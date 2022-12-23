What a great year it has been for the world of cinema. One particular area that did especially well was the realm of intense thriller movies. From dark superhero thrillers like The Batman to fun and sexy thrillers like Don't Worry Darling, there are a lot of different options to look at.

With stories full of huge climaxes, spiraling characters, subliminal plot messages, and psychological warfare at play, you won't be disappointed with this list. As this amazing year comes to an end it's time to look back on the winning thriller achievements that have blessed our screens, big and small.

'Gold'

A nomad (Zac Efron) traveling through the desert in the not-too-distant future finds the biggest gold nugget ever unearthed. While waiting for his companion to come back (he isn't even sure if he will come back), he must protect it from thieves in the face of difficult circumstances and ferocious dogs.

Gold is a suspenseful thriller about greed and the extent individuals would go in order to make themselves wealthy. It is set against the backdrop of a huge, exceptional, and merciless landscape. Additionally, Efron manages to showcase his true talent as an actor with his amazing lead role.

'Windfall'

When a conceited software billionaire (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Lily Collins) show up for a last-minute trip, the burglary of his empty vacation property turns sour. Without contacting the police, the CEO consents to give the robber some money and move on. However, things start to get increasingly worse for the burglar (Jason Segal), wife, and husband.

The entirety of the movie is set in a luxurious villa, allowing the viewer to see Windfall performed like a neat three-part play in luxury. The film begins with a comedic start, however, it ultimately becomes more intense as Plemons' character gets increasingly angered at the situation. With the thematic subtext of class disparity and economic abandonment within the story, Windfall is a great example of a classic home invasion thriller.

'Men'

After a tragedy, Harper goes to the country to get some much-needed isolation, but as she arrives, her discomfort with the town's leering and uncannily similar males evolves into a fully formed nightmare. Something evil has awoken in the surrounding forest.

Thriller fans love a film that isn't afraid to push boundaries, or better yet, has a lack of any at all, andMen fits that criteria. With no illusions about how abuse persists through the ages, takes on various forms, and is ultimately so challenging to manage, Jessie Buckley gives a superb performance in a film that makes you feel uneasy all the time.

'The Black Phone'

Ethan Hawke stars as the film's serial killer, the Grabber, who abducts young teenagers and keeps them locked in a soundproof basement. All of them meet untimely deaths. When the Grabber kidnaps 13-year-old Finney (Mason Thames), he learns he can hear the voices of the killer's prior victims when a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring. And they are adamant about protecting Finney from experiencing what they did.

With The Black Phone being one of the most anticipated supernatural thrillers of the year, the cat-and-mouse game between FInney and the Grabber takes center stage. This is truly highlighted by Hawke and Thames' chemistry within their roles.

'Deep Water'

Well-to-do husband Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) attempts to save himself from a messy divorce by allowing his wife, Melinda (Ana de Armas), to have countless affairs as long as she doesn't abandon their family. However, when one of her former lovers disappears, Melinda is forced to look at her husband as the prime suspect.

Deep Water'sMain characters are deeply unlikeable, which is the point. In this story, there is no good guy, even though they both look meticulously perfect on the outside. The realist approach adopted gives the film a rawness and immediacy that overshadows its weaknesses and keeps the audience riveted from the talks to the sex scenes.

'The Batman'

Arguably one of the most (if not the most) anticipated films of the year, The Batman follows the story of a new Batman played by Robert Pattinson. When a vicious serial murderer starts killing important politicians in Gotham, Batman is compelled to look into the city's covert corruption and wonder if his family is involved.

Director Matt Reeves introduces the city of Gotham as its own character in a sense. A miserable town full of crime. From crime lords to drug dealers and psychopaths, Gotham is never safe. To add to that, the new Bruce Wayne is cold, removed, and in all sense a loner. That is until he meets the beguiling Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) and realizes he can do more good if he trusts people.

'The Good Nurse'

The challenging and demanding night hours at the ICU are pushing Amy (Jessica Chastain), a compassionate nurse, to her physical and mental limitations as she battles a life-threatening heart disease. But help arrives in the form of a new nurse, Charlie (Eddie Redmayne). However, Amy is compelled to put her life and the safety of her children in danger in order to learn the truth after a string of unexplained patient deaths spark an inquiry that names Charlie as the main suspect.

Based on a heartbreaking real story, The Good Nurse manages to thrill audiences from start to finish. With excellent direction and a perfect example of slow-burn excellence in films, it's a definite watch from this year.

'The Stranger'

Two strangers become close friends. This is a dream come true for Henry Teague (Sean Harris), who has spent his entire life working physically demanding jobs. Mark (Joel Edgerton), a new buddy of his, ends up being his ally and savior. But neither of them is what they seem to be, and they each have secrets that might destroy them. Meanwhile, one of the biggest police operations in the country is closing in.

A captivating true story, The Strangeris about one of Australia's massive real-life manhunts for the killer of 13-year-old Daniel Morcombe, One of the most noticeable things about this thriller is how even though the tone may change throughout the film, the choke hold that The Stranger has on audiences never lets up.

'Don't Worry Darling'

In the 1950s, Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) reside in Victory, a picture-perfect town in the American desert. The men engaged in a top-secret project leave every day to an off-limits headquarter. The wives get to enjoy the splendor, luxury, and excess of their supposedly ideal paradise while their husbands are away. Alice can't help but wonder why she's in Victory as holes in her perfect existence start to show, revealing glimpses of something evil hiding beneath the surface.

Exceeding the public's expectations, Don't Worry Darling includes a great direction and acting performance from Olivia Wilde and an amazing lead role debut for Styles. Styles manages to keep up with the multitalented Pugh as the two create a beautiful story full of love, lies, and suspense.

'The Menu'

The very recent release of Will Tracy and Seth Reiss' The Menu focuses on a young couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises.

The Menu plays on the idea of obsession. The film begins as an ostensibly scary thriller/suspense film with odd and quirky elements, but it gradually deteriorates into something much wilder and is evidently taken too far. Even the most cynical movie-goer will have their fill of this one thanks to a storyline as tight as the expertly prepared Chef's cuisine.

