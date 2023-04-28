Thriller isn't just a word used as the title for one of pop music's biggest albums of all time. It's also a word used to describe an incredibly popular and long-lasting genre of movies: something that lies somewhere between horror, drama, and action, with a story that aims to excite, unnerve, or thrill its audience. The thriller genre has been popular ever since the silent era, and has continued to thrive as a reliable type of movie well into the 21st century.

It's also a fairly broad genre, with countless movies that can be described as thrillers, or perhaps have elements of a thriller combined with other genres. The following selection of movies aims to look at the greatest thriller films of all time, predominantly focusing on movies where "thriller" is the primary genre. Above all, they're very likely to get one's heart racing, and are all easy to recommend to viewers who crave more adrenaline rushes in their movie diet.

25 'Black Swan' (2010)

Darren Aronofsky specializes in making intensely psychological movies, and while most of them could probably be classified more as dramas than thrillers, Black Swan certainly feels like a psychological thriller. It arguably feels like a horror movie in parts, too, telling a fiercely intense story about a young ballerina getting very immersed in her role during a production of Swan Lake, with violent and alarming results.

It's a stomach-churning movie, with dizzying style, a continuing sense of escalating tension and dread, and an amazing lead performance from Natalie Portman. It's one of Aronofsky's best films, and though its 2010 release makes it more recent than other classic thrillers, it deserves to be recognized among the best of the best.

24 'Fatal Attraction' (1987)

Fatal Attraction is a movie whose reputation precedes it. It's a quintessential 1980s thriller, telling the now familiar-sounding story about one man having an affair with a woman who turns out to be more than he bargained for, and the way his family life is affected when she decides to stalk/terrorize him after he moves on.

Some elements date the movie, without a doubt. It doesn't handle a delicate topic like mental health with much care, even by the standards of a movie that came out more than three decades ago. However, it is undeniably iconic as a thriller, earning six Oscar nominations and becoming a huge success at the box office (the highest grosser worldwide of 1987).

23 'Straw Dogs' (1971)

Anyone familiar with the filmography of Sam Peckinpah probably won't be surprised by the direction Straw Dogs ends up going, though it does stick out for being one of the director's few well-known non-Westerns. The plot follows a couple who go to live in a small rural town; one that at first seems to offer a peaceful alternative to life in a busy city.

However, things don't go to plan. Certain townspeople harass the new couple, with things escalating from verbal to physical abuse. At that point, the slow-burn nature of the plot explodes into violence, with the third act being an unsettling and still shocking rampage of revenge. It's a difficult film that won't be to everyone's tastes, but it's amazingly well-made and acted overall.

22 'Blood Simple' (1984)

Blood Simple is an early Coen Brothers movie, and shows that even when the duo were young, they were already capable of greatness. It's a neo-noir/thriller that's straightforward (befitting the title) but quite remarkable, depicting a chaotic series of events that unfold when a man finds out his wife is having an affair.

It might not sound like anything particularly amazing on paper, but it works well in execution, and is overall an efficiently made and engrossing watch. It might not quite be the very best film the Coens ever made, but it might be their best "pure" thriller, given many of their later thrilling movies tend to engage in a little more genre-blending.

21 'The Conversation' (1974)

It's remarkable to think that Francis Ford Coppola released The Godfather: Part II (which won Best Picture at the Oscars) and The Conversation (which won the Palme d'Or at Cannes) in the same year. The former is ultimately more well-known, but the latter certainly shouldn't be overlooked.

It's a quiet and low-key thriller, but it works wonders, centering on a surveillance expert who gets hired to follow/record a young couple, but ends up getting unusually obsessed with the case. It's excellently directed and features a strong Gene Hackman performance at its center, and was a film that likely influenced the Oscar-winning movie The Lives of Others (2006).

20 'From Russia with Love' (1963)

Admittedly, the James Bond series tends to blend the thriller genre with action and adventure elements, but it's probably the later movies that tend to feel a little more action-packed. As such, the earlier films feel a little more at home in the thriller genre, with that especially being the case for the second movie in the long-running series, From Russia with Love.

As the title implies, it leans into Cold War era conflict quite heavily, and also features Bond going up against SPECTRE, who's out for revenge after the events of Dr. No. Like many older James Bond films, there's some iffy content to be endured, but in large part, this holds up as a very entertaining action/thriller movie.

