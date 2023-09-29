Thrillers consist of a few different sub-genres like mystery, suspense, drama, and action. With that in mind, it can be hard to nail down exactly what constitutes a thriller. It can be surmised as a show or film that pulls you to the edge of your seat leaving you confused, possibly scared, and definitely yearning to find out what happens next. Considering all the high-stakes moments, complex character development, and extraordinary circumstances it's hard not to be pulled in. So, while the categories under thrillers can seem endless, what unites them is their ability to invoke strong emotions and captivate the audience. For recommendations, check out the list below of the best thriller shows that are currently streaming on Max.

'Lovecraft Country' (2020)

Creator: Misha Green

Cast: Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Courtney B. Vance, Wunmi Mosaku

Lovecraft Country is a critically acclaimed series based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. Set in the 1950s, the show follows the journey of Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) road tripping across Jim Crow America to uncover dark secrets and face supernatural terrors.

'True Blood' (2008-2014)

Creator: Alan Ball

Cast: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Ryan Kwanten, Sam Trammell

True Blood is an extremely popular series adapted from Charlaine Harris's Southern Vampire Mysteries novels. The show is set in a world where vampires have come out of the coffin and coexist with humans. It revolves around the telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), who becomes entwined in vampire politics and romance.

'Big Little Lies' (2017-2019)

Creator: David E. Kelley

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz

Big Little Lies is a drama based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same title. The show centers around a group of affluent women living in Monterey, California, whose seemingly perfect lives unravel when a mysterious murder occurs. The characters undergo trials and tribulations, all while developing new friendships, juggling home lives, and working on individual relationships. Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut) and Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde) both received well-deserved awards for their phenomenal performances in the show.

'True Detective' (2014-)

Creator: Nic Pizzolatto

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, Tory Kittles

True Detective is a highly acclaimed anthology crime drama series that stars Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar) and Woody Harrelson (Natural Born Killers) in the first season. Each season features a new cast and a self-contained story exploring different dark and complex mysteries. The series not only takes a deep dive into disturbing criminal cases but also explores the impact it has on the lives of the detectives.

'The Outsider' (2020)

Creator: Richard Price

Cast: Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Julianne Nicholson

The Outsider, based on Stephen King's novel of the same title, is a show that follows the investigation of a gruesome murder and the subsequent events that unfold in a small town. It weaves together crime, mystery, and supernatural elements, which depth and complexity to the storyline, making it an extremely thought-provoking show.

'The Undoing' (2020)

Creator: David E. Kelley.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Édgar Ramírez

The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant (Four Weddings and a Funeral), revolves around a wealthy couple whose lives are upended when a violent death and a series of shocking revelations threaten to unravel their seemingly perfect world.

'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

Creator: Damon Lindelof

Cast: Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Carrie Coon

The Leftovers is a supernatural drama based on Tom Perrotta's novel. Set in a world where a global event called the Sudden Departure causes the disappearance of 2% of the world's population, the story revolves around the lives of a few key characters, Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux), Nora Durst (Carrie Coon), and Matt Jamison (Christopher Eccleston), among others, and how they cope with the inexplicable disaster.

'Carnivàle' (2003-2005)

Creator: Daniel Knauf

Cast: Michael J. Anderson, Adrienne Barbeau, Clancy Brown, Debra Christofferson, Nick Stahl

Carnivàle is a mesmerizing series set during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl era. The show follows two disparate storylines: a young farmhand (Nick Stahl) with mysterious powers and Brother Justin Crowe (Clancy Brown), a charismatic Methodist minister with his own supernatural gifts. The show was unfortunately canceled after two seasons. However, the unresolved mysteries of the show attracted a cult following with many exciting fan theories.

'Halfworlds' (2015-)

Creator: Joko Anwar

Cast: Salvita Decorte, Arifin Putra, Reza Rahadian, Hannah Al Rashid, Adinia Wirasti

Halfworlds is a thriller that’s set in a contemporary urban landscape infused with supernatural elements. The show takes place in Jakarta, where an ongoing battle between demons and humans unfolds in the shadows. As Sarah, a street-smart young woman with a hidden heritage played by Salvita Decorte (Lily Bunga Terakhirku), becomes entangled in this conflict, she discovers her own supernatural abilities.

'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Creators: Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us, based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name, is one of the most popular shows released in 2023. Set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by fungal-infected zombies, it follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl with unique immunity. Their journey across dangerous territories tests their bond and forces them to confront the dark side of humanity.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Creators: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Game of Thrones is an epic fantasy based on George R.R. Martin's book series. Set in the fictional world of Westeros, fans are thrust into the exciting drama surrounding the power struggles, complex alliances, and intricate webs of deceit among noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne. Widely known for its ruthless twists, intricate plotlines, and deep character development, Game of Thrones became a global cultural phenomenon.

'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Creators: Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Steven R. McQueen, Kat Graham

The Vampire Diaries is a popular supernatural drama series set in the town of Mystic Falls. The show follows Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), who finds herself caught in a love triangle between two vampire brothers, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

'The Flight Attendant' (2020-2022)

Creator: Steve Yockey

Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell

The Flight Attendant is an intriguing story based on Chris Bohjalian's novel. The show follows Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who wakes up next to a dead man in a hotel room with no memory of what happened. As she tries to unravel the truth, she becomes entangled in a web of lies. The Flight Attendant received many positive reviews thanks in part to Kaley Cuoco's (The Big Bang Theory) standout performance in the lead role.

'Pretty Little Liars' (2010-2017)

Creator: I. Marlene King

Cast: Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse

Pretty Little Liars, based on Sara Shepard's book series, is about a group of high school girls whose lives are turned upside down when their friend goes missing, and a mysterious figure named A begins tormenting them with secrets. The show was a massive success and ran for 7 seasons before reaching its conclusion.

