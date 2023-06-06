Like the adventures of Robin Hood, King Arthur, Tarzan, and Zorro, the characters of Alexander Dumas’ classic novel The Three Musketeers have no formal owner, as they rest in the public domain. As a result, Hollywood doesn’t have to spend anything on acquiring the rights, which means that it’s likely that every generation will hear some form of “all for one, one for all!” coming from its respective stars. 2023 will even see a new two-part adaptation from French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon that focuses on the perspectives of Milady and D’Artangan. There have been both great and terrible adaptations of The Three Musketeers, but no film has quite captured the mix of heightened French sexuality and swashbuckling adventure quite like Disney’s 1993 film.

Given how many versions of The Three Musketeers there have been, each new film or series has tried to distinguish itself in some way or another. The narrative of Dumas’ novel is actually fairly straightforward, especially for anyone who has watched any previous adaptation. Some of these distinguishing factors have fared better than others. While the more nuanced version of European politics in the BBC original series The Musketeers helped flesh out the era’s intrigue, the flying airships and CGI set pieces of Paul W.S. Anderson’s 2011 film didn’t do the story any favors. What’s ironic is that Disney’s The Three Musketeers simply plays the story as sincerely as possible, and its success is a direct result of the timelessness of the source material.

'The Three Muskateers' Features a Great Set of Heroes

Each version of The Three Musketeers needs in order to stand out is its cast, as each version either lives or dies based on how the actors emulate the timeless heroes, villains, and everyone in between. When it comes to the titular noble heroes, the 1993 film has an absolute murderer’s row of generational heartthrobs; Kiefer Sutherland is the steely hero Athos, Oliver Platt is the comically supersized “Porthos the Pirate,” Charlie Sheen is the womanizing scoundrel Aramis, and Chris O’Donnell is perfectly cast as the Musketeers’ young protege D'Artagnan, in a role that gave him more to do than he ever got as the Boy Wonder in Joel Schumacher’s DC films Batman Forever and Batman & Robin.

While the entire cast looks a little too young to be playing these characters, this is definitively the PG, “The Three Musketeers-lite” version of the story that doesn’t include all of the details of the original novel (which is listed around 700 pages depending on the edition). Considering that it's a 105-minute movie that has a lot of exposition, action, and supporting characters to get through, the actors are never really called upon to do anything other than have great chemistry, which they do in spades! Director Stephen Herek, whose odd filmography includes everything from The Mighty Ducks to Mr. Holland’s Opus, has enough propulsive action filmmaking skills to give each of the characters a notable enough fighting style or one-liner; the sheer appearance of Platt’s legendarily fearsome “Porthos the Pirate” is enough to get some enemies to simply flee in terror.

'The Three Muskateers' Has the Best Villains & Love Interests

When it comes to casting iconic villains, The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s Dr. Frank N. Furter himself, Tim Curry, is never the wrong choice. Curry absolutely relishes the swashbuckling material. He’s adding a level of playful sexual double entendres that are crude and goofy, yet fit within the intentionally campy tone. They’re also just vague enough that they’ll likely fly over the heads of the younger audiences watching the film with their parents. This is Curry at his apex, and his delightfully absurd take on the wicked religious leader deserves to be held in just as high of regard as his role as Pennywise in the original television adaptation of It.

There’s also some melodramatic fun to be had with Rebecca De Mornay’s performance as Milady, the ruthless assassin who broke Athos’ heart. De Mornah and Sutherland are playing the material as completely sincere, and who doesn’t need a little 1990s-era romantic yearning with some serious overacting? Surprisingly, Dr. Mornay retains her dignity for a version of Milady that is much more dynamic than Milla Jovovich's take in the 2011 film. De Mournay isn’t treated purely as an object of sexual desire, and she’s clearly acting circles around Sutherland in the years before audiences learned to take him seriously on 24.

Michael Wincott’s version of the ruthless Captain Rochefort isn’t anything complex, but his straightforward cruelty gives O’Donnell’s version of D'Artagnan a personal reason to join the Musketeers, as Rochefort killed his father. No, it’s nothing complex, but it does give the surprisingly well-choreographed final set piece some added fanfare. There’s a reason that O’Donnell almost became the face of a new era of the DC universe, as his comical adolescent charm served as a great way to bridge the gaps between teenage viewers and more serious genre movie fans. That being said, in retrospect, it’s almost hilarious to see O’Donnell’s D'Artagnan in any of the romantic scenes with Julie Delpy’s Constance. This was only two years before her breakout role in Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise, the first installment in one of the greatest film trilogies of all time. Hey, everyone needs to start somewhere!

'The Three Muskateers' Is a Film of Its Era

1993’s The Three Musketeers had a briefly running Marvel Comics adaptation. It had a Bryan Adams love ballad in its soundtrack. It had nearly every hallmark of the era that made it charming, although critics weren’t as favorable to the more lighthearted approach to the material.

If there’s anything that The Three Musketeers lacks it’s cynicism. Considering that Herek’s track record also includes Critters, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Holy Man, and Rock Star, there’s a case to be made that he’s a far more consistent director of studio blockbusters than he's ever been given credit for. Until Disney+ greenlights the Muppet-centric The Three Muppeteers film, the '90s adaptation might remain the definitive version of Dumas’ beloved novel.