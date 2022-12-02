Tim Burton – Whether or not you have heard of him, you've most likely seen a couple of his films. From animated classics with thought-provoking messages like Corpse Bride to incredible adaptations of famous classic literature novels like Alice in Wonderland, the director's filmography and directing style are ultimately among the most recognizable out of all filmmakers.

Hugely influenced by Expressionism, particularly German Expressionism, Burton's pictures usually stand out due to their extremely characteristic aesthetics, including baggy-eyed characters with exaggerated features and themes that focus on darker aspects of humanity, like loneliness and death. To celebrate his iconic filmography, fans of the legendary director may want to check out the highest-rated films of the mind behind Wednesday, which have earned the top scores on IMDb.

'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' (1985) - 7.0

Starting off is the film with the lowest score, Pee-wee's Big Adventure, starring Paul Reubens. This goofy adventure comedy follows the events after the robbery of Pee-wee Herman's treasured bike. With the intent to get it back, the eccentric man-child embarks on a crazy adventure across the country.

Pure fun, Burton's very first feature film (after working on a series of short films) is a certified bundle of laughs and the perfect watch for those looking for a high-spirited movie. With beautiful, colorful visuals, the charming and witty flick may have scored the lowest because Burton has directed far better films, but it still earned a solid IMDb rating of 7.0.

'Batman Returns' (1992) - 7.1

Burton's take on the celebrated superhero has cemented itself as one of the most legendary — standing the test of time, Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne remains one of the most beloved around the world, gracefully holding up to its legacy. The second installment of the director's Batman franchise introduces new characters, Penguin (Danny DeVito) and Catwoman (masterfully played by Michelle Pfeiffer), and thoroughly follows Wayne's engaging strife with the two.

A very good sequel to a great film, Batman Returns features an excellent soundtrack and displays a deliciously dark and gritty cinematographic style that perfectly matches up to the characters it encompasses and the violence it showcases. On IMDb, it scores 7.1.

'Sleepy Hollow' (1999) - 7.3

An intriguing take on Washington Irving's horror classic of the same name, Burton's eerie Sleepy Hollow is set just after the American Revolution in the 1700s, and it follows protagonist Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp), who is sent to investigate a series of mysterious murders in the small town of Sleepy Hollow, where the terrifying curse of The Headless Horseman (Christopher Walken) prevails.

Stunningly styled and instantly recognizable, this gorgeous gothic drama that scores 7.3 on IMDb ticks all the boxes of a Burton film. In an amazing adaptation of an everlasting classic, Sleepy Hollow immerses viewers in a beautiful, dark setting and invites them on an incredibly intense and engaging ride.

'Sweeney Todd' (2007) - 7.3

After being falsely accused of a crime that he did not commit, accomplished barber Sweeney Todd (Johnny Depp) returns home from wrongful imprisonment. Seeking revenge against the one who wronged him, Todd resumes his trade and forms a sinister alliance with his tenant, Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter). Set in Victorian London, Sweeney Todd is ultimately a gorgeous, well-written, but deeply disturbing film.

Cleverly combining dark elements of drama and incredible music to amazing results, Burton's motion picture is a memorable musical like no other. Counting on a superb cast and enthralling storytelling through and through, this tale of revenge is undoubtedly a bloody great watch.

'Corpse Bride' (2005) - 7.3

Perhaps one of the director's most famous and well-liked feature films, Corpse Bride (equally set in Victorian England) centers around Victor, an introverted groom who practices his wedding vows in the presence of a dead woman. After Emily rises from the grave, assuming he has married her, Victor has to choose between the blue-tinted corpse bride and his arranged wife-to-be, Victoria.

Tackling very relatable themes of unrequited love and having to live with other people's expectations (including living up to societal and familial standards), this creepy and picturesque, high-rated spooky stop-motion movie is a worthy contender for computer animation and one of the best dark fairytales out there.

'Batman' (1989) - 7.5

Slightly less dark than the second film, Batman ranks higher than the second entry for the Burtonverse. The first installment of the franchise introduces The Dark Knight to its audience and revolves around Gotham's crime scene, where the notorious DC character confronts his first major enemy — a criminal clown who later becomes known as Joker (Jack Nicholson).

Praised by its large audience, Burton's 1989 movie is considered a timeless classic by those who enjoy the genre. With an IMDb score of 7.5, this gripping watch is filled with amazing performances and successfully depicts a striking, goth Gotham setting that viewers can't help but wish they lived in.

'Beetlejuice' (1988) - 7.5

A Halloween essential (if not the Halloween essential), Beetlejuice follows two spirits of a deceased couple who have died in a car accident and are constantly driven around the bend by a highly unusual family that has moved into their old home. After attempting to scare them away without success, the Maitlands hire a malicious spirit (Keaton) to drive them out.

With a unique and amusing plot, this fast-paced ghost film is anything but lifeless. Instead, it offers viewers vivacious storytelling and makes for a perfect pick for those who want to watch a spooky movie that's also family-friendly.

'Ed Wood' (1994) - 7.8

Ambitious talentless director Edward D. Wood Jr. (Johnny Depp) does his absolute most to succeed in building the filmmaking career of his dreams, including resorting to the help of the ex-star Bela Lugosi (Martin Landau) and a dedicated crew of entertainment outcasts that believe in Ed's unusual and eccentric vision.

Ed Wood is a masterful study on failure and hope, and ironically a very good take on the worst director of all time by one of the masters of the field. Working both as an amazing drama and hilarious comedy, Burton's Oscar-winning biopic, although not entirely accurate, celebrates Wood's life by pinpointing his inspiring optimism.

'Edward Scissorhands' (1990) - 7.9

The epitome of a classic, Edward Scissorhands centers around a man-made man (Depp) that lives alone in a faraway castle. Because his creator has passed before his time, Edward is incompletely built, totally isolated from the outside world, and has scissors for hands. When a kind lady called Peg (Dianne Wiest) finds him and welcomes him into her home, Edward's life takes a wild turn.

With a beautiful set design and absolutely gorgeous color palette, the Tim Burton fantasy film does not fail on bewitching audiences with its spellbinding world. Edward Scissorhands is a fan-favorite that explores the struggles of being different as an individual in a society crammed with silly norms, this dark fairytale ranks high on the website and is a must-watch for anyone.

'Big Fish' (2003) - 8.0

Following the admirable life of Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney) through a series of flashbacks that begin when Will (Billy Crudup), United Press International journalist, visits his estranged father for the last time after learning that he is terminally ill, this 2003 movie is equal amounts touching and witty.

According to IMDb, Big Fish ranks high in Burton's filmography. With an impressive score of 8.0, this unique, charming film delivers a couple of fantastic performances and sends out a heartwarming message on both love and family as it showcases a delightful way to look at life's magic.

