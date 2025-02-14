What's a masterpiece? By definition, it's a "work of outstanding artistry, skill, or workmanship," and it's, most of the time, something universally acclaimed. So, when we look at thrillers that could be considered masterpieces, it's about finding some of the greatest of all time, across all decades and various thriller sub-genres. Finding a balance between universal acclaim and personal taste can be tough, but these movies combine suspense, tension, and brilliant storytelling to depict a timeless story.

To mix things up, the ten thrillers that we can confidently call masterpieces are a combination of psychological stories and twists on the classic noir genre; they're a balance of crime, action, espionage, thrills, kills, and heists - the essentials for any thriller-loving fan. If watched in the same order as the list, after each of these movies, fans will learn how to rob a safe, hide cash from ruthless killers, and what's in the box.

10 'Rififi' (1955)

Directed by Jules Dassin

Image via Pathé

The word Rififi sounds ridiculous, but the movie that carries the name is anything but. Many thriller fans know this name very well; the Jules Dassin heist thriller has unparalleled tension across the movie's nearly two-hour runtime. Rififi is the blueprint for all heist thrillers, almost literally, as it features a highly detailed 30-minute jewelry store robbery with all steps portrayed in real time. The sequence also has no dialogue and no music, giving the movie the ultimate heist thriller vibe. It's uncertain what exactly Dassin wanted to achieve by including this sequence in the way he did - but it's awesome.

Rififi follows four men, with Tony "le Stéphanois" (Jean Servais) as the lead who's recently got out of prison and finds himself to be aging too quickly. His friends, Jo "le Suédois" (Carl Möhner), César "le Milanais" (Dassin), and Mario Ferrati (Robert Manuel) accompany Tony in the jewelry store heist, with each having a specific expertise that helps the crime go smoothly. Dassin was a blacklisted director, and it seems he put some of his personal sentiments into the movie while filming. This is a pretty iconic thriller that's more or less considered perfect from start to finish through universal acclaim.