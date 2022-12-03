As a society, humans have always found new and exciting ways to get themselves killed. While we could easily spend our days relaxing around the house and reading articles on our favorite movie news websites, specific individuals feel that they need to put themselves in harm's way to feel truly alive. These brave activities range from bungee jumping, skydiving, extreme sports, and mountain climbing.

RELATED: 10 Best Thriller Movies of All Time, According to IMDb

From the very first time a person laid their eyes on a rocky surface that stretches into the heavens and said 'I can climb that', mountain climbing has become a hobby. Whether it's scaling a harsh surface on a craggy cliff side or trekking a mountain covered in snow, humans have done it, and some have even survived. Of course, the movie industry had to get in on the adventurous ordeal, and plenty of fictional films and documentaries about the deadly pastime have been created.

'Free Solo' (2018)

Image via National Geographic

A documentary about Alex Honnold's attempt to be the first person to solo climb a famous 900-meter rock face in Yosemite National Park, Free Solo is an extraordinary showcase of the human spirit. As well as showing the legendary climb, the movie also focuses on Alex and his friends and family in the months leading up to the event.

There are plenty of documentaries about extraordinary sporting achievements, but Free Solo is one of the best. While most viewers will find it difficult to connect with Honnold's desire to accomplish a task that most would consider suicide, his passion for achieving this one goal is something that everyone can relate to.

Free Solo is available to stream on Disney+.

'Everest' (2015)

Based on the real-life 1996 Mount Everest disaster that claimed the lives of eight climbers, Everest is a Hollywood adaptation of the events. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jason Clarke as the two leaders of the expedition, the movie follows both men and their companions as they attempt to scale the frozen mountain.

There has been some debate about if Everest is faithful to the true story, and if it embellishes certain events to serve the film's narrative. Removing the film's basis in reality out of the equation, Everest is still an enjoyable movie about humans being at the mercy of Mother Nature. Prepare some warm snacks and a sweater.

'Fall' (2022)

Image via Lionsgate

Okay, so the mountain is only at the beginning of the movie, but Fall is still the most high profile climbing movie in years. Struggling with the death of her fiancée, former climber Becky is invited by her thrill-seeking best friend Hunter to climb a 2000-foot abandoned radio tower in the middle of nowhere.

As they reach the top, the two women realize they are trapped and desperately scramble for a way to survive. Fall is a competent and tense thriller where escape seems impossible with every passing second. The movie is anchored by the performances of Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner and both actors imbue enough life into their characters to keep the audience invested.

'K2' (1991)

Loosely based on the first two American climbers to summit the legendary mountain, K2 stars Michael Biehn and Matt Craven as best friends and avid mountain climbers. Learning of an expedition to scale K2, the two men manage to talk themselves onto the team, but soon discover their partners are less than capable.

While the movie does not bother to ask any philosophical questions about why people would willingly put themselves in extreme danger, K2 is still an enjoyable adventure movie. Both Biehn and Craven make for likable leads as they struggle to survive the frigid conditions, with each new step bringing them closer to death.

'High Lane' (2009)

Someone once had the genius thought "what if Wrong Turn had mountain climbing in it?" and thus High Lane was born. When a group of youths decides to spice up their vacation by scaling a mountain trail, they soon find themselves hunted by a deranged psychopath who calls the area home.

Hailing from France, High Lane avoids the extreme violence common in the New French Extremity Movement to instead resemble an old-school slasher movie. Along with Wrong Turn, it calls to mind The Hills Have Eyes as the teens are each picked off one by one in their unfamiliar and unforgiving environment, where falling off a cliff suddenly does not seem so bad.

'The Ledge' (2022)

When best friends Kelly and Sophie decide to go rock climbing, their adventure holiday is interrupted by the arrival of four strange men. After the newcomers murder Sophie, and Kelly captures it on camera, the killers pursue her up the cliff, resulting in Kelly being forced to climb for her life as the killers try to silence her.

While the plot is nothing new for the thriller genre, The Ledge manages to feel unique by adding the extra tension of the climbing aspect. It calls to mind single-location thrillers like Phone Booth and Buried as both the threat of Kelly's pursuers and the harsh surface of the earth below beckon to end her life.

The Ledge is available to stream on Hulu.

'Vertical Limit' (2000)

One of the most popular climbing movies, Vertical Limit was the most notable film in the genre for years. When a team of climbers becomes trapped on K2, a small rescue crew is sent up to save them. Among the rescuers is Peter (Chris O'Donnell), whose sister Annie (Robin Tunney) is one of the trapped climbers.

Also starring Bill Paxton and Scott Glenn, Vertical Limit is more interested in adrenaline-fueled thrills than it is in realism. As the six-person crew makes their way up the mountain they face a multitude of deadly situations, creating a tense, but entertaining atmosphere as the climbers are killed off one by one.

Vertical Limit is available to stream on Starz.

'A Lonely Place to Die' (2011)

While a group of mountaineers is climbing in the Scottish Highlands, they discover a large box hidden in the ground. Shocked to discover the container holds a young girl, the friends are pursued by deadly mercenaries as they attempt to get the child to safety, all while trying to figure out her identity.

A Lonely Place to Die is a great thriller full of plenty of twists and turns as the movie's core mystery is gradually revealed. As the mountaineers try to survive, the film also shifts perspective to a small crew of mercenaries, exploring different sides of the conflict which helps to flesh out both the world and the story of this underrated thriller.

A Lonely Place to Die is available to stream on Shudder.

'Cliffhanger' (1993)

Image via TriStar

Having already fought the Vietnam army and Mr. T, Sylvester Stallone decided his next opponent was going to be a mountain. Cliffhanger stars Sly as Gabe Walker, a ranger haunted by a failed rescue attempt. When a gang of criminals takes hostages on his mountain, he is finally offered a chance at redemption.

While the movie draws comparisons to the rest of Stallone's "action hero saves the day" filmography, its mountain setting adds extra tension to proceedings while offering some beautiful cinematography. Cliffhanger is the kind of cliché action movie that Sly fans expect from him, but it remains one of his best standalone movies.

Cliffhanger is available to stream on Hulu and Tubi.

'North Face' (2008)

Based on the 1936 attempt to scale the Eiger, North Face follows two German climbers as they take part in a competition to reach the top of one of the world's deadliest summits. Joining the Germans is an Austrian team, and as the rivals race to be the first ones there, the deadly conditions may force them to work together to survive.

North Face is a reminder that even though we are almost a century removed from these true events, people are still using mountain climbing as a way to push themselves beyond human limits. Whichever way you feel about it, the movie is a representation of how far one will go to prove themselves, even if costs them their life.

North Face is available to stream on Tubi.

KEEP READING: Movies Like 'Fall' That Aren't for Acrophobes, From 'Free Solo' to 'Cliffhanger'