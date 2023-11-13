If it’s the suspense that you’re after, fueled by heart-pounding excitement, mystery, and anxiously waiting for the answers, AppleTV+ has a list of some of the best shows available to stream. With a lineup of Emmy award-winning actors, brilliant directors, and teams of unstoppable writers, it’s easy to find something worth watching. With such a long list of choices, the Collider team has rounded up the best of the best. From new shows that will hold you terrified in disbelief to series with intense story arcs that keep you on the edge of your seat, these are the best thriller shows AppleTV+ offers.
'Severance' (2022 – Present)
Severance
- Release Date
- February 18, 2022
- Cast
- Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Christopher Walken
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 2
- Creator
- Dan Erickson
In a reality where work is performed solely in the subconscious, Severance follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott) in this distinctive show directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle. Employees at Lumon Industries undergo a surgical procedure to separate their work and personal memories. The show unwinds a psychological thriller where the boundaries between the two lives begin to merge, leading to the startling realization that their alternate consciousness is very much awake and burned out.
'Slow Horses' (2022 – Present)
Slow Horses
- Release Date
- April 1, 2022
- Cast
- Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Jack Lowden
- Main Genre
- Thriller
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 3
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) plays Jackson Lamb in this gritty spy drama directed by James Hawes and Jeremy Lovering. Slow Horses showcases a group of MI5 rejects, relegated to Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. However, when a politically sensitive case falls into their laps, these underdogs must overcome their incompetence to thwart a potential international crisis.
'Servant' (2019 – 2023)
Servant
- Release Date
- November 28, 2019
- Cast
- Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 4
- Creator
- Tony Basgallop
- Showrunner
- M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan presents a chilling series with Servant, starring Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Toby Kebbell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes). After a tragedy leads to a fractured marriage, a mysterious nanny, Leanne, enters the Turner household, bringing with her an uncanny force that permeates their Philadelphia home, leading to a series of unnerving and inexplicable events that question reality and faith.
'Calls' (2021)
Calls
- Release Date
- March 19, 2021
- Cast
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown
- Main Genre
- Thriller
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 1
- Creator
- Fede Álvarez
This innovative series, directed by Fede Álvarez, uses minimal visuals and features the voices of tons of amazing actors like Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris). Calls dives into the intense experiences of various characters as they face mysterious circumstances, exclusively through audio and abstract visualizations, creating an eerie soundscape where each phone call reveals a piece of a larger, ominous puzzle.
'Shining Girls' (2022 – Present)
Shining Girls
- Release Date
- April 29, 2022
- Cast
- Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo
- Main Genre
- Thriller
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 1
- Creator
- Silka Luisa
Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell) brings to life a tale of resilience and mystery in Shining Girls. The series circles around Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago reporter who survives a brutal assault only to find her reality altering all around her. She has to navigate her ever-changing present to track down her attacker, who seems to escape time itself.
'Echo 3' (2022 – Present)
Echo 3
- Release Date
- November 23, 2022
- Cast
- Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, Jessica Ann Collins, James Udom
- Main Genre
- Action
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 1
- Creator
- Mark Boal
Echo 3, set in the political turmoil of South America, is an action-packed series that stars Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) as two brothers who embark on a mission to find Amber Chesborough, a brilliant scientist who vanishes along the Colombia-Venezuela border, propelling them into a covert war.
'Dr. Brain' (2021 – Present)
Dr. Brain
- Release Date
- November 4, 2021
- Cast
- Seo Ji-hye
- Main Genre
- Thriller
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 2
- Genres
- Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
- Directors
- Kim Jee-woon
Dr. Brain is a Korean sci-fi thriller featuring Lee Sun-Kyun (Parasite) as a brilliant neuroscientist. After a personal tragedy, he goes on an obsessive quest to connect with the memories of the deceased, diving into the depths of human consciousness and exposing all of the secrets that challenge his grasp on reality.
'Losing Alice' (2020)
Losing Alice
- Release Date
- January 22, 2021
- Cast
- Ayelet Zurer
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 1
- Creator
- Sigal Avin
Ayelet Zurer (Man of Steel) leads in this psychological drama. Losing Alice follows Alice, a film director who becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter, Sophie. This obsession triggers a tumultuous journey through the mind of a woman and the sacrifices one makes for art and admiration.
'The Mosquito Coast' (2021 – 2023)
The Mosquito Coast
- Release Date
- April 30, 2021
- Cast
- Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, Gabriel Bateman
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 2
- Developer
- Neil Cross and Tom Bissell
Justin Theroux (American Psycho) stars in this intense drama, based on the novel by Paul Theroux. The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous trek of the Fox family as they flee the US government to Mexico. The journey tests their survival skills and family bonds when facing adversity.
'The Crowded Room' (2023)
The Crowded Room
- Release Date
- June 9, 2023
- Cast
- Tom Holland, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Amanda Seyfried
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 1
In The Crowded Room, Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) portrays Billy Milligan, a man with 24 distinct personalities. This anthology series navigates the true story of Milligan's life, his groundbreaking legal case, and the profound mysteries of identity and the human mind's capabilities.
'The Changeling' (2023)
The Changeling
- Release Date
- September 8, 2023
- Cast
- LaKeith Stanfield, Elizabeth Whitmere, Jonelle Gunderson, Elena Hurst
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Seasons
- 1
A horror tale of the supernatural, The Changeling features a couple who must grapple with the possibility that their newborn baby might be a changeling. Walking the line between fantasy and reality, it's a stunning work of dark terror and psychological complexities.
'Hijack' (2023)
Hijack
- Release Date
- June 28, 2023
- Cast
- Idris Elba, Neil Maskell, Max Beesley, Ben Miles
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 1
- Creator
- Jim Field Smith, George Kay
Hijack is a tense thriller co-created by Jim Field Smith where tension escalates in real-time. It stars Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation) as a negotiations expert who faces the ultimate test aboard a London-bound flight when it's hijacked. The series is a cat-and-mouse game at 30,000 feet, telling the story of its passengers and crew.
'Black Bird' (2022)
Black Bird
- Release Date
- July 8, 2022
- Cast
- Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Ray Liotta
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 1
Taron Egerton (Rocketman) steps into the shoes of Jimmy Keene in Black Bird. When Keene is sentenced to prison, he is given a chance for redemption: Elicit a confession from a suspected serial killer. This psychological series explores the depths of manipulation and redemption within the prison walls.
'Bad Sisters' (2022)
Bad Sisters
- Release Date
- August 19, 2022
- Cast
- Sharon Horgan, Claes Bang, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene
- Rating
- TV-MA
- Seasons
- 2
- Creator
- Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Sharon Horgan
- Genres
- Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This dark comedy-drama stars Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette). Bad Sisters follows the Garvey sisters, bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise always to protect one another. When one abusive husband dies mysteriously, the bond of the sisters is put to the test as family secrets unravel.