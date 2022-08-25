The enigmatic Tilda Swinton has a storied career, appearing in everything from small art-house films, like the ambitious Orlando, to Hollywood blockbusters The Chronicles of Narnia and Doctor Strange. Her versatility enables her excellence in deeply emotional dramas to bawdy comedies. Her unique, androgynous look and haunting eyes play to her advantage, lending a depth to the characters she plays that go beyond what's written and into the heart of the role. With the release of George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing, in which Swinton stars alongside Idris Elba, let's take a look at some of the highlights of her career so far.

Eva in We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

The haunting film about the mother of a school shooter flips between scenes in the present day and flashbacks to the time up to and including the shooting event itself. Swinton plays Eva, a former travel writer who now lives alone. The film starts with scenes that include the school shooting and we know Eva has a husband (John C. Reilly) and daughter (Ashley Gerasimovich) who are not present in the current-day scenes - so how did all this happen? Flashbacks tell the story of her son Kevin (Ezra Miller) and their relationship from his birth up to the immediate aftermath of the massacre. Miller is chilling, but Swinton is exceptional, bringing resignation, horror, and the turmoil of wondering how responsible she is for the monster Kevin becomes.

Orlando in Orlando (1992)

Orlando (Swinton), a 16th-century nobleman is blessed with eternal life by Queen Elizabeth I (Quentin Crisp), which allows him to go on a long philosophical journey across centuries. He experiences lives, loves, and the truth of one's sexuality, first-hand as both man and woman. The film is a fascinating, layered look and commentary on life and the inability of the genders to understand one another despite not being all that different. Swinton's androgyny is a strong asset to the character here, suspending any disbelief as she trips between genders (the casting of Crisp as the Queen is another gender flip of note).

Margaret Hall in The Deep End (2001)

Margaret's (Swinton) son Beau (Jonathan Tucker), who is still in high school, is in a gay affair with an older man, Darby Reese (Josh Lucas), against her wishes. When Darby is accidentally killed while in the boathouse, a man blackmails Margaret, demanding money before releasing a tape of Beau and Darby having sex to the police, which would make Beau a primary murder suspect. It's a role where Swinton effortlessly conveys the anxiousness, fear, and hopelessness of Margaret as she desperately tries to keep her son from being falsely incarcerated.

Ella in Young Adam (2003)

Joe (Ewan McGregor) is hired to work on a barge by Les (Peter Mullan) and his wife, Ella (Tilda Swinton). One day they find the body of a woman floating in the water and after a police investigation, a suspect is arrested. However, Joe definitely knows more about the dead woman than initially believed and more about his link to her is revealed as a sexual affair grows between Joe and Ella. The character of Ella carries a wide range of emotions, from passive and meek, to deeply guilt-ridden, to a joyful feeling of liberation and the painful low of losing it again. It's a lot, but Swinton is up for the challenge.

Mason in Snowpiercer (2013)

The refreshingly original, post-apocalyptic Snowpiercer marks the English-language debut of Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho. The world has been sent into a new and vicious Ice Age, the unintended consequence of climate engineering. The last of humanity is aboard Snowpiercer, a perpetually-running train on a track that encircles the world. The train is divided into classes, from the elite in the front wagons to the lower class at the back of the train, where they are kept in check by Minister Mason (Tilda Swinton) and her merciless guards. But a revolution is coming, fronted by Gilliam (Sir John Hurt), Curtis (Chris Evans), and Edgar (Jamie Bell). Swinton relishes the opportunity to play the villainous Mason, stealing the scenes she is in with a twisted, black sense of humor.

Dianna in Trainwreck (2015)

In another scene-stealing minor role, Swinton is almost literally unrecognizable and flat-out hilarious as Dianna, the head of S'nuff magazine in the bawdy rom-com Trainwreck. Amy (Amy Schumer) is a writer for S'nuff and is tasked by Dianna to write a profile on Dr. Aaron Conners (Bill Hader), a sports doctor. The two end up having sex and Amy is taken aback when Conners confesses he'd like to continue seeing her. Why, you may ask, is Amy surprised? She is of a life-long belief that monogamy is impossible, getting drunk and stoned regularly as she pursues non-committal one-night stands. But, like most rom-coms, there's a romantic happy ending in store. Swinton's ruthless and cutthroat Dianna elevates the humor of the movie to a whole new level. From the outrageous headlines that she comes up with to her blatant indifference to Amy's personal issues - Swinton nails every delivery.

