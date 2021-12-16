Spider-Man: No Way Home’s marketing is dedicated to making it feel like a once-in-a-lifetime event. The truth is, though, that the history of cinema is chock full of blockbuster movies that served as the third entries in their respective franchises. Hollywood loves the concise nature of trilogies (including how they can mirror the universally known three-act story structure) and, as a result, we’ve gotten a lot of films like No Way Home that serve as trilogy cappers. However, over the years, third entries have scored a reputation for being regularly plagued with problems and, as seen by meta-jokes in projects like X-Men: Apocalypse, are often perceived as being the weakest parts of their respective franchises.

Thankfully, there have also been stronger examples of third movies, especially in recent years, a trend potentially fueled by a modern consciousness over the reputation third movies have garnered. Through these highs and lows, it’s become apparent that there’s a right and a wrong way to do a blockbuster movie threequel.

When it comes to the latter approach, part of the issue tends to be when these films try way too hard to serve as the definitive end of a broader story started by their predecessors. Instead of focusing on how to do a good story in the moment, they just get wrapped up in lore and pay-offs that nobody was looking for. I’m attempting to provide a compressive conclusion, these blockbuster threequels just reinforce the negative perception such movies have cultivated.

Examples of this trend include Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, which does contain extremely promising sequences and great over-the-too flourishes. Unfortunately, in trying to tie the Peter Parker saga up in a bow (primarily in resolving the Parker/Harry Osborn feud), there ends up being just too much in the plot. It all devolved into noise, with genuinely interesting plot threads like Sandman’s sorrow over his sickly daughter getting lost in the shuffle. Spider-Man 2 felt like an extension of what came before it, whereas Spider-Man 3 was just scale for the sake of scale.

Spider-Man 3 also exemplifies another recurring problem with blockbuster threequels; bloat. Titles like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End want to give audiences a lot of bang for their buck, but it just ends up becoming the cinematic equivalent of overstuffing yourself at the desert portion of a buffet. Plus, films like At World’s End seem to keep throwing in plotlines simply for the sake of having as many narrative threads as possible. A more concise storytelling approach wouldn’t make for as long of runtime, but it would make these sorts of threequels significantly more enjoyable to watch.

Some of these problems even date back to the blockbuster threequel that started this perception of these films (and even inspired that meta Apocalypse line), Return of the Jedi. Excess drags down several scenes in this feature, but it becomes especially apparent in a climax that keeps cutting across four separate locations. With this expansive scope, seriously distracting shifts in tone keep undercutting the escapism. When you go from dramatic father/son confrontations to Chewbacca doing a Tarzan yell, the result can’t help but come off as just too much.

Often, these films also try to provide parallels to the original film, including in bringing back classic villains or providing storytelling parallels to the first title, that just make these threequels feel like rehashes of what we’ve all seen before. Observe how Die Hard with a Vengeance opted to introduce a heretofore unknown brother of Hans Gruber to exact an evil plot on John McClane rather than conjure up a brand-new foe. Also, think of the abrupt return of all the League of Shadows mythology from Batman Begins in The Dark Knight Rises and how that felt detached from the larger story that threequel was trying to tell. These instances are, conceptually, providing some symmetry in the storytelling trajectory of a trilogy, but that doesn’t make for a quality threequel.

On the other hand, much better versions of blockbuster threequels tend to emerge once these films opt to just go do something radically different from their predecessors. These are the movies that dare to define their existence with the thought that, if the audience has followed the franchise this far, they’ll keep going and have faith in the series subverting the familiar norms.

Something like Iron Man 3, for example, brought on new writer/director Shane Black and injected all kinds of new traits for Tony Stark to grapple with. Most notably, the blockbuster dared to take away Stark’s superhero iron suit for most of the runtime, instead shifting focus to how this character can use his wits to save the day even when he can’t just launch a rocket at will. The scrappy nature of Stark here was a departure from the last two Iron Man movies, ditto the political thriller undertones of the proceedings, but this route ensured that this was one blockbuster threequel that had its aura rather than regurgitating the past.

Similarly, fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel Thor: Ragnarok went even further in this regard under the stewardship of director Taika Waititi. Abandoning the Earthbound setting of the last two Thor titles, Ragnarok went full-on cosmic and embraced a wide swathe of bright colors to properly channel the artwork of Jack Kirby. The result was something that looked totally unlike the preceding Thor entries and justified the existence of Ragnarok. Rather than rehashing the past, this particular blockbuster threequel embraced a whole new level of weirdness and levity that had eluded earlier films.

Image via Marvel Studios

The same year Ragnarok hit theaters, War for the Planet of the Apes also provided a great template for how to do blockbuster threequels well in its conclusion to the origin story of Caesar the ape (Andy Serkis). Like most great third entries, War found its success from delving into new territory, which here meant, among other unique qualities, embracing distinctive environments the series hadn’t utilized before. Caesar and company strode across beaches at twilight for one important sequence while much of the story took place against snow-covered landscapes in the winter. These vistas didn’t just differentiate War from the previous Apes movies, they also imbued a unique melancholy ambiance into the production that matched the tone of the story.

These are just a handful of examples of how blockbuster threequels don’t have to be the nadir of a franchise. On the contrary, they can provide just as stimulating entertainment as any other entry in a series of big-budget projects. That comes about when these projects embrace bold new creative directions, blockbuster threequels can soar. After all, by their very nature of being threequels, these films will star characters that audiences are enormously familiar with. If they’re so familiar, why not use that as an opportunity to try something new and exciting?

There may never be a time where threequels like Spider-Man: No Way Home can abandon their negative reputation. However, projects like Iron Man 3, Thor: Ragnarok, and War for the Planet of the Apes show that this strain of blockbusters can indeed work like gangbusters.

