There is no denying that Tiffany Haddish is one of the funniest and most talented women in Hollywood. After working in comedy and appearing on several TV shows throughout the years, Haddish got her big break thanks to her scene-stealing performance in 2017’s Girls Trip.

An actress, stand-up comedian, and author, Haddish has received an Emmy and a Grammy for her work. She is next set to appear in Disney’s Haunted Mansion, the studio’s second feature based on the famous Disney Parks attraction. The film marks the addition of another blockbuster for Haddish to add to her already impressive filmography.

10 ‘The Oath’ (2019)

Directed by and co-starring Ike Barinholtz, The Oath is a dark comedy set around Thanksgiving. The story follows a married couple who decide to sign an oath of loyalty to the U.S. for tax incentives, causing much chaos and family drama during the national holiday.

Exploring unique family dynamics and themes of political division in America, the film itself received mixed reviews. However, Haddish’s performance was praised, and it gave her the chance to showcase both her comedic and dramatic chops, the latter of which is not seen as often.

9 ‘The Card Counter’ (2021)

2021’s The Card Counter marks Haddish’s first full-fledged foray into drama, in a role that she totally owns. The crime thriller, directed by Paul Schrader and co-starring Oscar Isaac, follows a former military man turned gambler who is confronted with the ghosts of his past and seeks redemption.

Haddish plays La Linda, a gambling backer who gets involved with William (Isaac) both professionally and romantically. It’s not the kind of movie viewers are used to seeing the comedian in, but Haddish perfectly pulls off her mysterious, sophisticated, and stylish character.

8 ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ (2019)

Angry Birds started out as a popular smartphone game but became such a hit worldwide that it was made into not one, but two feature films. The Angry Birds Movie 2 is the sequel to 2016’s original, which is widely considered to be much better than its predecessor.

The story sees the titular birds and evil piggies unite to stop Zeta (Leslie Jones), who wants to occupy both their islands. Haddish voices Debbie, the daughter of Zeta, alongside an all-star cast that includes everybody from Jason Sudeikis and Peter Dinklage to Nicki Minaj and Pete Davidson.

7 ‘Here Today’ (2021)

One of the most feel-good and heartwarming movies Haddish has starred in is the comedy-drama Here Today, directed by and co-starring the legendary Billy Crystal. The plot follows the unlikely bond between veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal) and street singer Emma Payge (Haddish).

Haddish shares irresistible chemistry with Crystal, in a film that explores how the power of friendship and human connection isn’t defined by generational gaps or common interests. It’s another role that allows Haddish to show off her versatile performance skills while taking viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.

6 ‘Keanu’ (2016)

Starring comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele (before Peele went on to become a groundbreaking horror filmmaker), Keanu’s absurdly hilarious premise sees two cousins (Key and Peele) and ruthless gangsters fight for the possession of one adorable kitten.

Haddish plays Hi-C, an undercover cop pretending to be a gangster. She perfectly pulls off the tough and hardened persona she’s trying to pass as incognito and is noted as one of the highlights of the movie. Come for the action and cute kitty, and stay for the always-reliable Haddish.

5 ‘Bad Trip’ (2021)

Comedian Eric André puts his own spin on movies like Jackass with the prank comedy Bad Trip. The film, which co-stars Lil Rel Howery, is a mix of a scripted comedy and unscripted hidden-camera pranks that involve real and unsuspecting people getting caught up in Andre’s chaotic road trip.

Haddish plays Trina, the sister of Howrey’s character, who after escaping jail is determined to hunt down and kill the duo after learning they stole her car. When viewers aren’t gasping at the disarray caused by André’s pranks, they’ll be howling at Haddish’s crazed criminal, who is really, REALLY mad about her stolen car.

4 ‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ (2019)

The Lego Movie became the surprise hit nobody expected and was followed up in 2019 with The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. The animated sequel sees the original gang face the threat of Lego Duplo invaders who destroy everything they build, meaning everything is NOT awesome.

Haddish voices Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, a mysterious shape-shifting ruler who can morph herself into various appearances. Haddish is a standout among the voice cast and even gets a fabulous musical number called ‘Not Evil’, as she tries to convince the characters that she has no ill intentions.

3 ‘On the Count of Three’ (2021)

Jerrod Carmichael’s directorial debut On the Count of Three, which he also stars in, is a dark comedy about two suicidal friends who agree to take each other’s lives by the end of the day. It’s a highly impactful film that has a number of thematic layers and deals with its subject intelligently.

Haddish plays Val’s (Carmichael) girlfriend Natasha, who he has broken up with and later learns is pregnant. Despite only appearing in a couple of scenes, Haddish once again subtly proves she’s just as great a dramatic actress as she is a comedic one.

2 ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ (2022)

In the meta-comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself who accepts a million dollars to attend a wealthy fan’s birthday party. Things take a turn when he is recruited by the CIA for a mission reminiscent of those from his beloved movies.

Haddish plays CIA agent Vivian, who recruits Cage and guides him on his mission. While this is more of a showcase for Cage, the actress more than delivers with the material she’s given. The film also reunites Haddish with her The Oath co-star Ike Barinholtz, who plays another CIA operative.

1 ‘Girls Trip’ (2017)

Haddish’s best and most memorable role to date is certainly her breakout performance in 2017’s Girl Trip. The raunchy comedy, which at its core is a celebration of female friendship and sisterhood, sees four lifelong friends reunite during a wild trip to New Orleans.

Haddish plays Dina, the wild, loud, and party-goer of the bunch, with unmatched energy and charisma. She earns most of the laughs throughout the movie, and received high critical acclaim for her performance. The role cemented Haddish as the comedy powerhouse in Hollywood that she is.

