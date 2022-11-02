When we’re feeling bored and dull, the perfect way to pull us back into reality is watching a movie that switches on every part of our brain. From a mystery killer to an intriguing character on the loose, the best thriller mystery movies are the ones that pull you into their world with ease and make you live like you’re the protagonist.

RELATED:10 Great Thriller Movies That Will Make You Afraid of the Ocean

Finding such masterpieces might be difficult in today’s commercialized movie business, but there are still some gems that can brighten up a dull mind. If ever you’re in the mood to put your detective caps on or go on a wild killer chase, put on these movies and get the experience you’ve always wanted!

'Gone Girl' (2014)

This movie kicks off with an honest wife gone missing and the husband making all efforts to find her and get her back. What unravels next is a web of lies, betrayal, and a sequence of events that you never saw coming.

Starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck in lead roles, they do everything in their power to blend in the world inspired by the novel written by Gillian Flynn. The twisted characters come together to create an intricate story that shocks you and triggers a lot of psychological elements for the viewer.

'The Da Vinci Code' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Another gen of a movie adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Dan Brown, this thriller follows a symbologist who goes on a wild goose chase to find an ancient sect that harbors a secret.

Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon seems like a perfect choice and his academic demeanor adds life to the character. The strong plot and a good paper-to-screen adaptation make this movie one of the must-watch thrillers of our time. It’s riveting, and gripping, and shines a light on the ancient religious practices that have found their way into the modern world as well.

'Se7en' (1995)

It is definitely an ‘out of the box’ movie that follows a serial killer who has been on a killing spree. Two detectives work day and night to piece together clues and get a hold of evidence that points them in the direction of the deadly killer. Things get tense when the detective’s personal lives get entangled, and they see no way out.

RELATED: 10 Dark Mystery Thrillers to Check Out After 'The Batman'

Se7en keeps you on the edge of your seat making you wonder who gets killed next. The amazing on-screen chemistry between Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman is refreshing and gives another layer of charm to this evergreen crime thriller.

'Shutter Island' (2010)

This movie does everything in its power to taint the perspective of the viewer and unleashes a whole new truth in the end. It is shocking, engaging and all things' thriller. What the movie is not is a breezy watch, hence it’s recommended to stream the movie when you have the headspace to gather all that it throws toward you.

A Martin Scorsese directorial, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo, has a depth like no other movie, and it certainly makes you think about a lot of aspects that affect our daily life. A truly well-made film requires repeated viewings to be understood in its entirety, and Shutter Island unquestionably calls for and demands multiple viewings.

'Murder on the Orient Express' (2017)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Detective Hercule Poirot is returning home when a wealthy American businessman is murdered on his train in this renowned Agatha Christie adaptation. Every eccentric passenger on the train, which is stuck on the track due to a snowstorm and has an unidentified killer hidden inside in plain sight, is a suspect, and Poirot unravels the mystery in this crime mystery flick.

This 2017 movie captures the brilliance of Kenneth Branaugh in both acting and directing. The other characters are layered and worth exploring with the utmost attention. The movie is well-made and does not cease to be thrilling.

'Orphan' (2009)

A one of its kind movie with a thrilling premise, Orphan follows the story of a girl who finds a home in a new family that was looking to adopt. The shocking turn of events leaves everyone astonished and wondering what went wrong.

RELATED: The Best Killer Kid Movies, From 'Orphan' to 'The Omen'

The horrific and unsettling sections of Orphan are rather intense. The entire quality of the film is terrific, with wonderful performances, a fantastic script, and flawless production. The movie has a lot of suspense, and the twist is expertly executed and shocking to the audience. For a more rounded experience, viewers can check out the sequel ofOrphan that was released recently.

'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

The movie's seamless blending of tragic character development and terrifying, spine-tingling thrills is astonishingly successful. While there is no shortage of spine-tingling spectral experiences in The Sixth Sense, none can compare to the most horrifying one, which involves a puking child ghost.

Cole's experiences in The Sixth Sense successfully evoke empathy for Cole and his struggles. Despite their vast age differences, the film treats Cole and Malcolm equally, demonstrating that they have both gone through a great deal of pain. The end of the movie makes you question everything you watched.

'Luckiest Girl Alive' (2022)

Image Via Netflix

This recent Netflix release is an example of a great thriller movie in modern-day cinema. From the plot to the storytelling, the movie unfolds events in a very fascinating manner. It reveals necessary details while leaving you wanting more at the same time.

RELATED: 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Delivers a Career-Best Performance

Mila Kunis made a smashing comeback with this thrilling flick. The events of the movie are separate yet linked so intricately that you can see a cascading domino effect that leads the characters in their respective actions.

'Zodiac' (2007)

Ted Cruz: Zodiac Killer or Not? Maybe. It is not addressed in this movie. Nevertheless, Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo feature in director David Fincher's 2007 picture, which tells the chilling tale of the notorious serial killer who plagued San Francisco in the late 1960s and '70s.

It can be quite ominous and unsettling at times, but it's subtle; nothing is forced or overdone. The acting is excellent, Ruffalo and Downey are outstanding, but a young Jake Gyllenhaal may be the star of the film. It's a truly excellent film.

'Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

In this psychological thriller, Daniel Craig plays Mikael Blomkvist, a financial journalist whose career is in jeopardy. He is given the responsibility of discovering who murdered a wealthy girl who vanished 40 years before with the aid of a young computer hacker named Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara).

Her uncle wants Mikael's assistance to finally get some answers because he thinks a family member committed the murder.

NEXT:11 Non-Horror Movies That Will Disturb You