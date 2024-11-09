Whether it be the most recent Martin Scorsese film or the latest hit from the MCU, audiences everywhere feel as if movies are getting longer and longer. Movies around and exceeding the 2 and a half hour mark have become the norm, even in escapist superhero films. More and more and more, sitting down to watch a film can feel like a commitment that has to be scheduled no different from a doctor's appointment. This problem can feel even worse in the thriller genre.

Thrillers thrive on pacing and expanded runtimes are seen by many as a reason to fill their complicated webs of intrigue with even more complexity and stickiness. But, not every lengthy film is worth its runtime, and often the best thrillers feature rapid fire, tight pacing over ample room to breathe. Concise thrillers allow for unique concepts to shine without overstaying their welcome, allowing for more stylish thrills, and for breakneck rapid fire pacing. Some of the best movies of all time are just 90 minutes but these are ones that get the viewer's heart racing.

10 'Phone Booth' (2002)

Directed by Joel Schumacher - 81 Minutes

Phone Booth originally began life as an Alfred Hitchcock premise, and the influence of the Master of Suspense shows through the film's inventive premise, constrained setting, and tension-filled atmosphere. Penguin star Colin Farrell is featured in this low budget thriller as a slick New York ad executive who becomes trapped in a phone booth under the sights of a killer wielding a sniper rifle (Kiefer Sutherland). Forest Whitaker, Katie Homes, and others are present as well, but much of the film's onus is on Farrell, as he orchestrates a near soliloquy of a performance from inside his glass prison.

The shortened runtime of just over 80 minutes allows Phone Booth to squeeze all the juice out of it's claustrophobic premise without ever overstaying it's welcome. It is helped in this act by its experienced director, Joel Schumacher. After originating for Hitchcock, the script for phone booth was passed down for 30 years through the hands of people like Steven Spielberg and even Michael Bay, who wanted to do a version without the phone booth. Schumacher brings his skills of empathy and characterization to Phone Booth and ensures that while the film may be small, its impact is able to cut rather deep.

9 'Chronicle' (2012)

Directed by Josh Trank - 84 Minutes

Image via 20th Century Fox

Chronicle is an inventive thriller, featuring fantasy elements such as supernatural powers, and the creative found footage format that was everywhere in the early 2010's. The unexpected hit focuses on three friends (Dane DeHaan, Alex Russel, and Michael B. Jordan) whom stumble upon a meteorite and begin developing telekinetic abilities. Reflecting its more gritty cinematography, Chronicle showcases how such power can unravel into corruption, selfishness, and downright sociopathy.

Dane Dehaan's outcast turned supposed-alpha in Matt is one of a superhero movie's more underrated villains, and would foreshadow trends in the genre to come (such as The Batman's take on Paul Dano's Riddler). The archetype of heroes and villains has always been more of a cape in which to dress other genres and, in his directorial debut, Josh Trank showcases that the thriller genre can step into that costume just as well as comedy or action.

8 'Batman: Mask of The Phantasm' (1993)

Directed by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm - 76 Minutes

Image via Warner Bros.

Animation's need for tight control, and pinpoint pacing, lends itself expertly to both short run times and the thriller genre. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, takes these benefits and mixes them with a noir staple in The Dark Knight himself, for what many consider to be his best film ever. Featuring the iconic animation and team behind Batman: The Animated Series, this theatrical animated feature provides a darker and more personal story than any seen on television.

Coming in at just 76 minutes, Mask of The Phantasm features Kevin Conroy's Batman investigating a string of mob killings by a new and genuinely haunting villain, and the return of Mark Hamill's Joker, here more violent and deranged than ever. It's the personal drama that drives the film, however, as the story cuts back and forth between the present day and shortly before Bruce Wayne fully commits himself to his double life. Mask of the Phantasm showcases a Batman who is vulnerable, weak, and experiencing more doubt in his vigilante crusade than audiences have seen in nearly any live action outing. The juxtaposition between what the character is in the present and could have been in the past is thought-provoking, and helps make this one of the most rewatchable Batman movies animated or not.

7 'Rope' (1948)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock - 80 Minutes

Image via Warner Brothers

Rope is one of Alfred Hitchcock's most well regarded and inventive films. Known for its stellar single take illusion and its twisting and turning story, the film has become one of the most enduring in the famed director's gallery of thriller classics, even if the director himself was not too fond of it upon release. The film's creative direction and cinematography are aided by its brisk run time of only 80 minutes long, which allows Rope to let the audience simmer with its haunting premise and characters without ever becoming bored or tired of its deep but limited bag of tricks.

The premise in question focuses on the horrifyingly based on a true story, which revolves around two preppy students (John Dall, Farley Granger) who murder a classmate simply because they can. They invite several guests, including their old professor (James Stewart), to a party in which the body is hidden within the very room. This tight focus on both the environment and characters makes Rope an excellent bottle movie, as it serves to concisely explore ideas of superiority, narcissism, and class. The difference in knowledge between the audience and characters gives every minute of runtime a haunting sense of dramatic irony as Hitchcock dangles the other shoe in front of the viewer, teasing its next drop.

