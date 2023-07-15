Simply defined as a piece of media with an exciting plot, it's safe to say almost everyone loves a good thriller. With a vast catalog of sub-genres to choose from - horror, sci-fi, war, crime, espionage, and everything in between - there's something for everyone. Here at Collider, we've compiled this list showcasing the best of the best available to stream on Prime Video. From Rachel Weisz's disturbing miniseries Dead Ringers to the quirky detective story Three Pines, we've got you covered if you want something to binge this summer.

Keep reading to discover the best thriller shows on Prime Video right now.

Absentia (2017 - 2020)

Absentia-feature

Citadel (2023 - Present)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden on a Cropped Citadel Poster
Dead Ringers (2023)

dead-ringers-rachel-weisz-social-featured
The Devil's Hour (2022 - Present)

the-devils-hour-peter-capaldi-social-featured
Jack Ryan (2018 - 2023)

Jack-Ryan-John-Krasinski-Tom-Clancy-Novels
Homecoming (2018 - 2020)

homecoming
Mr. Robot (2015 - 2019)

Rami Malek walking alone in the night in Mr. Robot
Panic (2021)

Panic
Reacher (2022 - Present)

reacher-cast-guide

The Peripheral (2022 - Present)

The-Peripheral-EWKSF-feature

The Power (2023 - Present)

The power
Swarm (2023)

Swarm-Dominique-Fishback-Dre

Tell Me Your Secrets (2021)

Amy Brenneman in Tell Me Your Secrets
The Terminal List (2022 - Present)

Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, and Constance Wu as Ben Edwards, James Reece, Katie Buranek
Three Pines (2022)

Alfred molina in three pines (1)
