The Best Thrillers on Amazon Prime Right Now

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a thriller as “a work of fiction or drama designed to hold the interest by the use of a high degree of intrigue, adventure, or suspense.” When you think about the standout thrillers from this genre a film, you’d be hard pressed to find any that do not meet this definition’s description. The great thrillers also veer into the categories of mysteries, action adventure, horror, sci-fi, spy films, and both noir and neo-noir. Amazon Prime has such a deep stable of thrillers in its library that choosing one to watch when you’re in the mood for a thriller can be an overwhelming and daunting task. You may be in one mood when you start looking thru their choices, but be in a completely different mood by the time you finally select one to watch.

We here at Collider have decided to help you accomplish the task of selecting the right thriller a bit easier for you with our guide to finding the perfect thrillers on Amazon Prime. We’ve thumbed through the library and assembled a list of some of the best films currently available for streaming, from classics to hidden gems to new releases and everything in between. This list of the best thrillers on Amazon Prime is updated weekly with all-new choices, so be sure to return the next time you’re looking for something great to watch.