Eve in Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Only Lovers Left Alive is a vampire movie that skews more towards being a stylish love story. Adam (Tom Hiddleston), a vampire musician sits depressed in an abandoned building in Detroit, spending his days making music and buying bags of blood from a doctor at a nearby hospital. His loving wife, Eve (Tilda Swinton), lives in Tangier, but flies to Detroit when she senses her lover's melancholy. Their reunion is magical, but their lives are thrown into turmoil when Eve's younger sister, Ava (Mia Wasikowska), appears out of the blue. Hiddleston and Swinton are excellent actors anyways, and together they pull off a seemingly difficult feat - getting the audience to care about the love of two vampires. Fun fact - Swinton would reprise the role as a member of an international vampire tribunal, which also included True Blood's Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo from From Dusk Till Dawn, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Paul Reubens, in an episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Madame Blanc/Mother Helena Markos/Dr. Josef Klemperer in Suspiria (2018)

Swinton plays not one, not two, but three roles in this film directed by Luca Guadagnino and "inspired" by Dario Argento's 1977 Suspiria. Susie (Dakota Johnson) is a young American ballerina who auditions for the Helena Markos Dance Academy, and its legendary choreographer Madame Blanc (Swinton) shortly after the disappearance of one of the students. She is accepted and is soon at the top of the class. But whispers that the academy is run by a coven of witches turn out to be true, with Mother Markos (Swinton) their power-hungry leader. She also plays the psychotherapist, Dr. Josef Klemperer. Critics were clearly divided on the film, but Swinton's performance as three characters is definitely one of its highlights.

Karen Crowder in Michael Clayton (2007)

Michael Clayton (George Clooney) works for a New York City law firm where he is entrusted to "fix" things for clients using his resources. He is asked to bring Arthur Edens (Tom Wilkinson), one of the attorneys, under control after a breakdown in the middle of a deposition in a multi-billion-dollar six-year class action suit against agricultural product company U-North. Karen Crowder (Tilda Swinton), U-North's general counsel, learns Arthur has a confidential memo that proves the company knew its weed killer was carcinogenic and responsible for multiple deaths. She hires hitmen to kill Arthur and then puts them on Michael's tale after he discovers the memo. A highly praised legal thriller that landed Swinton an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Lucy Mirando in Okja (2017)

Swinton teams up with Bong Joon-ho again as Lucy Mirando (she also plays twin sister Nancy) in Okja. The CEO of the Mirando Corporation announces they have been breeding a "super pig," with 26 piglets sent to farmers around the globe. Ten years later, Mija (Ahn Seo-hyn) lives happily in the mountains of South Korea with her grandfather and best friend Okja, one of the super pigs. That is until a Mirando representative shows up to declare that Okja is the best of the 26 and is taken to New York City. Aware of the PR hit, Lucy pays for Mija to come to NYC and be reunited with Okja, who is being mistreated by the company. With the help of the Animal Liberation Front, Mija sets out to save Okja from a slaughterhouse and return home together. The role of Lucy is one of the best that highlights a strength of Swinton that doesn't get enough appreciation - no matter how eccentric or large the character is, she is able to keep them grounded.

The White Witch in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

An epic film adaptation of C.S. Lewis' first Narnia novel. Four children find a wardrobe in an old countryside manor which leads to a fantasy world: Narnia. The inhabitants of the land are divided into two groups: those that follow the evil White Witch (Tilda Swinton), the ruler who has placed Narnia under an eternal winter; and Aslan (Liam Neeson), a mighty lion who promises salvation. Swinton's portrayal of the White Witch is masterful. She's vile and ruthless, sweet and enticing, fierce and murderous and, yes, cold, and you believe every moment of it.

Marianne Lane in A Bigger Splash (2015)

In another Swinton-Guadagnino collab, Marianne Lane (Tilda Swinton) is a famous rock singer vacationing with her lover, Paul (Matthias Schoenaerts), as she recovers from surgery that has left her without a voice. Their time is disrupted by the arrival of Harry (Ralph Fiennes), a music producer and a former love of Marianne's, and his daughter, Pen (Dakota Johnson). Things become tense on the Italian island when new and old flames come together, all ending with someone dead in the pool. The role is a challenge for Swinton, reduced to near silence thanks to her character's surgery, but her ability to convey emotions through her eyes and face is utilized here to great effect.