19 'The Fugitive' (1993)

Few actors have been in as many big, successful, action-packed blockbusters as Harrison Ford. His popularity skyrocketed after the Star Wars and Indiana Jones films, and the 1990s saw him starring in a huge number of large-scale thrillers and action movies, with 1993's The Fugitive probably being the best of the lot.

It takes the whole "man falsely accused of a crime goes on the run" premise that you'd think has been done to death, but basically perfects the formula. In the process, it becomes an incredibly gripping thriller, and is a super entertaining blend of old-school, Hitchcock-esque thrills with more modern, slick 1990s filmmaking.

18 'Memento' (2000)

In the years before his career turned towards Batman and large-scale science-fiction movies like Inception and Interstellar, Christopher Nolan made a name for himself as a director who specialized in psychological dramas/thrillers. These included compelling films like Insomnia and Following, but the best of these early Nolan films was probably Memento.

It has an interesting structure where events play out backwards and forwards at the same time, with the timelines intersecting by the film's conclusion. It makes for a mind-bending and extremely compelling movie, and utilizes various stylistic techniques well to give visual indications of what's going on, letting the audience keep up just enough to never fall behind completely.

An old-school thriller that still holds up well, The Manchurian Candidate is as tense as it is dense, even 60+ years on from release. It follows a soldier who experiences strange thoughts and nightmares after arriving home in the US after fighting in the Korean War, and begins to suspect they've been caused by something sinister.

Inevitably, he sets out to uncover the truth, and it leads to a deep conspiracy where he becomes endangered further, considering some very powerful people may believe he knows too much. It deals with many familiar themes and ideas, as far as the thriller genre is concerned, but did so a surprisingly long time ago, and as such, likely proved influential for numerous psychological and/or political thrillers that followed in its wake.

16 'The Wages of Fear' (1953)

Simplicity can sometimes be the key to a great thriller, and The Wages of Fear demonstrates this well. The premise couldn't get much more straightforward: several men are all desperate for cash, and so they take on a well-paying but high-risk job that involves them transporting highly explosive material a great distance by truck.

The story might be straightforward, but the course they're forced to take certainly isn't, which leads to white-knuckle tension throughout, as a single bump or collision could lead to instant death. It's a French film that had an acclaimed American remake in 1977 (Sorcerer), but it's one instance where you can't quite beat what the amazing original has to offer.

15 'Oldboy' (2003)

2003's Oldboy understandably has a reputation as one of the greatest movies to ever come out of South Korea. It's a thriller that's heavy on mystery - and features a little action - and has a plot focusing on a man trying to discover why he was inexplicably imprisoned in a small room for 15 years, and then once he has answers, attempting to seek revenge on whoever did such a thing.

It's a movie with an instantly engaging premise, and somehow it maintains its momentum throughout, delivering a shocking - yet fitting - final act. It's a movie that's unafraid to go to some dark, disturbing, and uncomfortable places, but it remains a blast to watch for how stylish it is and how well it tells its story, rightly standing as one of the best movies of the early 2000s.

14 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

There are plenty of David Lynch movies that are hard to pin down into one genre, and the case could be made that 1986's Blue Velvet bleeds into a few. Still, there are plenty of high-stakes, nail-biting moments in the film, and it has an overall atmosphere that, when combined with a brisk pace, makes it stand out as a thriller... albeit a Lynch-flavored one.

Like many thrillers, it follows a protagonist who gets out of his depths, as he explores something he probably shouldn't have, and uncovers a series of disturbing secrets as a result. It's very intense, and genuinely scary in places, but remains one of Lynch's most accessible movies, and - even with its handful of infamous scenes - one of his most straightforward and accessible.

13 'Se7en' (1995)

Film noir movies already tend to be pretty bleak, and the genre's next iteration - the neo-noir - often gets even bleaker. So it's saying something that David Fincher's Se7en is up there as one of the absolute bleakest, telling an increasingly dark and disturbing story about two detectives trying to track down a serial killer who's basing his grisly murders on the seven deadly sins.

