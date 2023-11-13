If it’s the suspense that you’re after, fueled by heart-pounding excitement, mystery, and anxiously waiting for the answers, AppleTV+ has a list of some of the best shows available to stream. With a lineup of Emmy award-winning actors, brilliant directors, and teams of unstoppable writers, it’s easy to find something worth watching. With such a long list of choices, the Collider team has rounded up the best of the best. From new shows that will hold you terrified in disbelief to series with intense story arcs that keep you on the edge of your seat, these are the best thriller shows AppleTV+ offers.

'Severance' (2022 – Present)

Severance Release Date February 18, 2022 Cast Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Christopher Walken Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Creator Dan Erickson

In a reality where work is performed solely in the subconscious, Severance follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott) in this distinctive show directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle. Employees at Lumon Industries undergo a surgical procedure to separate their work and personal memories. The show unwinds a psychological thriller where the boundaries between the two lives begin to merge, leading to the startling realization that their alternate consciousness is very much awake and burned out.

'Slow Horses' (2022 – Present)

Slow Horses Release Date April 1, 2022 Cast Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Jack Lowden Main Genre Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) plays Jackson Lamb in this gritty spy drama directed by James Hawes and Jeremy Lovering. Slow Horses showcases a group of MI5 rejects, relegated to Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. However, when a politically sensitive case falls into their laps, these underdogs must overcome their incompetence to thwart a potential international crisis.

'Servant' (2019 – 2023)

Servant Release Date November 28, 2019 Cast Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint Main Genre Horror Rating TV-MA Seasons 4 Creator Tony Basgallop Showrunner M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan presents a chilling series with Servant, starring Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Toby Kebbell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes). After a tragedy leads to a fractured marriage, a mysterious nanny, Leanne, enters the Turner household, bringing with her an uncanny force that permeates their Philadelphia home, leading to a series of unnerving and inexplicable events that question reality and faith.

'Calls' (2021)

Calls Release Date March 19, 2021 Cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown Main Genre Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Creator Fede Álvarez

This innovative series, directed by Fede Álvarez, uses minimal visuals and features the voices of tons of amazing actors like Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris). Calls dives into the intense experiences of various characters as they face mysterious circumstances, exclusively through audio and abstract visualizations, creating an eerie soundscape where each phone call reveals a piece of a larger, ominous puzzle.

'Shining Girls' (2022 – Present)​

Shining Girls Release Date April 29, 2022 Cast Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo Main Genre Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Creator Silka Luisa

Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell) brings to life a tale of resilience and mystery in Shining Girls​. The series circles around Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago reporter who survives a brutal assault only to find her reality altering all around her. She has to navigate her ever-changing present to track down her attacker, who seems to escape time itself.

'Echo 3' (2022 – Present)

Echo 3 Release Date November 23, 2022 Cast Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, Jessica Ann Collins, James Udom Main Genre Action Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Creator Mark Boal

Echo 3, set in the political turmoil of South America, is an action-packed series that stars Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) as two brothers who embark on a mission to find Amber Chesborough, a brilliant scientist who vanishes along the Colombia-Venezuela border, propelling them into a covert war.

'Dr. Brain' (2021 – Present)

Dr. Brain Release Date November 4, 2021 Cast Seo Ji-hye Main Genre Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Genres Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama Directors Kim Jee-woon

Dr. Brain is a Korean sci-fi thriller featuring Lee Sun-Kyun (Parasite) as a brilliant neuroscientist. After a personal tragedy, he goes on an obsessive quest to connect with the memories of the deceased, diving into the depths of human consciousness and exposing all of the secrets that challenge his grasp on reality.

'Losing Alice' (2020)

Losing Alice Release Date January 22, 2021 Cast Ayelet Zurer Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Creator Sigal Avin

Ayelet Zurer (Man of Steel) leads in this psychological drama. Losing Alice follows Alice, a film director who becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter, Sophie. This obsession triggers a tumultuous journey through the mind of a woman and the sacrifices one makes for art and admiration.

'The Mosquito Coast' (2021 – 2023)

The Mosquito Coast Release Date April 30, 2021 Cast Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, Gabriel Bateman Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Developer Neil Cross and Tom Bissell

Justin Theroux (American Psycho) stars in this intense drama, based on the novel by Paul Theroux. The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous trek of the Fox family as they flee the US government to Mexico. The journey tests their survival skills and family bonds when facing adversity.

'The Crowded Room' (2023)

The Crowded Room Release Date June 9, 2023 Cast Tom Holland, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Amanda Seyfried Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

In The Crowded Room, Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) portrays Billy Milligan, a man with 24 distinct personalities. This anthology series navigates the true story of Milligan's life, his groundbreaking legal case, and the profound mysteries of identity and the human mind's capabilities.

'The Changeling' (2023)

The Changeling Release Date September 8, 2023 Cast LaKeith Stanfield, Elizabeth Whitmere, Jonelle Gunderson, Elena Hurst Main Genre Horror Seasons 1

A horror tale of the supernatural, The Changeling features a couple who must grapple with the possibility that their newborn baby might be a changeling. Walking the line between fantasy and reality, it's a stunning work of dark terror and psychological complexities.

'Hijack' (2023)

Hijack Release Date June 28, 2023 Cast Idris Elba, Neil Maskell, Max Beesley, Ben Miles Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Creator Jim Field Smith, George Kay

Hijack is a tense thriller co-created by Jim Field Smith where tension escalates in real-time. It stars Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation) as a negotiations expert who faces the ultimate test aboard a London-bound flight when it's hijacked. The series is a cat-and-mouse game at 30,000 feet, telling the story of its passengers and crew.

'Black Bird' (2022)

Black Bird Release Date July 8, 2022 Cast Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Ray Liotta Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

Taron Egerton (Rocketman) steps into the shoes of Jimmy Keene in Black Bird. When Keene is sentenced to prison, he is given a chance for redemption: Elicit a confession from a suspected serial killer. This psychological series explores the depths of manipulation and redemption within the prison walls.

'Bad Sisters' (2022)

Bad Sisters Release Date August 19, 2022 Cast Sharon Horgan, Claes Bang, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Creator Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Sharon Horgan Genres Comedy, Drama, Thriller

This dark comedy-drama stars Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette). Bad Sisters follows the Garvey sisters, bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise always to protect one another. When one abusive husband dies mysteriously, the bond of the sisters is put to the test as family secrets unravel.

