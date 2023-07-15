Simply defined as a piece of media with an exciting plot, it's safe to say almost everyone loves a good thriller. With a vast catalog of sub-genres to choose from - horror, sci-fi, war, crime, espionage, and everything in between - there's something for everyone. Here at Collider, we've compiled this list showcasing the best of the best available to stream on Prime Video. From Rachel Weisz's disturbing miniseries Dead Ringers to the quirky detective story Three Pines, we've got you covered if you want something to binge this summer.

Keep reading to discover the best thriller shows on Prime Video right now.

Absentia (2017 - 2020)

Created by: Gaia Violo, Matt Cirulnick Cast: Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Bruno Bichir, Paul Freeman, Ralph Ineson, Christopher Colquhoun Absentia begins with the disappearance of FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic). While investigating Boston's most infamous serial killer, Emily disappears without a trace, thus being declared dead in absentia. The series picks up six years later when Emily is found in a remote cabin without memory of how she got there. As Emily returns home and tries to adjust to an everyday life, she finds herself implicated in a new string of murders - while also coming to terms with the fact that her personal life has irrevocably changed.

Citadel (2023 - Present)

Created by: Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, David Weil Cast: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Osy Ikhile, Caoilinn Springall, Lesley Manville, Stanley Tucci Eight years before the events, the global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by Manticore, a manipulative and powerful syndicate with worldwide influence. In the fallout, agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped and have lived blissfully ignorant lives ever since. In the present day, however, Mason is tracked down by a former colleague and recruited to stop Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason - alongside his former partner Nadia - sets out on a dangerous, action-packed mission globally. Citadel quickly rose to Prime Video's second most popular series of all time and will return for a second season.

Dead Ringers (2023)

Created by: Alice Birch Cast: Rachel Weisz, Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Jennifer Ehle, Michael Chernus Based on David Cronenberg's 1988 movie of the same title, Dead Ringers is a psychological thriller adapted for the small screen by Alice Birch. The series is described as beautiful yet disturbing and stars Rachel Weisz in dual roles of identical twins Beverly and Elliot Mantle. The Mantle twins, both talented gynecologists, open a birth center on a mission to fundamentally change the way women give birth.

The Devil's Hour (2022 - Present)

Created by: Tom Moran Cast: Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, Nikesh Patel, Alex Ferns, Meera Syal, Barbara Marten, Phil Dunster Insomniac social worker Lucy (Jessica Raine) doesn't exactly have the easiest life. She deals with a mother who speaks to unseen things, a withdrawn and mysterious son, and countless relationship problems. On top of that, Lucy also wakes up every night at precisely 3:33 AM, pulled into consciousness by terrifying visions. Soon, Lucy is approached by detectives when her name is connected to a series of brutal murders, and she finds herself roped into the hunt for a serial killer. The Devil's Hour will return for a second and third season.

Jack Ryan (2018 - 2023)

Created by: Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi, John Hoogenakker Starring The Office alum John Krasinski as the title character, Jack Ryan is based on characters from the Ryanverse by novelist Tom Clancy. The first season begins with low-level CIA finance employee Jack discovering nine million dollars worth of suspicious bank transfers. Upon investigation, he realizes that these transfers relate to a man named Suleiman (Ali Suliman), believed to be a Yemeni terrorist. Following this discovery, Jack is pulled away from his cushy desk job and catapulted into a world of violence and intrigue.

Homecoming (2018 - 2020)

Created by: Eli Horowitz, Micah Bloomberg Cast: Julia Roberts, Janelle Monáe, Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky, Sissy Spacek, Hong Chau Four years ago, Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) was employed at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, an organization tasked with helping soldiers adjust to civilian life. Presently, Heidi is working as a waitress at a restaurant, where she is approached by someone investigating the center. It's put to her that a soldier known as Cruz (Stephan James) was held at Homecoming against his will. Claiming she has no memory of Cruz (or of her time at the center), Heidi realizes that Homecoming holds a dark web of secrets.

Mr. Robot (2015 - 2019)

Created by: Sam Esmail Cast: Rami Malek, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Martin Wallstrom, Christian Slater, Michael Cristofer, Stephanie Corneliussen, BD Wong, Elliot Villar Mr. Robot centers on Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber genius living with social anxiety, depression, dissociative identity disorder, and drug abuse. Withdrawn and hesitant to put himself out into the world, Elliot connects with people by putting his fantastic hacking skills to the test - which soon captures the attention of a mysterious anarchist organization. Led by someone known only as Mr. Robot, Elliot is quickly recruited into the team, which plans to eliminate all consumer debt by taking down the global E-Corp.