Rope Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 25, 1948 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , John Dall , Farley Granger , Dick Hogan , Edith Evanson , Cedric Hardwicke Runtime 80 Minutes

6 'Following' (2001)

Directed by Christopher Nolan - 69 Minutes

Image via Momentum Pictures

The directorial debut of Christopher Nolan, Following, instantly put the director on the map, and laid the foundation for the director's style. Featuring the director's gorgeous cinematography, methodical pacing, and the non-linear storytelling that would make the director famous, this 69 minute thriller is a thoughtful and riveting watch for any viewer with an hour to spare. Especially as the acclaimed director's works like Oppenhimer continue to trend towards the longer side, it is more than worth it for viewers to witness where the esteemed Nolan began.

Following features themes of voyeurism, identity, and control which would come to be staples in Christopher Nolan's later works. These ideas are explored through the lense of a young writer (Jeremy Theobald) who spends his time watching strangers. The tables are turned, however, when he realizes he himself is being followed. Following weaves its way through three distinct timelines to create a unique tasting thriller which leaves the audience wanting more, rather than feeling full. Made on a shoestring budget of only $6,000, Following showcased Nolan's early promise and is a worthwhile watch for fans of thrillers or those of the director's illustrious career.

Following Release Date April 2, 1999 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Jeremy Theobald , Alex Haw , Lucy Russell , John Nolan , Dick Bradsell , Gillian El-Kadi Runtime 69 minutes

5 Ghost in The Shell (1995)

Directed by Mamoru Oshii - 82 Minutes

Image via Metrodome Distribution/Manga Entertainment

The cyberpunk thriller Ghost in The Shell imagines a world where cyborgs walk the streets disguised as regular humans, and focuses on a similarly cybernetic security officer tasked with protecting the public at large. It is a premise which is growing increasingly relevant in our modern world of AI, corporate monopoly, and tech integration. This immensely influential film is one of the best tech noir films ever made and features enough compelling action, interesting themes, and jaw-dropping animation for any viewer.

Despite a live action remake which could have damaged the original classic's legacy, Ghost in the Shell remains one of the sci-fi genres most influential and imitated works. Films such as The Matrix, and even James Cameron's Avatar. The film's compelling world is used to amplify its themes of humanity, emotion, consciousness, and choice, all of which are explored in thorough detail throughout the film's compacted runtime. As one of the darkest anime films ever, Ghost in The Shell is filled with ideas and concepts which will linger in a viewers' mind long after its short experience is over.

Ghost in the Shell Release Date December 8, 1995 Director Mamoru Oshii Cast Atsuko Tanaka , Akio Otsuka , Iemasa Kayumi Runtime 82

4 Run Lola Run (1998)

Directed by Tom Tykwer - 80 Minutes

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

One of the most successful foreign films of all time, Run Lola Run, tells the story of German athlete (Franka Potente) who must sprint across the city in real time to gather enough money to save her erstwhile boyfriend. This setup fills the film with an inherent need for pace and energy, and it is a task that the film easily lives up to. Run Lola Run a unique and frantic film which instills the audience with a sense of urgency that must be seen to be believed.

Director Tom Tykwer, shines in the film's effective combination of cinematography, editing and performance. Run Lola Run comes off as Ridley Scott-esque in both its direction and design, using parallel timelines, and alternate character interpretations to showcase different path Lola's story may take. These unique elements made the film one of the highest grossing non-English language films of all time, and have earned it a stellar 93% on rotten tomatoes. If a viewer is looking for a film with breakneck pacing and a unique structure, or even just a film about running, Lola's story is a hard one to pass up.

Run Lola Run Release Date August 20, 1998 Director Tom Tykwer Cast Franka Potente , Moritz Bleibtreu , Herbert Knaup , Nina Petri , Joachim Król , Armin Rohde , Heino Ferch , Sebastian Schipper Runtime 80 minutes

3 'Rashomon' (1950)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa - 88 Minutes

Image via Daiei Film

The definitive film about perspective, unreliable narrators, and truth in cinema, Akira Kurosawa's Rashomon is one of the most influential films of any genre, of all time. Even today, its influences are felt throughout the likes of Star Wars' The Acolyte or the biggest film of the year, Deadpool and Wolverine. And at just under 90 minutes in length, Rashomon is an accessible must-watch for nearly any viewer, regardless of time or tastes.

What has made this classic so influential is its structure. Rashomon breaks down the same event, a horrific crime, from multiple different perspectives, each with their own biases, baggage, and emotional starting point. The film presents most of these viewpoints as equal, and gives equal weight to how they are presented, asking the audience to decide for themselves who would be believed and why. This amazing experimental structure creates one of the best arthouse mysteries of all time and has spawned a half century's worth of debate, deconstruction, and analysis into its themes. It is a thriller that can never be unseen, and will prompt the viewer to notice its echoes in some of the greatest films of the last fifty years.

Rashomon Release Date August 25, 1950 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Machiko Kyo , Masayuki Mori , Takashi Shimiura , Minoru Chiaki , Kichijiro Ueda , Noriko Honma , Daisuke Katô Runtime 88 Minutes

2 'Perfect Blue' (1998)

Directed by Satoshi Kon - 81 Minutes