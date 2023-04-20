The thriller genre is a popular part of cinema. Although usually paired with other genres like mystery and crime, the thriller is surprisingly flexible, making an ideal, if unexpected, companion to genres like romance, drama, and even comedy; in fact, comedic thrillers are more common than most people imagine.

The 21st century has produced many incredible comedic thrillers that make excellent entries into its ever-expanding genre. From subversive and outlandish to subdued but no less hilarious, these movies prove that there's more to the thriller than just gruesome killings and unexpected twists; there can also be humor, and plenty of belly laughs.

10 'Spree' (2020)

Stranger Things' Joe Kerry stars in the 2020 comedic thriller Spree. The film follows a fame-obsessed rideshare driver who records himself murdering his passengers in a vain attempt to become viral. David Arquette, Kyle Mooney, and Misha Barton also star.

Over the top and blending gore with satire, Spree is a superficial but ultimately successful takedown of social media. The film's main asset is Kerry, delivering a deliriously gonzo performance that makes up for the screenplay's shortcomings, resulting in a biting, if not necessarily clever, modern satire.

9 'Cocaine Bear' (2023)

Elizabeth Banks' directorial career scored another win with her 2023 outlandish thriller Cocaine Bear. Loosely based on a true story, the film follows a bear on a rampage after accidentally ingesting a bag of cocaine. Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, and the late Ray Liotta star.

A B-movie with surprisingly high production values, Cocaine Bear shines because of Banks' assured direction and a stellar cast of reliable talent. However, the titular apex predator is the film's true star, brought to life with chilling accuracy and becoming the main source of chills, thrills, and laughs in this uneven but ultimately satisfying exercise in excess.

8 'I Care a Lot' (2020)

Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike won a Golden Globe for her wicked performance in the 2020 black comedy thriller I Care a Lot. The plot centers on Marla Grayson, a ruthless court-appointed guardian who seizes her charges' assets after dumping them in assisted living facilities. Things take a dangerous turn when her most recent mark turns out to be the mother of a dangerous mafia boss.

Uncompromisingly dark and scathing, I Care a Lot relies entirely on Pike to stay afloat. The actress fares admirably, delivering a deliciously icy turn that recalls her career-best work in Gone Girl. With a brilliant supporting cast and a screenplay that shines a light on the broken and seemingly unfixable system, I Care a Lot is a venomous comedic thriller for audiences to sink their teeth into.

7 'Black Bear' (2020)

Aubrey Plaza is a master of black comedy, and her stellar work in the 2020 black comedy thriller Black Bear proves it. Plaza plays a creatively struggling filmmaker visiting a couple at a remote cabin, where she slowly unravels and succumbs to her inner demons.

Odd and deliberately twisting, Black Bear excels as a showcase for Plaza's considerable talents. Supported by the ever-reliable Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon, Plaza arguably delivers her best performance, a provocative and evocative turn that perfectly complements the wry, insightful screenplay. Black Bear offers no clear answers, but it triumphs as a complicated look into the creative process and the intricacies of art creation.

6 'The Menu' (2022)

Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult star in Mark Mylod's biting thriller comedy The Menu. The film centers on a group of egregiously wealthy guests at an exclusive restaurant on a secluded island who discover their dinner will be far more dangerous than they imagined.

A classic eat-the-rich movie elevated by a trio of brilliant performances, The Menu offers scorching satire about wealth, class, and status. Boasting a near-perfect supporting cast, including a scene-stealing Hong Chau, and a surprisingly quotable screenplay, The Menu is a delicious black comedy with more than enough thrills, twists, and turns to keep audiences guessing.

5 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore' (2017)

The underrated Melanie Lynskey is finally getting her dues, thanks to Yellowjackets, but she has been delivering outstanding work since the mid-90s. The black comedy thriller I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore is the perfect proof of her abilities, with the actress shining in a story about a woman who joins forces with her annoying neighbor to get revenge on the men who robbed her.

I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore is clever but acidic, a black comedy with plenty to say about social dynamics in what it sees as a broken country. Lynskey and the equally brilliant Elijah Wood are a fiery combo, enhancing an already sharp screenplay to produce a cynical and poignant thriller that rewards its audience's commitment.

4 'A Simple Favor' (2018)

Paul Feig joins forces with the wicked pairing of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively for the campy and gleefully twisted A Simple Favor. The story follows the rapid friendship between overachieving single mom Stephanie and elegant and elusive working mom Emily and the former's efforts to locate the latter after she goes missing.

Sexy, stylish, confident, and devilish, A Simple Favor is a rousing riot. Kendrick is at her best as the intense and committed Stephanie, but the movie belongs to Lively, who delivers one of her best performances as the suave and mercurial Emily. Blending mommy drama with a thrilling mystery, A Simple Favor is a fun and dry movie, a clever ride that proves how well comedy and mystery go together.

3 'American Psycho' (2000)

Christian Bale rose to stardom with his gung-ho performance as the psychopathic killer Patrick Bateman in Mary Harron's pitch-black satire American Psycho. Adapted from Bret Easton Ellis' eponymous novel, the film chronicles Bateman's life as a wealthy yuppie by day and deranged serial killer by night.

Rising on the back of Bale's bravura performance, American Psycho is a balls-to-the-wall story about excess, madness, and the morally bankrupt yuppie lifestyle of the late 1980s. A shocking and often absurd exercise in escalation, American Psycho mixes uncomfortable laughs with gallons of blood, a killer soundtrack, a few business cards, and multiple sharp objects.

2 'Thoroughbreds' (2017)

A thriller and horror queen in the making, Anya Taylor-Joy joined forces with the equally brilliant Olivia Cooke for Thoroughbreds, a black comedy thriller wrapped in barbwire. The actresses play Lily and Amanda, two high school friends who plot to kill Lily's mother by hiring a drug dealer, played by the late Anton Yelchin.

Part Heavenly Creatures and part American Psycho, Thoroughbreds is a smart and unsettling teen movie that rises above its genre's conventions. Strengthened by a pair of phenomenal and assured lead performances, Thoroughbreds delivers a hard-hitting and methodical thriller that never settles for an easy way out, delivering on its ballsy premise with wicked gumption.

1 'Parasite' (2019)

Bong Joon-ho's satirical black comedy thriller Parasite was the first foreign-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. The story centers on a poor family who poses as unrelated, highly-qualified individuals to insert themselves into a wealthy family's house and life.

Timely and topical, Parasite is a modern masterpiece and the rare movie that perfectly captures the zeitgeist. Gripping and thrilling, Parasite is smart, twisting, elegant, shocking, funny, and commanding, a near-perfect movie that juggles themes, genres, and ideas to craft a scathing takedown of capitalism and an incendiary portrayal of class struggle and wealth.