It's a movie where it seems to be raining all the time, adding to the overall downbeat and hopeless feelings. Then, in a cruel twist of fate, it stops raining near the end... just in time for the plot to get to its darkest and most distressing parts yet. It's a heavy and alarming movie, but it's a fantastic achievement from a filmmaking perspective, and absolutely does the job when it comes to delivering some particularly full-on thrills.

12 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Few movies from the 1950s still prove to be truly exciting from the perspective of a modern-day viewer. It's fair to assume that viewers back then were a little less desensitized, and it checks out, because if you go back even further than the 1950s, there's a commonly told story/urban legend that a short film showing a train arriving at a station once shocked and scared audiences.

So it's no small feat for a 1955 movie to still be genuinely tense and nerve-wracking, but that is the case for the classic The Night of the Hunter. A story about a menacing preacher targeting a small family for their money, it's fantastically paced, constantly atmospheric, and surprisingly unpredictable for a movie made during a decade as (generally) safe as the 1950s.

11 'The Third Man' (1949)

Orson Welles plays a small but memorable role in The Third Man, a classic mystery/suspense film that memorably takes place in Vienna. It follows one man visiting the city to learn the circumstances behind a friend's death, only to find (you guessed it) a conspiracy that complicates matters more than he could've ever imagined.

It uses the geography of Vienna to great effect, and really makes the city come alive as one of the film's characters, in a way. It's definitely a movie that requires viewers to be a little patient, but it all builds expertly to a big finale that certainly makes the wait more than worthwhile.

10 'The French Connection' (1971)

The French Connection is best remembered for having a massively impressive action sequence that also stands as one of the greatest car chases in cinema history. Despite that, the rest of the movie is more definable as a crime/thriller, with a plot focusing on a particularly tough cop trying to take down a large-scale drug operation.

Along the way, there are short, punchy bursts of action, with the film proving just as capable of building suspense over extended periods. It's a visceral and impactful movie all the way through, and also boasts one of Gene Hackman's very best performances (in a career positively bursting with great ones).

9 'Blow Out' (1981)

Brian De Palma may wear his influences on his sleeve, but it's hard to deny he mastered the thriller genre through a string of compelling and entertaining efforts. Blow Out is up there as one of his best pure/no-nonsense thrillers, following a horror movie sound recordist who hears a disturbing sound in one of his recordings, and sets out to find the origins of the noise.

It's a film that houses one of John Travolta's best lead performances, and it is a consistently enthralling movie that's hard to detach from, once it really gets going. The plot may sound a little similar to the aforementioned The Conversation, but De Palma does more than enough to ensure Blow Out feels sufficiently distinct.

8 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Taxi Driver might emphasize the "psychological" part of psychological thriller more than the "thriller" part, but it still fits within the genre. It follows a Vietnam War veteran who's increasingly disgusted by the world around him, and as he descends into a deeply disturbed psychological state, he begins thinking of ways he can "fix" the problems he sees around him.

Uncompromising is the best word to describe Taxi Driver. It pushes things further than the vast majority of mainstream American films out there, but does so with a purpose, and with the intent to challenge and provoke thought, rather than shock viewers just for the sake of it. It's regarded as a classic for good reason, and is up there as one of filmmaker Martin Scorsese's very best pictures.

7 'North by Northwest' (1959)

You can't talk about great thrillers without talking about Alfred Hitchcock. He might not have invented the genre from the ground up, but his films certainly helped define what viewers now think of as a "thriller" in the modern sense, and a masterpiece like North by Northwest was instrumental in doing such a thing.

It combines adventure, suspense, and a good deal of sly humor in its story about a man getting mistaken for a spy, and going on the run while also trying to prove his innocence. It has some of the most iconic sequences in Hitchcock's entire career, and is such a fast-paced and entertaining movie that'll probably even appeal to viewers who tend to stay away from watching older movies.

6 'M' (1931)

Fritz Lang was an important early director in the development of the thriller genre. His silent film Dr. Mabuse the Gambler was an early example of what the genre could offer, though his greatest thriller came about a decade later: a non-silent film with the simple, one-letter title of M.

It follows a high-stakes story involving the manhunt for a serial killer who targets children, with other criminals and detectives alike working to track down one particularly dangerous criminal. It's thrilling for a movie of its age, and it's surprising to watch something 90+ years old and still feel suspense... but that's ultimately just a sign of how great Lang was as a filmmaker.