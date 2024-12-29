Thrillers have proven to be some of the most enthralling and exciting cinematic experiences of the 21st century, with the genre evolving to new heights through various approaches and executions. Many of the most acclaimed and iconic films of recent memory are thrillers, ranging from blockbuster smash hits like Joker and Oppenheimer to critical darlings like Uncut Gems and Anatomy of a Fall. As the 2020s have continued, each year has provided an array of deeply memorable thrillers that further add to the strength of the genre as a whole.

2024 has been another exceptional year for top-notch thriller filmmaking, with countless great choices for audiences looking for an edge-of-their-seat experience. From explosive action-thrillers to tension-filled horror-thrillers, the genre had many exceptional outings that will easily be in consideration of the best thrillers of the decade so far. The best of the best that 2024 has to offer in terms of thrillers is only the tip of the iceberg, as there are countless examples of great thrillers released throughout the year.

10 'Blink Twice'

Directed by Zoë Kravitz

A surprise turn to directing by acclaimed actress Zoë Kravitz, Blink Twice is a psychological thriller that expands upon a classic private island concept before expanding to a statement on the ultra-wealthy. The film follows cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie), who after a stunt of getting pretty and attending a fundraising gala party she's supposed to work at, is invited by a tech billionaire to join him and his friends on a vacation on his private island. While initially seeming like the perfect vacation, it quickly dawns upon Frida that this is far from the paradise that it appears to be, with something sinister lying beneath the surface.

While Blink Twice's baseline concept of a disturbing island with darker secrets beneath the surface is far from original, it's Kravitz's distinct execution and building of the overarching mystery that make the film so compelling and engaging. The film slowly builds and adds tension until it reaches a powerful breaking point that overwhelms the senses and doesn't shy away from deeply disturbing content. Channing Tatum also gives a deeply committed performance that balances comedy, inherent charm, and an underlying disturbing sadistic side.

9 'Kill'

Directed by Nikhil Nahesh Bhat

In the wake of John Wick, it has become a recurring trend in recent years to create choreography-based action thrillers revolving around a single powerful fighter taking down large groups of people all on their own. Kill proves to be one of the first action-thrillers in a long time that effectively recaptures the electric energy that the John Wick films provide, being as emotionally touching as it is ruthlessly violent. The film sees an army commando who travels aboard a train to stop the wedding of his true love having to fight a gang of knife-wielding thieves who have taken over the train.

The way that Kill builds up and executes its top-notch action sequences is deeply satisfying to watch unfold, initially having its protagonists actively not kill enemies before a shocking event cuts to the title card 30 minutes into the film. From that point onward, it becomes a no-holds-barred bloodbath that makes the most out of the combination of a Western vengeful thriller and the action choreography of an Indian film.

Kill Release Date September 7, 2023 Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Cast Lakshya , Raghav Juyal , Tanya Maniktala , Abhishek Chauhan , Ashish Vidyarthi , Harsh Chhaha Runtime 105 minutes

8 'Strange Darling'

Directed by JT Mollner

Implementing a non-linear narrative to make the most out of an exciting and tense horror thriller, Strange Darling is one of the biggest surprises in horror in 2024. The film tells its six-chapter story starting in the third chapter, as it paints a portrait of how what starts as an unassuming one-night stand evolves into the latest death in a string of murders from a notorious serial killer. As more chapters and context are given to the events of the film, it reveals unexpected truths and gives new context to what was shown before.

Strange Darling is a film that is largely defined and elevated by its visual flairs and approach to filmmaking, with its beautiful visuals complimenting the overarching mystery and slow drip of information in the film. The duo of lead performances from Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner is also exceptional and multi-layered, coming across as entirely different on repeat viewings and working in tandem with the non-linear format.

7 'Woman of the Hour'

Directed by Anna Kendrick

While Anna Kendrick is most commonly recognized and beloved for her work in light-hearted comedies, she proves her capabilities in the world of dreadful, terrifying thrillers with Woman of the Hour. The film sees Kendrick as Sheryl, an aspiring comedy actress who finds herself crossing paths with a deadly serial killer in 70x LA when they are both contestants on an episode of "The Dating Game". The film intersperses between the tension-building filming of the episode and various murders that the killer had done both before and after the filming took place.

Woman of the Hour is unmatched in its ability to create a palpable dread and sense of hopelessness from its execution, fully painting the horrific and despicable nature of the serial killer while not shying away from his charming facade. With its usage of concepts like the lack of trust given to women and victims of the era and the frequent writing off of genuine concerns, it's a story that, despite taking place in the 70s, is deeply relevant to modern societal issues.

Release Date September 26, 2023 Director Anna Kendrick Cast Anna Kendrick , Daniel Zovatto , Autumn Best , Andy Thompson , David Beairsto , Tighe Gill , Bonnie Hay , Thomas Strumpski , Nicolette Robinson , Kathryn Gallagher , Kelley Jakle , Tony Hale Runtime 94 Minutes

6 'Rebel Ridge'

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

With the rising tides and tension surrounding police violence and corruption, it was seemingly inevitable for a film like Rebel Ridge to come along and explore these topics in an exciting, engaging way. The film follows a former Marine who, on his way to pay for his cousin's bail, is stopped by local law enforcement who end up unjustly seizing the funds that he was planning on using. In his efforts to get his money back and free his cousin, he ends up uncovering a dangerous conspiracy of corruption within the local law enforcement that quickly makes him a target.

Many different attributes come together to make Rebel Ridge an exceptional thriller film, from its satisfying approach to non-lethal violence to its charismatic lead who oozes likability at every turn. Jeremy Saulnier is an expert not just at directing deeply impressive action sequences, but exceptional pacing that times its reveals, rising tensions, and standout moments with perfect precision. The film easily makes for one of the best Netflix original action movies to be released on the service in a long time.

5 'Juror #2'

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Posed as what could be the final film from legendary director Clint Eastwood, Juror #2 takes a scathing look at the difficulties of the justice system through the lens of one man's painful view of justice and self-preservation. The film follows the story of Justin (Nicholas Hoult), a friendly young man who is chosen to serve as a juror in a high-profile murder case. However, as information about the case is revealed, Justin faces a moral dilemma when he realizes that not only is the person on trial innocent but that he is the one responsible for the death of this woman.

Juror #2 is easily one of Eastwood's best films in decades, giving maximum emotional weight and tension to its ingenious premise and elevated by an array of top-notch performances from the likes of Hoult, Toni Collette, and J.K. Simmons. It plays out its nail-biting tension with ease, allowing the audience and main character to evaluate the case and performances from an entirely different light when knowing the truth of the case. While Warner Bros. may have botched its release and not given it the wide theatrical release it deserved, it's still easily one of the most cinematic thrillers released this year.

4 'Longlegs'

Directed by Osgood Perkins

The original horror film phenomenon that made waves and achieved massive acclaim over the summer, Longlegs takes inspiration from classic horror crime thrillers of the past while injecting it with modern horror sensibilities. The film follows FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she finds herself tasked with the unsolved case of a mysterious serial killer responsible for the murder-suicides of countless families across the country. However, as Harker delves deeper into the mysterious and paranormal case, she comes to realize that her ties to the killer are deeply personal and tied to her childhood.

In what is easily one of the scariest crime movies of all time, Longlegs doesn't hold back when it comes to presenting its story with constant uneasy pressure as its horror and thriller elements go hand in hand. Its crime procedural structure brings out not just ingrained excitement and intrigue surrounding the mystery and truth of the murders, but the creeping, unsuspecting terror that could appear at any time.