Recently released thrillers like Nope and Bullet Train have undoubtedly renewed interest in the established genre. Whether it’s mixed with action, crime, or even sci-fi, thrillers are meant to get viewers on the edge of their seats, waiting (or dreading) to see what happens next.

IMDb – a platform for film buffs – has made it easy for fans of the genre who are looking for must-see thrillers. The highest-rated ones on the site are almost always award-winning classics that represent the best that the genre has to offer. These include genre-defining classics like Psycho, international hits like Parasite, and even gritty superhero movies like The Dark Knight.

'Psycho' (1960) – 8.5

Often considered among director Alfred Hitchcock’s best films, Psycho revolves around an unfortunate encounter between a runaway embezzler, Marion Crane, and a strange motel proprietor, Norman Bates. Things at the motel seem odd, and Marion soon finds out in the worst way that things are about to get much worse.

The black-and-white movie is a genre-defining thriller that tackled taboos and produced iconic moments like the shower scene. It’s unsurprisingly still among the highest-rated films on IMDb despite premiering over sixty years ago, as it’s both an important and rewatchable masterpiece.

'Léon: The Professional' (1994) – 8.5

Director Luc Besson’s Léon: The Professional is centered on the unique relationship that develops between twelve-year-old Mathilda Lando, who loses her parents in a questionable DEA raid, and the titular hitman, who takes her under his wing. Léon teaches Mathilda how to use weapons, which soon reignites her desire for revenge.

The action-thriller film heavily relies on the unusual bond between the hesitant Léon and the immature Mathilda. It becomes impossible not to root for them during the intense action sequences when fans learn more about the similarities in their tragic pasts.

'The Usual Suspects' (1995) – 8.5

The Usual Suspects is a legendary drama with an unreliable narrator, Verbal Kint. The authorities struggle to determine the truth about the mysterious Keyser Soze, who has been linked to a recent explosion in San Pedro harbor. According to Verbal, Keyser is behind the ambitious heist and roped him and four others into the disastrous crime.

Directed by Bryan Singer, the classic film is best seen knowing little to nothing about its well-written plot and major twist. The thrilling flashbacks and the way investigators put the puzzle together will have audiences glued to their screens until its iconic ending.

'The Departed' (2006) – 8.5

A daring infiltration of South Boston’s Irish Mafia by sending an undercover officer is at the center of director Martin Scorsese’s The Departed. Unfortunately, the criminals have the same idea and send an undercover agent of their own. When both sides realize what’s happening, a race to uncover the representatives’ identities begins.

With its fast-paced sequences and frantic camerawork, the critically-acclaimed film is a masterclass in what an excellent thriller should be. Viewers are taken along for a nerve-wracking ride full of perfectly framed shots and flawless action scenes.

'The Prestige' (2006) – 8.5

Based on the eponymous 1995 novel by Christopher Priest, The Prestige follows the rivalry between two stage magicians, Robert Angier and Alfred Borden. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie is set at the end of the 19th century, when the two protagonists find themselves competing in increasingly risky ways.

The underrated psychological thriller delves into the deadly contest the two magicians engage in as they strive for bigger, bolder, and wilder acts. With no other priority than to come out on top, viewers will be both eager and afraid to see where their obsession takes them.

'Parasite' (2019) – 8.5

Director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite quickly became an international hit when it first came out. It has a deceptively simple premise, as it revolves around a low-income family’s attempts at infiltrating a wealthy couple’s home by posing as skilled workers. It soon turns into a gripping genre-buster that both sends a strong message and entertains audiences.

The thriller is known for its jaw-dropping midpoint twist, which changes the tone and significant events in the movie. It has won numerous accolades for its wholly original story, amazing performances, and thought-provoking message about inequality and class structure.

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991) – 8.6

The Silence of the Lambs is a genre-defining film that needs no introduction. The psychological horror film follows the young FBI trainee, Clarice Starling, who consults an imprisoned Dr. Hannibal Lecter, who she believes can provide insight into catching the serial killer Buffalo Bill.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, the classic film is synonymous with its creepy yet highly intelligent villain, as Dr. Lecter is a cannibal and a psychiatrist. The conversations between him and Clarice are spine-chilling, which influence the kind of hair-raising twists and turns towards the end of the movie. It has held up well and is still worth watching today.

'Se7en' (1995) – 8.6

Director David Fincher’s Se7en is a dark mystery thriller centered on a case assigned to the disillusioned Detective William Somerset and inexperienced Detective David Mills. The new partners are tasked with hunting down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins to dictate and inspire his brutal killings.

What sets the crime thriller apart from others like it is the brilliant writing that leads up to a jarring reveal. Plus, audiences can feel the urgency and tension that builds up to its unforgettable conclusion, which is still quoted and featured in memes today.

'Inception' (2010) – 8.8

Inception is a mind-bending sci-fi film focusing on a group of “extractors” led by Dom Cobb, a professional thief who can infiltrate the subconscious to steal information. They’re sent on an unprecedented mission to implant an idea in a target’s subconscious, but Cobb’s messy past and an expensive defense system soon complicate their journey.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the renowned film uses stunning visuals to deliver its wonderfully-complex story. It’s a thriller unlike any other, as the stakes continue to get higher the deeper the extractors get into the subconscious.

'The Dark Knight' (2008) – 9.0

Often considered the best one in Nolan’s eponymous trilogy, The Dark Knight gave fans the gritty superhero movie they’ve been wanting. Batman works with Lt. Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent to fight his war on crime in Gotham City, but their efforts are soon undermined by an enigmatic criminal known as the Joker.

From its riveting storylines to its shocking twists, there’s more than one reason fans love this movie. That said, it’s well-known for its hair-raising depiction of the villainous Joker, who has iconic quotes (like “why so serious”) and moments (like ‘the pencil scene’) that make him a convincing antagonist in the thrilling film.

NEXT: 10 Best Thriller Series of All Time, According To IMDB