin’s kids? — but the end, literally and figuratively, began to come into focus with this episode, propelling the second half of the series.

"The Cabin" (Season 4, Episode 15)

This episode gives us two excellent Big Three-centric storylines: the young Big Three begrudgingly obliging Jack in making a time capsule to open when they’re 18 (which we know Jack won’t live to see) and the grown Big Three meeting after a very difficult week for each of them. Both storylines center on the family’s cabin in the Pennsylvania woods. While the kids build the time capsule, Jack sketches his dream house and records a tape for his kids. When the adult Big Three dig up the capsule, they are confronted with a final message from their dearly departed dad about their mother's enormous capacity for fierce love. The adult Kevin, grappling with Rebecca’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, decides to honor both his parents at once: he builds Jack’s dream house, the very same one we know the family will gather at to visit the dying Rebecca, just up the hill from the original cabin.

"The Adirondacks" (Season 5, Episode 16)

This Is Us loves a twist and a tearful, vulnerable conversation, and this episode has whoppers of both. The day of Kevin’s wedding to Madison (Caitlin Thompson), Kate’s best friend and the mother of Kevin’s twins, we get multiple moments of catharsis. Madison realizes she deserves love and calls of the wedding when she knows she can’t truly get that from Kevin. Randall and Rebecca finally have a conversation seasons in the making with her full-throated apology for keeping “her favorite person” away from William. Rebecca, Kate, and Randall watch out for a suddenly single Kevin and she asks him to build her Jack’s house, which we know he does. And then we get the jaw-dropping twist that the bookend scenes are not, in fact, from Kevin’s wedding, but from five years in the future. Nicky is married, Randall was profiled as a rising star in the New Yorker, and the bride is Kate, marrying her boss Phillip. Five seasons in, the show still had major tricks up its sleeve.

"Katoby" (Season 6, Episode 12)

Season 6 leaned heavily on the breakdown of Kate and Toby’s marriage, and when the episode that focused on its final demise arrived, it used two narratives to chart both their breakdown and Kate’s renewal. The story of Kate and Toby’s ultimately irreconcilable differences moved forward chronologically, while Kate’s new courtship and engagement to Phillip (Chris Geere) moved backwards, until both met up first at the day the divorce papers were signed. It was a sensitive and even-handed denouement for a couple we’d watched from the beginning and a charming introduction to the new love of Kate’s life, while also assuring us that both halves of Katoby would go on to live happier lives apart.

"Miguel" (Season 6, Episode 15)

As we near the finish line, this late episode is an essential entry both for recontextualizing the titular character and for helping us understand how Rebecca comes to be alone in the bed at the center of the flash forward. Miguel, Jack’s best friend and Rebecca’s second husband, has been the definition of a supporting character throughout the series’ run. But with “Miguel,” This Is Us let him stand on his own, filling us in on his childhood in Puerto Rico, his early days in Pennsylvania, and how his career took off while his first marriage fell apart. It also displayed in fine and heartbreaking detail his selfless and unyielding commitment to supporting Rebecca through her illness, a commitment inspired by his mother and arrived at after a long life of feeling unmoored. By the end of the episode and a particularly brutal needle drop, the audience and Kevin have both reevaluated a man we tended to overlook, mourning the loss of his quiet dedication.