Panic (2021)

Created by: Lauren Oliver Cast: Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Ray Nicholson, Camron Jones, Enrique Murciano Adapted from her own 2014 novel of the same title, Panic was created by Lauren Oliver and set in the small town of Carp, Texas. Every summer after senior year, 23 high school graduates volunteer to participate in the ultimate competition: Panic. The origins of Panic are shrouded in mystery, with no one knowing who created it or how long ago it started - they only know that the winner's prize of fifty thousand dollars is more than enough to escape their small-town lives. With only one winner permitted, each participant must face their deepest and most dangerous fears to claim the prize.

Reacher (2022 - Present)

Created by: Nick Santora Cast: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, Maria Sten Based on the Jack Reacher book series by author Lee Child, Reacher was developed for television by Nick Santora and follows the title character Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson). A former military police officer with exceptional abilities, the series begins with Reacher being wrongly arrested for murder while traveling through a town in Georgia. After fighting for his freedom, Reacher teams up with the town's police department to expose a far-reaching conspiracy of corrupt lawmakers and businessmen. Earlier this year, it was announced that Reacher Season 2 has wrapped filming, so expect to see it on screens soon.

The Peripheral (2022 - Present)

Created by: Scott B. Smith Cast: Chloe Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, JJ Feild, T'Nia Miller, Louis Herthum, Katie Leung, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, Alex Hernandez, Julian Moore-Cook, Adelind Horan, Austin Rising, Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings The Peripheral is a sci-fi thriller set in an alternate future, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serving as executive producers. The show follows Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz), a young woman confined to her Appalachian home. Using advanced video games as her only escape, Flynne is a talented player, resulting in the tech company reaching out and offering her a new game system to test. Initially, Flynne is enamored with her new project, falling in love with the virtual reality around her - however, she soon comes to realize that the mysterious game also puts her real-life family in grave danger.

The Power (2023 - Present)

Created by: Raelle Tucker, Naomi Alderman, Claire Wilson, Sarah Quintrell Cast: Toni Collette, Auli'i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Toheeb Jimoh, Ria Zmitrowicz, Halle Bush, Nico Hiraga, Heather Agyepong, Daniela Vega, Eddie Marsan, Archie Rush, Gerrison Machado, Pietra Castro, Zrinka Cvitesic A sci-fi contemporary thriller, The Power begins with a shocking worldwide event: suddenly, every teenage girl across the globe develops the ability to release electrical jolts from their fingertips at will. Thrilled that they can hurt - and in some cases kill - anyone who stands in their way, the girls soon awaken their gift in older women. With almost every woman in the world now wielding this extraordinary skill, the gender power balance quickly reverses.

Swarm (2023)

Created by: Janine Nabers, Donald Glover Cast: Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Nirine S. Brown, Karen Rodriguez, Heather Simms, Kiersey Clemons, Leon, Damson Idris, Paris Jackson, Billie Eilish, Rory Culkin, X Mayo, Stephen Glover Swarm follows the story of Dre Greene (Dominique Fishback), a young woman obsessed with a world-famous pop star. Feeding her obsession by participating in the star's fandom (referred to as "The Swarm"), Dre's passion takes a dangerous turn and ultimately leads her on a violent and murderous journey across the United States. Fishback received critical acclaim for her role in the series, with her character Dre Greene hailed as the newest slasher icon of the horror-thriller genre.

Tell Me Your Secrets (2021)

Created by: Harriet Warner Cast: Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman, Hamish Linklater, Enrique Murciano, Chiara Aurelia, Ashley Madekwe, Bryant Tardy, Elliot Fletcher, Xavier Samuel, Stella Baker Tell Me Your Secrets centers on three mysterious characters; Emma (Lily Rabe) is living under an alias after looking into the eyes of a killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former rapist looking for redemption, and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother who will never stop searching for her missing daughter. Throughout the show, the trio is pushed to breaking point as the mysteries and motivations surrounding their pasts grow ever deeper.

The Terminal List (2022 - Present)

Created by: David DiGilio Cast: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jeanne Tripplehorn Based on author Jack Carr's 2018 novel of the same title, The Terminal List follows the story of Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt). Initially, the series begins with Reece returning home after his Navy SEALs platoon is ambushed. As Reece reflects, he is troubled by blurred memories and questions about the incident. When startling evidence emerges, Reece learns that his and his family's lives are in danger.

Three Pines (2022)

Created by: Emilia di Girolamo Cast: Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Tantoo Cardinal, Clare Coulter, Sarah Booth, Anna Tierney, Roberta Battaglia A trio of detectives is tasked with solving a perplexing string of murders in the eccentric village of Three Pines, Quebec. Led by Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) - who has an extremely unique view of the seemingly mundane - the team becomes drawn to the village and its bizarre residents. As Gamache attempts to crack the case, he discovers long-buried secrets and faces long-forgotten ghosts of his own.

